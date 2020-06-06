Since May 25, the day George Floyd was killed by a white Minneapolis officer, masses have mobilized their outrage at the police violence against black communities and taken to the streets in a public outcry of mourning. Richmond was no different. But as the week went on, the marches - which started May 29 in Richmond - evolved.
Last Saturday saw a few protesters take down fencing in front of the Virginia State Capitol, and launch roadblocks meant to keep them out back toward Capitol Square police. Gunshots were fired on E. Broad Street, windows smashed, condemnations against police brutality and cops strewn across Richmond buildings. Various dumpsters and cars set on fire as police wielded tear gas at protesters until downtown was puffs of tear gas smoke.
Fires in the city burned past 3 a.m.
A week later, pots and pans clanged together in celebration, herds of people danced along to rhythmic drums as others chanted “Black Lives Matter” in unison.
Capitol Square’s defenses, a tall chain-linked fence with added orange-and-white barriers were left unshaken, untouched. Chants of “peaceful protest” reverberated through the crowd from the beginning, and by week’s end, water bottles were used as a reprieve from the scorching sun - not to be hurled toward police, whose presence along protesting routes dwindled. But than 8-10 humvees and officers in riot gear continue forming a barricade around police headquarters.
The protests have settled into a rhythm, where every day crowds converge at Monroe Park around 6 p.m., voter registration forms are filled out and music roars through speakers. Organizers remind the people brandishing signs and face masks why they’re here and what “Black Lives Matter” means to them as others pass out masks, snacks and paper copies of the demands they request be met.
These include having the cops involved in the Monday night tear gassing; having all charges against arrested protesters dropped; removing the National Guard from Richmond; and implementing a citizen review board to hold police accountable.
The end goal for many protesters, however, is to defund the police and reallocate the money toward schools and housing in black communities.
Once the music died down at Monroe Park Saturday, organizer Naomi Isaac, 22 - one of five young black women who’ve taken the reins for Richmond’s new wave of racial justice - took the bullhorn.
“We’re going to center black love and black power today,” she said.
Kalia Harris, an activist who’s helping organize youth-led movements across Virginia including Richmond’s, said the energy from young organizers is what will push legislation through.
“We have to make sure [we keep going] until legislation is signed, until police departments are defunded and we see the concrete changes that are being promised to us,” Harris said. “They’re rising up and it’s not always with one particular organization. It’s folks that are just coming out of desire for a better world.”
The last week has seen various destinations chosen by protesters that represent what they’re fighting against such as the Robert E. Lee Monument, Richmond Police headquarters and the Richmond City Justice Center.
Saturday night was the General District Court. As people marched with their fists held high, the crowd swelled to nearly 10 times its original number, rounding stragglers along the way. In the past few days, the size dies down as the clock nears 11 p.m.
But many keep returning day after day, sustaining the momentum that’s transformed a city within eight protests. And they’re not leaving.
Marchers temporarily block Broad Street in Short Pump
As people shopped and ate lunch at Short Pump Town Center, about 300 protesters gathered inside the mall’s courtyard around noon Saturday.
Carrying signs and chanting slogans like "White Silence is Violence," "No Justice, No Peace" and “Black Lives Matter,” the group marched outside the back entrance of the mall and around the outer ring toward Broad Street. Drivers honked their car horns and waved as the crowd worked its way past Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant, where four workers came outside and raised their fists in solidarity.
Leading the chants with a megaphone, 25-year-old Richmonder Seyvon Levere said he was marching to bring change in the wake of George Floyd, 46, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes on Memorial Day.
“We just sick of oppression out here, man,” Levere said. “We’ve got to change the system, because the system was built on racism. So we’ve got to address that and then maybe we can have peace then."
The crowd made its way onto W. Broad Street where Henrico police shut down all four lanes of eastbound traffic. As he walked with his fellow protesters on Broad Street with traffic stopped, Levere took in the scene.
“We’re going to get our peace, man,” he added. “We’ve been oppressed for too long out here. For too long. Too long. Too long, man.”
The crowd made its way to Short Pump Park, where the march ended around 1:30 p.m.
Peaceful march in Powhatan
About 100 protesters carrying signs saying "Black Lives Matter" and "I Can't Breathe" marched from the Powhatan Administration Building to the county courthouse in a peaceful demonstration Saturday morning.
The march was sponsored by the Powhatan Coalition Against Racism and Powhatan branch of the NAACP. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, and state Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, took part in the march.
During the protest, about a dozen members of the Sons of Confederates Veterans sat by the Confederate war memorial near the courthouse.
