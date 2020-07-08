A lawsuit filed in Richmond Circuit Court Tuesday seeks to bar Mayor Levar Stoney from removing the city's Confederate statues.
The suit, filed by an anonymous party, claims Stoney violated state law in ordering the immediate removal of the statues beginning last week using his “emergency powers."
The suit is asking for an emergency injunction to halt the statue removals.
“The ‘faithful and impartial’ and ‘proper administration’ of city government is not achieved by circumventing and disregarding governing statutes of the Commonwealth through the unjustified and unwarranted use of unapproved emergency ordinances to perpetuate the personal vision and desires of the mayor,” the complaint states.
It requests, among other things, that a judge bar Stoney from ordering or authorizing any further removals.
A Stoney spokesman did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment on the lawsuit.
The counsel for the anonymous plaintiff, James B. Thomas of Bedford, could not immediately be reached for comment.
Breaking with advice from Richmond’s city attorney last week, Stoney ordered the immediate removal of the statues. He said they were a threat to public safety, and he possessed the authority to order them removed.
Since then, crews Stoney's administration hired have removed four Confederate statues and two cannons.
A state law that took effect July 1 gave localities control over Confederate statues on public land. That law laid out a 60-day administrative process for localities to follow, a process Stoney said city leaders will carry out while the statues are in storage.
(This story will be updated).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Timing of this suit is just a weeeeeee bit off. Sincerely, Horse/Barn.
Hmm.... "...a process Stoney said city leaders will carry out while the statues are in storage." So, remove them, put them in a warehouse, then wait for the process to begin. Why is this sounding like it's backwards from intent?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.