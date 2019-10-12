Ten authors are finalists for the 22nd annual Library of Virginia Literary Awards, which will be presented at a gala celebration at the library on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Fiction finalists:
- James A. McLaughlin, “Bearskin”
- Jon Pineda, “Let’s No One Get Hurt”
- Tim Poland, “Yellow Stonefly”
Nonfiction finalist:
- Margaret Edds, “We Face the Dawn: Oliver Hill, Spottswood Robinson, and the Legal Team That Dismantled Jim Crow”
- Catherine Kerrison, “Jefferson’s Daughters: Three Sisters, White and Black, in a Young America”
- Beth Macy, “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company That Addicted America”
Poetry finalists:
- Michael Chitwood, “Search & Rescue”
- Claudia Emerson, “Claude Before Time and Space”
- Bob Hicok, “Hold”
- Erika Meitner, “Holy Moly Carry Me”
Award-winning Virginia author Adriana Trigiani will again serve as host for the evening.
The featured speaker will be Brian Noyes, cookbook author and owner of Red Truck Bakery, which opened in Warrenton in 2009.
Author Mary Gabriel has been chosen as the winner of the annual Art in Literature: The Mary Lynn Kotz Award for her book, “Ninth Street Women: Lee Krasner, Elaine de Kooning, Grace Hartigan, Joan Mitchell, and Helen Frankenthaler — Five Painters and the Movement That Changed Modern Art.”
Gabriel will be recognized on Friday, Oct. 18, at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and again on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Library of Virginia’s Virginia Literary Awards Celebration.
Gabriel is also the author of “Love and Capital: Karl and Jenny Marx and the Birth of a Revolution” — a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, the National Book Award, and the National Book Critics Circle Award.
Art in Literature: The Mary Lynn Kotz Award recognizes an outstanding book published in the previous year that was written primarily in response to a work or works of art while also showing the highest literary quality as a creative or scholarly work.
The VMFA event on Friday, 6-7:30 p.m., will feature a presentation by Gabriel, followed by a book-signing and reception.
For sponsorship or ticket information for both events, call (804) 692-3813 or visit www.literaryva.com.
