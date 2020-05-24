She apologized, then apologized again. As an ICU nurse at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, Michelle Vaughan delivered life-shattering news often, but not like this. It was too much.
“I think he could feel that,” she whispered. “He couldn’t have been more kind to me.”
She sobbed for the first time that night, then asked herself what she could do.
She awakened to face another shift of calculating personal protection equipment rations, worrying for the safety of her daughters and families subject to the no-visitation hospital policies designed to thwart COVID-19 infections.
Tightened protocols nationwide left nurses and patients in collective grief, mourning the loss of a normality that would’ve seen ICU units packed with families sharing stories about lives lived.
The absence of families from COVID units was a slice of the incalculable coronavirus toll that Vaughan refused to settle for. While there may be no loved ones, there would be love. Patients had to know no one had given up on them. Families had to know they still had choices.
She began to obsess over research, news and drug trials. There had to be an answer out there somewhere.
It’s what nurses do, she said. They try to fix what’s broken.
Health care workers across the country have used signs, videos and FaceTime calls to maintain that connection. At St. Mary’s, prayers whirl around a morning huddle of nurses Vaughan calls family; phones are held up to intubated patients in the fleeting moments relatives can call in; gospel music rings faintly from the rooms’ entertainment units to tame anxieties.
Still, there were fewer hugs, fewer kisses, fewer hands lingering atop a patient’s fingers to say goodbye.
Nurses relied on that, Vaughan said.
“It’s a gut-wrenching experience,” she said. “We know how much comfort [families] bring. ... We were like, ‘How are we going to give that to them now?’”
As the pandemic continued, Vaughan took on more 12-hour shifts to help her colleagues fight the aggressive disease, and days would pass before she saw her daughters, ages 5 and 6. She began to dread coming home, fearing that if they jumped on her how they were used to — kissing her face and hugging her pant legs — they would get infected.
Her kids don’t hug or kiss her as often anymore, she said in an interview, voice trembling.
Vaughan’s husband, Josh, reassured her.
“Do whatever you have to do,” he said. “I’ll take care of things here.”
Vaughan tried to beat back the thoughts, but they crept in. What if it happened to her? The thought that one day, she’d become sick and her daughters wouldn’t hear her say “I love you” again burdened her.
And like with her patients, she knew “I love you’s” weren’t replicated easily. People needed to hear it from their family members.
So she began chronicling her days after every shift, recording videos for her daughters Jocelyn and Nora, telling them stories about growing up on a farm in Harrisonburg, how her parents owned camels and had a barn her brother and sisters would play hide-and-seek in.
It was the warm hug they couldn’t receive, wrapped in as much love as she could muster. It’s since become their favorite part of the day — something to count on in an upside-down world. How could she give that to her patients and their families?
She called the floor’s clinical care leader and friend, Meagan Wright, with the idea in the first week of April: let’s give these families a voice and an anchor to life before lockdown — a teddy bear with recorded messages that patients could play on repeat.
Wright immediately said yes.
“When we started calling the families for the first time, you could hear the excitement over the phone,” Wright said. “We can’t fix this, and we know that. ... This gives them a little bit of security. A little bit of hope.”
In flooded the teddy bears purchased by Bon Secours for families to send their 10- to 20-second recordings to loved ones in the ICU. So far, 25 teddy bears have been sent out. Vaughan personally sewed in the recording devices alongside Wright for the first dozen.
One patient, groggy after waking up following intubation, heard a recording from her son and started a conversation as if he had been in the room, said Wright.
Vaughan has heard from workers at rehabilitation centers, the next step in the recovery journey after being intubated and sedated, that the bears follow the patients, propped up in a corner of their room or attached to their walkers. In moments of agitation, some patients push the button to calm down.
Now the COVID unit, a place where, in recent weeks, the loudest sound was the whir of ventilators and beeping of monitors, echoes with 20-second messages of rallying cries — a beacon in moments of loneliness and mourning.
“We’ll take you on a golf trip when this is over,” one family would say.
“I love you. I miss you.”
“Please keep fighting, Dad,” said another. “We’re going to celebrate when you get home.”
She wishes the man who lost his wife could have had this chance: One final declaration of love.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.