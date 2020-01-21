Superintendent Jason Kamras’ proposed budget for the 2020-21 school year includes a 3% raise for all Richmond Public Schools teachers and support staff. The budget asks the city of Richmond for about $21 million more, following last year’s $18 million increase.
The overall proposed increase of nearly $40 million would cover the raise and offset any increases to out-of-pocket benefit costs in addition to annual salary step increases that are already built in.
Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed two-year state budget does not include a teacher raise until 2022, which means any RPS raises this year would come completely from school system funding.
The budget, which totals $329.7 million, would also fund the next year of the district’s five-year strategic plan. Highlights include adding a half-dozen new social workers, 12 Advanced Placement teachers, 10 English as a Second Language teachers, and 10 foreign language, art, music and physical education teachers.
Kenya Gibson, who represents the 3rd District on the School Board, said she thought district officials were recognizing what may have been an overcorrection last year.
“What I believe to be the headline of this discussion is that we cut too much last year and I’m thankful to see that we’re looking to correct that error in this upcoming budget,” Gibson said.
She said a noticeable drop in attendance this year came on the heels of cutting 20 attendance-related jobs from the central office last year.
Jonathan Young, the School Board’s 4th District representative, said the budget was a step in the wrong direction.
“If enacted, the superintendent’s budget proposal would reverse all of RPS’ gains from last year relative to fiscal constraint when the School Board cut $13 million from downtown,” Young said.
He said closing underutilized schools would be a good way to keep costs down for the district.
The district is requesting an additional $21.1 million from the city for next year’s budget to round out the nearly $19 million increase it is anticipating from the state and federal governments, assuming the governor’s budget passes as-is.
Kamras said several bills in the Virginia General Assembly could cause the amount of state funding to increase significantly. If Northam’s budget passes as-is, the school system would receive $17.6 million from the state.
“It is why advocacy is extremely important at the state level,” Kamras said. “If we can get that 17.6 [from the state] number up considerably, we have a shot at getting everything in this budget.”
The district’s Equity Fund, set up to target “high priority” schools where 60% or more of students are considered disadvantaged, would also increase to $1 million.
The district also corrected errors in counting English as a Second Language students that caused it to miss out on hundreds of thousands of state-level dollars last year.
The ESL population has more than tripled since the 2009-10 school year to nearly 3,200, and the new budget has a more than $1.6 million bump to ESL funding.
The board will continue to debate the budget over the next month, with regular workshops on Thursday nights and a public comment period at the regular meeting Feb. 3.
Kamras said that ideally, the board will be ready to approve the budget and submit it to Mayor Levar Stoney by Feb. 18. The budget will take effect July 1.
Last year, the city increased its funding for RPS by $18 million. Stoney originally wanted to raise the real estate tax rate to do so, but instead the city approved a cigarette tax to help pay for the boost. That budget eliminated 74 central office jobs and added 25, for a net loss of 49.
