Schools in King William County are closed Thursday and Friday because of a high number of flu cases, as flu remains widespread across the state.

"School staff will be thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting all surfaces throughout all of our buildings and buses over the next two days," King William County Public Schools posted on Facebook on Wednesday. "Our hope is to give any infected persons the opportunity to get well so that we do not re-contaminate our facilities."

The school system added: "These actions are being taken out of an abundance of caution and to safeguard the health and well-being of all of our students and staff."

In a letter to parents on Tuesday, the school system asked them to keep sick students home from school "in fairness to ALL children."

The Bristol Herald Courier reported that Bristol closed its schools on Jan. 24 for a deep cleaning of facilities after flu, strep and common colds affected large numbers of students and staff members.

The Virginia Department of Health said Thursday that flu was widespread in the state for the week that ended Feb. 1. That week, 7.9% of visits to emergency rooms and urgent care centers reportedly were for the flu.

The department has received reports of 773 pneumonia and influenza-associated deaths during the 2019-20 flu season; there have been no flu-associated pediatric deaths. The flu has been widespread in the state for 10 weeks this season.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started