Correction: An earlier version of this story identified a group as responsible for taking down the Davis monument, a detail that remains unconfirmed.
City leaders promised last week to remove statues honoring the Confederacy from Monument Avenue.
Someone took matters into their own hands late Wednesday.
Shortly before 11 p.m., someone felled the statue depicting Confederate President Jefferson Davis from its pedestal at Monument and Davis Avenues. Police quickly swarmed the area. A tow company hauled the bronze statue onto a flatbed truck and whisked it away as a crowd cheered and chanted.
It was an unceremonious end for the monument unveiled to a crowd of thousands on June 3, 1907. More than a century later, Davis was considered the most divisive figure on Monument Avenue. A city panel recommended Davis for removal two year ago, calling it the “most unabashedly Lost Cause in its design and sentiment” of those standing on the most famous street in the former Capital of the Confederacy.
Black Lives Matters demonstrations spurred by the police killing of George Floyd last month reignited the local push to remove Confederate iconography from Richmond’s public spaces. Protesters have called for the statues to come down, decrying them as symbols of white supremacy.
Someone toppled Davis on the same night that demonstrators in Portsmouth beheaded four Confederate statues and tore one down, injuring one man, as police looked on. Elsewhere around the country, cities have moved swiftly to take down Confederate statues in response to backlash stemming from the protests.
The morning after Davis fell, a gaggle of onlookers formed in the median to snap photos of what remained.
“I think it’s about time,” said Verlon R. Vrana, a 69-year-old resident of Arthur Ashe Boulevard who came to see the monument Thursday morning. “I think our politicians have been kind of mealy-mouthed and prevaricating, and so eventually people just took it into their own hands.”
The paint-splattered monument with its empty pedestal evoked a different response for Ruth Jordan, a 59-year-old Henrico County resident.
Jordan grew up in South Richmond. She said she had always revered the statues, but had recently come to the realization that they are hurtful to her African American friends.
Thursday was her first visit to the street since protesters defaced the monuments earlier this month. Seeing the Davis monument in its current state was a shock, she said.
“I think it’s a shame. There’s a right way of doing it and this is not it,” she said. “Two wrongs don’t make a right.”
Soon after, a bulldozer came and scooped up a portion of the pedestal left in the roadway.
Mayor Levar Stoney and all nine members of the City Council said last week they would remove the four city-controlled statues from the street. Gov. Ralph Northam pledged to take down the state-owned Robert E. Lee monument, as well.
To remove the statues, the council must follow a process outlined in a state law that takes effect July 1. It requires localities to hold a public hearing and publish notice of their intent in a newspaper. It also permits them to conduct a nonbinding referendum regarding the monuments.
If the City Council votes for removal, it must have a 30-day waiting period in which it offers to relocate the monuments to any museum, historical society or military battlefield, among others.
A spokesman for Stoney said Thursday morning the future of the now-felled Davis statue is “to be determined.”
In a series of tweets, Stoney said Davis never should have been put on a pedestal, but asked protesters to let the state-mandated removal process run its course.
“For the sake of public safety, I ask the community to allow us to legally contract to have the remaining ones removed professionally, to prevent any potential harm that could result from attempts to remove them without professional experience,” Stoney stated.
“I will push for us to waste no time on this and to make it happen as soon as possible. Richmond, we will finish the job of removing these antiquated symbols of racism and hate.”
Kimberly Gray, who represents most of Monument Avenue on the City Council, said in statement issued through an aide she wanted to see Confederate statues removed "safely and legally."
“I understand the anguish felt by many in our city. As the mother of two black sons, I have experienced the same. Now is the time to turn fear and anxiety into positive action that will move Richmond forward together," said Gray, also a mayoral candidate.
"The safety of our citizens must be protected. Just last night in Portsmouth, an individual was hospitalized with serious injuries. We must prevent similar incidents from happening here. The statues can be removed safely and legally while we honor those like the “Forgotten 14” Civil War heroes who deserve commemoration.”
The Davis statue is the third that has been pulled down in recent days. Saturday, protestors knocked over one honoring Confederate Gen. Williams Carter Wickham that stood in Monroe Park. Tuesday night, they toppled a statue depicting explorer Christopher Columbus in Byrd Park and dumped it in a nearby pond.
City officials removed the Police Memorial statue from Byrd Park Thursday morning. The statue had been defaced.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
Hey, where are all the Historians and monument Preservationists, you know, the people who won't let you repair or paint your house if it is in a historic zone? The RTD hasn't interviewed or gotten the opinions of any of the preservationists, maybe because preservation of historic monuments and priceless public displays is way down on the list for politicians who are building campaign footage for future election commercials, when protests, race riots, looting, destruction of historic public property, burning and killing, is just more important.
These rioter, burners and looters have more on the stick than their past brothers and sisters ..... I guess practice does make perfect.
Just think ..... if the mobs of the past were as efficient as those today ..... the races could have been reunited long ago.
Hate and violence sure beats love and peaceful protesting. Hallelujah, and Period.
No rioters here... No looters here... No burners here... But fell free to keep guessing... You are good at that... Just not good at guessing correctly..., ~~~ Bob
Bob, what would you call the people who tear down monuments ILLEGALLY, and violate the laws of Virginia, as well societal decency, like not burning, not looting, not killing people, and not shooting at people, as well as not polluting the water with heavy metals from statues...……… I would call the rioters, burners and looters, as well as thugs, criminals and Democrats.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.