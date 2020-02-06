Schools in King William County are closed Thursday and Friday because of a high number of flu cases, as flu remains widespread across the state.
"School staff will be thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting all surfaces throughout all of our buildings and buses over the next two days," King William County Public Schools posted on Facebook on Wednesday. "Our hope is to give any infected persons the opportunity to get well so that we do not re-contaminate our facilities."
The school system added: "These actions are being taken out of an abundance of caution and to safeguard the health and well-being of all of our students and staff."
In a letter to parents on Tuesday, the school system asked them to keep sick students home from school "in fairness to ALL children."
The Bristol Herald Courier reported that Bristol closed its schools on Jan. 24 for a deep cleaning of facilities after flu, strep and common colds affected large numbers of students and staff members.
The Virginia Department of Health said Thursday that flu was widespread in the state for the week that ended Feb. 1. That week, 7.9% of visits to emergency rooms and urgent care centers reportedly were for the flu.
The department has received reports of 773 pneumonia and influenza-associated deaths during the 2019-20 flu season; there have been no flu-associated pediatric deaths. The flu has been widespread in the state for 10 weeks this season.
