A Richmond General District Court judge on Tuesday ordered Richmond Public Schools to turn over data within two weeks to a VCU professor who first requested it under the state's open records law last July.
Kristin Reed, who teaches at VCU’s Department of Focused Inquiry and also is a community organizer with Richmond for All, a coalition that advocates for equal housing and education, filed two Freedom of Information Act requests with the school system for data about teacher and principal turnover.
What she got back from the school system came after a state-mandated deadline for responding to the request had passed and wasn't what she asked for, she said. School officials say that's what they had to offer at the time.
"This data needs to be available to the public," Reed said. "It's part of how we're measuring the successes of our school district. We have to be collecting the data and making it public on an annual basis so we can see the trends."
Reed wanted teacher and principal turnover data from 2016-2019. The school system provided data from 2012-2017.
She filed legal action in March, but a hearing date was postponed due to the pandemic. In the meantime, Reed went to the state education department, which provided her with the numbers and retention data she had been asking for.
On the Friday before her court date, Reed received data crunched by UVA. The university partners with the Virginia Department of Education to calculate teacher turnover rates, said Michelle Hudacsko, the school system's chief of staff.
Hudacsko said the city school district wanted to make sure that the data they share matches what UVA is sharing, hence the delay in providing her with the numbers from the 2017-2018 school year.
“I’d be concerned if someone were to try to create a retention rate out of the raw data,” Hudacsko said. “Then you don’t have the apples-to-apples business rules.” By business rules, she means that UVA’s way to calculate the rate of teacher turnover requires special attention to special circumstances regarding turnover, like retirements and promotions.
Judge Tracy William Thorne-Begland said the request for data was exactly that: data. With that, he said the district should provide raw data regarding teacher turnover in the next two weeks.
Reed's request stemmed from her concern that Black teachers are being pushed out of Richmond Public Schools. She said she also worries that when these teachers leave, the district might replace them with less experienced teachers.
“I’m concerned that teacher retention is falling in RPS,” Reed said. “That can really negatively impact students. With all the changes happening, students need to have educators who are skilled and adaptive.”
Reed and the school district will be back in court on July 17th at 9 a.m. There, RPS will confirm whether or not they’ve met the judge’s orders.
