Candidates seeking a seat on the Richmond City Council or the Richmond School Board will have two more weeks to qualify for the November ballot, a Richmond judge ruled Tuesday.
Judge Beverly Snukals extended the filing deadline from June 9 to June 23 and lowered the number of signatures candidates must submit to qualify for the ballot. Her order came in response to a lawsuit lodged this week by a trio of local advocacy groups on the eve of the original filing deadline.
The organizations argued the COVID-19 pandemic inhibited candidates’ ability to qualify for the ballot, abridging their First Amendment rights.
“Under these extraordinary circumstances, the process of gathering hand-signed petitions is uncharacteristically challenging. Opportunities to gather petition signatures are unusually limited. Would-be petition signers are predictably reluctant to break from social distancing guidance to handle a clipboard and sign a petition,” Snukals wrote in her order.
To qualify by the new deadline, candidates now must file 50 signatures from registered voters in their respective districts. The original threshold was 125.
Pushing to reduce requirements were local community organizing and advocacy groups: Richmond for All, the Richmond Crusade for Voters Inc., and Virginia Justice Democrats.
Their suit named two candidates: Kenya Gibson, the 3rd District School Board representative who is seeking re-election, and Allan-Charles Chipman, a hopeful for the 6th District City Council seat.
Chipman, a first-time candidate, said social distancing requirements and Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order made the process of qualifying for the ballot challenging.
Chipman has asthma, putting him at greater risk of serious complications if he contracts the virus. With the help of a team of volunteers, he gathered signatures in public places, skirting door knocking to avoid close contact with those who might be self-isolating. Before the lawsuit was filed, a last-minute push put him over the original threshold, pending certification from Richmond’s General Registrar. Still, he said, the court’s ruling could help other candidates make the ballot.
“This wasn’t just about me,” Chipman said. “There might be candidates out there who have great ideas, as well, but don’t have the capacity to turn something like this around [by the June 9 deadline].”
Last month, a Richmond judge reduced the ballot requirements for mayoral candidates, who must collect signatures from registered voters citywide to qualify.
In a typical election year, mayoral candidates must submit 500 signatures from registered voters, including 50 from each of the nine City Council districts.
A lawsuit from mayoral candidate Tracey Mclean knocked that down to 150, including 10 from each of the nine districts. The judge also granted mayoral candidates until June 23 to submit signatures to the General Registrar.
