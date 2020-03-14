Gaia Carollo and her family were under quarantine and a world apart from each other Friday.
In Williamsburg and in her hometown of Palermo, Italy, COVID-19 is grinding society to a halt, with businesses and schools closing and health officials warning people to stay home to limit the spread of the virus.
Carollo, an Italian exchange student who has been living in Williamsburg and attending Bruton High School for the last six months, entered quarantine in her adoptive home Thursday. She said officials from the local health department advised her to after a friend she dined with earlier this month tested positive for the coronavirus.
Suddenly, the reports of the virus spreading in her hometown across the sea became her reality. Several members of own family who are also in quarantine.
"I wish I could be with them because I really miss them, but I am aware that here is safer now, even if I am in quarantine and I can’t do much," the 17-year-old said.
As the total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus approaches the 140,000 mark, the World Health Organization declared Europe the epicenter of the pandemic.
Italy has the most confirmed reports of the virus globally other than China, with more than 15,000 reported cases as of Friday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University,
While most people who contract the virus survive, Carollo said she and her family are keenly aware that drastic measures must be made to protect those most vulnerable to severe complications.
"Life has changed, personal freedom has been greatly reduced, but sacrifices must be made to fight this virus," she said. "We young people are called to make sacrifices more than anyone else because the health of our loved ones, our older family members and our fellow citizens is in danger."
Carollo is participating in a program with the International Student Exchange, a New York-based nonprofit that sponsors J-1 Visas for eligible high school students around the world.
Welby Whiting Fairlie, a regional manager for the nonprofit, is overseeing about 20 students staying with families in Virginia. She said there are no plans to send any of the students back to their home countries.
"Some of them are starting to get a little homesick," she said. "Usually at this point they only have a few months left, so they get excited and want to do a few more things. But this is totally different."
Sarah Hofman, a German exchange student in the program who is at Patrick Henry High School in Hanover County, said what's started to happen in Virginia is similar to what's been occurring in her home, Saxony.
She said friends there were recently disappointed after a comic book convention was cancelled. Her mother, a school teacher, is also preparing to work remotely for the next two weeks.
Hanover County announced Friday that schools would close for two weeks to limit any potential spread of the virus.
With about 3,000 reported cases as of Friday afternoon, Germany had nearly twice as many reported cases as the United States.
"Some exchange students are saying we’ll have to go home, but I don’t know if that’s going to happen or not," Hofman said. "I am a little bit worried, but I’m trying to stay calm and not overact. I don’t think that would do anything good."
