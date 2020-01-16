During a week when equal rights took center stage in Virginia politics, with the state legislature ratifying the decades-old Equal Rights Amendment on Wednesday, another celebratory milestone is happening blocks away from Capitol Square.
The Library of Virginia presents "We Demand: Women's Suffrage in Virginia," now through Dec. 5. The exhibition commemorates the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th constitutional amendment, giving women the right to vote. The exhibition is free and open to the public in the library's first-floor exhibition space, and is supported by the General Assembly's Task Force to Commemorate the Centennial Anniversary of Women's Right to Vote.
The culmination of three years' worth of research, the exhibition includes banners and flags, buttons and meeting notes, pamphlets and postcards - even opposition propaganda - and all of it showcasing the organized, effective efforts by women who often went unnoticed and unrecognized within the suffrage movement, said Brent Tarter, exhibition researcher, author and retired Library of Virginia senior editor for publications and educational services.
"We found new things almost every week for about three years," Tarter said, namely about members of Virginia's largest women's organization, the Equal Suffrage League of Virginia, which succeeded in getting the General Assembly to propose a women's suffrage amendment to the state constitution. At one time, the organization had more than 170 chapters spread across the state, from big cities to small, rural towns.
"We found people nobody had ever heard of - most of these women's names have never appeared in the history books," he said. People like civic leaders, labor leaders, educators, wealthy women in society - "dozens of them all over the state who were extraordinarily creative and energetic and dedicated and successful...and we used their stories and their words to tell the story."
Fellow researcher Barbara Batson, exhibition coordinator for the Library of Virginia, said part of their research focuses on the African American suffrage efforts, and she's hoping the that community will come forward with stories and information that reveal their ancestors' participation in the movement.
"We'd love to know about that story, at least a more complete history," Batson said.
By this summer, library staff hope to digitize much of the information so that it's accessible to the public on the library's digital archival research tool, Virginia Memory. There are thousands of documents, newspaper clippings and published works from the Equal Suffrage League of Virginia as well as the Congressional Union for Women Suffrage (now the National Woman's Party), which organized marches and demonstrations in Washington, D.C.
"This is a story of women organizing and succeeding...and learning about them was very exciting," Tarter said.
The Library of Virginia is located at 800 E. Broad St. For more information about the exhibit, visit www.lva.virginia.gov. The library is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
It is hard to understand why so many are working so hard to have the same benefit as they think men have they do not.
However, youse still have got to get your plumbing changed if you want to be exactly like men. Hallelujah, and period.
