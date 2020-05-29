Wendy Rufrano was working full time as a manager at C&J Auto Sales before the pandemic shuttered schools across Virginia and left her three boys home.
She went down to one shift a week. Her real work now is homeschooling; a task she has embraced but struggles with some days. Cooper, one of her 7-year-old twins, is newly diagnosed with autism.
“(Leaving the job) was always up in the air when the pandemic started,” Rufrano said. “Then when we had the meeting and they considered Cooper to be autistic, I was like, ‘it has to be me.’”
Cooper is one of roughly 20,300 Richmond-area students and more than 175,000 statewide who receive special education services, according to state data, a group hard-hit by the unraveling of normalcy and structure. People who work in disability rights say the net impact of the pandemic will be fewer supports for students who need them most. School officials say they’re doing their best.
In Richmond, where the public school system was busy evaluating students' eligibility for special education services when schools closed, that meant sending more than 4,000 letters about the path forward, said Renesha Parks, the system's director of special education. The district sent more letters letting parents know that services are still available.
Some families never responded. Others said they were too overwhelmed to deal with navigating their children’s needs and the school system’s responsibilities, laid out in federal law.
“We’re going to continue to try every week to get in touch with families that we aren’t already in touch with,” said Tracy Epp, the system’s chief academic officer. “I think the barrier, frankly, is that folks are dealing with a lot right now.”
Rachael Deane, the executive director of the JustChildren program at the Legal Aid Justice Center, said the nonprofit is monitoring the situation.
"We are hearing about [special education] services being reduced, sometimes without having a meeting or getting consent from the parent or the student," said Deane, who stressed there must be communication to change any part of the individualized education plans laying out those services, even in the midst of the pandemic. "What we’re seeing is things being reduced in an arbitrary way or a broad way."
Rufrano is exhausted.
She bought a tablet to ensure Cooper would have access to speech therapy, only to realize it didn’t have the right software. She’s been setting him up on her iPhone, but it’s not ideal.
“If I get a phone call or text message, we lose the therapist,” she said.
With one computer in the house and three small children, she struggles to keep up with the school workload and give everyone the attention she’d like.
Her first two attempts at picking up a school-issued Chromebook failed. First, there was a shipping delay.
Then, more than 200 people showed up to E.S.H. Greene Elementary, where Cooper and his twin brother are students. There was little social distancing, Rufrano said, and most people weren’t wearing any masks. She left.
“There were cars double parked in the street. The line was to the street, and everyone was just huddled next to each other. We had masks, but I’m not going to threaten the boys’ lives,” she said.
Rufrano said she has had limited access to the team of people who work to ensure the terms of Cooper’s individualized education plan are met.
One of those people is his speech therapist, who Rufrano said used to see Cooper at least two or three times a week. After about a month with no therapy at all, he began receiving a lesson a week, for about 30 minutes.
Parks said there hasn't been any reduction in services. She said she hadn’t heard of Rufrano's challenges but would reach out to her.
“There has not been a reduction of services at all,” Parks said. “Actually, when we reached out to the families, they set up a schedule that would be accommodating for the family.”
Deane said Rufrano’s experience is not uncommon.
"We've heard similar stories from other families across the state and from other special education advocates,” she said.
The public school systems in Richmond and Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico counties provide roughly 3,500, 7,900, 2,300 and 6,600 students, respectively, with special education services, state data shows.
Parks pointed to the system’s one-on-one tutoring program for students with IEPs and the extension of hours for offering services from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. to accommodate families whose parents might work late hours as examples of RPS working to meet parents where they are.
Rufrano’s difficulties with technology aren’t uncommon either, according to Tonya Milling, executive director of the Arc of Virginia, an organization that advocates for people with disabilities.
“We've heard a lot of people say that they've had trouble getting technology,” Milling said. “They don't understand it, it's new to them. For a lot of years, that's been a big learning curve. And then some of them just don't have the technology and even access to the internet in certain parts of the state.”
Not all of the terms of individualized education plans can go online and some aren’t readily accessible now, Milling said.
“One of the biggest things is thinking and worrying about kids... regressing in some of their skills, academic goals and social goals,” Milling said. “I think that's probably a worry for all of our students in general. It’s certainly more significant for students with developmental disabilities. The accommodations that they need for learning are just much more complex when you're trying to do it at a distance.”
Rufrano believes her kids were already behind before schools closed, especially in handwriting and reading. The work, she said, is too much.
“We’re not able to do what they’re asking us,” she said. “I printed out one week of the RPS homework for the twins. Everything I printed out was the week's worth of work, not counting the stuff that was done online. There was about two inches of paper. That’s a lot of work that parents are expected to do with their children when they are not teaching.”
The family is getting by on state unemployment supplemented by federal CARES act dollars. Her husband works two full-time jobs. But the financial stability comes with an emotional cost.
She became so overwhelmed one day that she broke down while her sister was over at her house helping her with some housework. She really just wanted to give up on schooling the kids altogether.
“During the summer, it’s different,” she said. “Parents aren’t expected to teach their kids. You still have your normal structure, but it’s a free for all.”
Advocates like Milling worry about what’s to happen with special needs students if schools aren’t open for in person instruction next year.
“What works for one kid is not going to work for the next,” Milling said. “Is it removed learning, distance learning through technology? Because for some kids, that's not going to work. For some families, that's not going to work.”
Since the last computer distribution, Rufrano figured out how to get a camera on her computer working; a relief. Having only one computer still limits the one-on-one instruction time she can give the kids, but she’s working on giving herself some grace.
