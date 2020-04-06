Richmond’s field of mayoral hopefuls grew Monday with the addition of local attorney Justin Griffin.
The first-time candidate for elective office joins a field that includes incumbent Levar Stoney and Councilwoman Kimberly Gray. Griffin, 31, cast himself as an alternative who would bring a different approach to the job than the two candidates who currently hold posts in City Hall.
A vocal critic of the $1.5 billion Navy Hill proposal to replace the Richmond Coliseum, Griffin drew a comparison between the time city leaders spent on the failed plan and their response thus far to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I explained why the deal should be rejected back in November of 2018, but our elected leaders still spent until February of this year distracted before making a decision. It is abundantly clear that while they were distracted, the Mayor and City Council did nothing to prepare for the Coronavirus crisis we are now facing," he said in a statement announcing his candidacy.
It continued later: “Do we trust the same people who have accomplished nothing in the past to lead us into this uncertain future? The people of Richmond deserve better than the failures of the last 4 years continuing for another 4 years.”
In an interview, Griffin criticized city leaders for not making identifying sooner sites that could house overflow hospital beds as the virus spreads. That, he said, demonstrated a lack of urgency in their response that he said is evident in other areas, like improving city schools and shoring up core services.
Griffin, who hails from Tennessee, moved to Richmond in 2011. He graduated from the University of Richmond School of Law and started his own firm, Virginia Small Business Law. He lives in the 4th District.
Candidates for mayor must gather 500 signatures from registered city voters, including 50 from each of the nine council districts. Griffin said he is still gathering signatures. The deadline to make the ballot is mid-June.
The election is scheduled for Nov. 3.
You want to win..??? Promise to reduce the meals tax...and then enforce the out of state violations to avoid the car tax...you will win....and then listen to me and us.
