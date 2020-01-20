Jonathan Stone, left, Joe Stone and Derek Setliff traveled from Shawboro, N.C. on Monday morning to participate in the Virginia Citizens Defense League's lobbying day and said they were worried North Carolina might adopt similar gun control laws if they didn't protest and show they were unpopular with the people there.
Lobbying in the Pocahontas building is busy, but not overwhelming on Monday morning. Groups, almost all wearing "Guns save lives" stickers, are waiting in lines outside of legislators' offices for a chance to sit down with them for a few minutes.
11:38 a.m.: A man with a backpack was detained and is expected to be charged with trespassing after climbing the outside catwalk to the roof of the Mutual Building, 909 E. Main Street.
The incident happened shortly before 11:30 am, while the pro-gun rally was still going on at the capitol just a couple blocks away.
The man climbed the catwalk, on the Cary Street side of the building, and was placed in custody a few minutes later, according to Chuck Potts, senior regional operations manager for Admiral Security Services, which handles security for the building. The man was turned over to police.
The man did not have any guns or weapons visible but was “dressed to be up there” with hat and gloves, Potts said.
- Paige Mudd, Times-Dispatch
"If I can’t go inside, I thought I might as well wear my gun"
11 a.m.: Just beyond the entrance to an eerily quiet Virginia Capitol were some of the loudest, most energetic sections of Monday’s gun-rights rally.
The area offered a clear view of the main stage for rallygoers who refused to leave their firearms or flag poles behind in order to go inside Capitol Square.
A large navy blue flag that read, “Trump 2020,” waved above a smattering of yellow, “Don’t tread on me” flags. The same words were also superimposed on a rainbow gay pride flag.
Nearby, someone waved a cardboard sign that read, "Gun control is Jim Crow," as the crowd chanted "We will not comply," and, "Northam's gotta go."
Law enforcement officials declined to estimate the crowd size at the start of the program organized by the Virginia Citizens Defense League.
David Treibs, 55, brought a flag bearing an AR-15, a star and the words, “Come and take it.” Treibs drove from Fredericksburg, Texas to “stand with the people of Virginia in support of the Second Amendment.”
Treibs says a version of the flag bearing a cannon goes back to an 1835 conflict between Texan colonists and Mexico. The flag can be seen throughout Texas, he said, and he hoped to display it at Monday’s rally.
Two of his sons held a larger version on the corner of West Grace Street and 9th Street.
“We wanted to bring our flags, but they don’t allow poles inside,” Treibs said, standing with a long gun strapped around his chest, a flag on one hand and a stack of pamphlets on the other.
“If I can’t go inside, I thought I might as well wear my gun.”
Near the gun-rights rally, a small pro-Communist group briefly held signs and chanted “revolution,” prompting counter chants of “four more years” in support of President Donald Trump.
- Mel Leonor, Times-Dispatch
A lively discussion inside the legislative offices
11 a.m.: Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, engaged in a spirited debate with a group of gun rights supporters in the hallway of the legislative office building about the proper way to protect people from gun violence.
The lobbyists pressed her on red flag laws, which allow law enforcement to temporarily confiscate firearms with a court order if a person is believed to be a danger to themself or others, arguing that it shirked due process protections and that it would be better to give the person help and protection from all potential weapons.
Boysko said that lawmakers were proceeding carefully on the laws because people on both sides of the aisle wanted to ensure due process rights are protected.
"I've held three or four town halls," Boysko said. "I'm actually listening and taking notes. I'm from Alabama and Arkansas. I grew up around guns. I'm not afraid. However, I do think there are a small number of things we can do that would help reduce violence."
One veteran said he'd be appalled if Virginia passed laws that would make possessing a certain number of rounds of ammunition a felony because it would make him, who fought wars overseas, and other "everyday citizens" felons for not complying with a law they believe is unconstitutional.
Boysko said that she did not support Senate Bill 16, which banned assault firearms and made other limits on guns and magazines, because she and other lawmakers did not think that the bill was carefully thought out.
A few people in the crowd thanked her for rejecting the bill.
Brandon Howard, who was leading a lobbying group and is running for the Hopewell City Council, told Boysko if the legislature is concerned about gun violence, it should be looking at mandatory minimum sentences.
"Ninety percent of a lot of the gun violence that happens -- especially in Hopewell -- are by convicted felons who are out," Howard said.
Other lobbyists emphasized the importance of focusing on helping the mentally ill and keeping criminals off the streets, rather than focusing on guns.
"I appreciate that you all are here," Boysko told the group at one point during the debate. "Democracy works best when we have civil conversations. You can vote at the ballot box next time. That is how we make change."
-- Bridget Balch, Times-Dispatch
As crowds fill streets, lobbying goes on inside General Assembly offices
10:30 a.m.:Sen. Monty Mason, D-Williamsburg, was sitting quietly in his office with the door open as gun-rights lobbyists milled outside.
Mason was preparing for bills before Senate Commerce and Labor Committee in the afternoon.
“It looks like every Martin Luther King Day to me,” he said.
A state holiday, Martin Luther King Day long as been an occasion for gun-rights and other public advocates to lobby legislators.
“This has always been a really interesting day in Capitol Square,” Mason said.
However, the sound of the rally in the square as crowds thronged on North 10th Street were audible in his fifth-floor office.
“I hope no one gets hurt out there,” Mason said.
In the hall outside his office, John Flynn was directing two 10-person teams lobbying senators for the VCDL.
He had split the team in half to make its size more manageable. Each team was assigned four senators.
“The teams are a little bigger than they are most years,” he said.
This is the fourth Lobby Day for Flynn, a volunteer from Midlothian.
He said league members are disappointed in the new rule banning firearms in the legislative office building and Capitol, but it hasn’t stopped them from coming unarmed.
“The people serious about lobbying said, ‘We’re going to do what we’re going to do,” Flynn said.
- Michael Martz, Times-Dispatch
No arrests as of 10 a.m.
10 a.m.: As of 10 a.m., the Joint Information Center, which is manned by a contingent of spokespeople from Capitol Police, Richmond Police and Virginia State Police, reports that there have been no arrests.
They are receiving regular updates from Capitol Square and haven’t reported any incident, except a medical emergency that forced one person from the line and into an ambulance. An official said the medical condition didn’t appear serious.
Large crowds of gun-rights supporters radiated out on streets surrounding Capitol Square.
Along 8th Street, a supporter of President Donald Trump encouraged gun-rights supporters to register to vote.
On Grace Street, a gun-rights supporter carrying a large American flag strode away from the rally. He said he needed to go sit in his truck for a few minutes because it was so cold he couldn’t feel his fingers.
-- Ali Rockett and Andrew Cain, Times-Dispatch
Capitol Square and surrounding streets fill with protesters
9:45 a.m.: With bands of well-armed and armored militia groups standing watch around the Capitol, throngs of protesters are hoping to use their voice as part of the show of force happening at the Virginia General Assembly.
Holding a sign warning gun-control supporters that they could trigger a “civil war,” Mackenzie Mcgough, 25, of North Chesterfield, said he thinks today’s event could mark a historical moment.
“You’re going to start something you wish you hadn’t. I don’t own a gun personally, but I know a lot of people who are going to be upset,” he said. “I think we’re allowed to bear arms. I think they’re trying to push the goal post. They don’t want us to have any guns. That’s not going to happen.”
Others with similar sentiments traveled from afar to be in Richmond on Monday.
Smiles Welch, 41, of Athens, Ohio, held a sign quoting Martin Luther King, Jr. in honor of the civil rights leader whose namesake holiday in Virginia has become a day of lobbying for interest groups around the state, since many people are usually off work and available to come to Richmond.
When asked why he selected that quote, he said he sees a parallel between the Civil Rights movement and the people rallying today.
“None of us want to use the weapons that we want to keep to preserve peace. We’re here for safety and everyone’s freedom,” he said. “Although the cause we’re here for today is not exactly the same as the cause he fought for, they are directly linked. We all stand for freedom and equality, and the well-being of all people of America.”
A few blocks down Ninth Street, about two dozen people wearing body armor stood silently in the road, facing the Capitol, guns in hand. A man who appeared to be in charge said the group was not affiliated with any organization, and that most of them were from Central and Northern Virginia.
- Chris Suarez, Times-Dispatch
Inside the Pocahontas Building: 'Lobby Day is when you peacefully petition your legislators'
9 a.m.: The public lines moved smoothly into the Pocahontas Building on Monday morning as people wearing orange “Guns Save Lives” stickers prepared to visit lawmakers for the annual Lobby Day for members of the Virginia Citizens Defense League.
League members dismissed concerns about outside nationalist groups swamping the annual lobbying event with agendas beyond protecting gun owner rights.
“People are conflating Lobby Day with things Lobby Day is not about,” said David Yarashus, who came from Annandale with four of his seven children. “Lobby Day is when you peacefully petition your legislators.”
The issue for league members is solely gun rights, said Yarashus, who was preparing to visit lawmakers with one organized group.
“I believe self-defense is the one of the most basic of human rights,” he said. “We need laws. That allow people to protect themselves.”
Thomas New, of Henrico, says some lawmakers are more willing to listen than others.
“Dick Saslaw doesn’t have the guts to talk to us,” New said of Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax. “Creigh Deeds does.”
Deeds is a Democratic senator from Bath County whose district includes Charlottesville.
New is a Revolutionary War re-enactor — he portrays a frontier scout — who said he worked for a security alarm company when Richmond was “the murder capital of the country.”
He contends that the one-gun-a-month law passed under then-Gov. Doug Wilder contributed to gun violence in the city, while concealed carry of firearms helped.
“If you send a message to criminals, they get it,” New said.
Kevin Brown came to Richmond from Southern California, but not for the rally.
Brown, 30, is a computer software engineer who is visiting for work training.
But he’s also an amateur historian — wearing a shirt with the Virginia state seal — who is concerned about government taking away firearms as a first step to total control.
“I’m here primarily because inch by inch the government has been basically taking the firearms,” he said.
Brown called “red flag” legislation that would allow temporary confiscation of guns from people found to be dangerous a “literally Soviet Union style snitching law.”
- Michael Martz, Times-Dispatch
Thousands gather around Capitol Square in Richmond ahead of gun-rights rally
8:45 a.m.: Thousands of gun-rights supporters, some of them heavily armed, are massing outside of the Capitol grounds ahead of today’s gun-rights rally scheduled for 11 a.m.
The gun-rights rally organized by the Virginia Citizens Defense League is slated from 11 to noon.
Chants erupting in the crowd outside the perimeter have ranged from “USA, USA” to “Northam out” and “Treasonous Democrats.”
Gun-rights rallies have been an annual part of Lobby Day at the state Capitol. This year’s rally is much larger than usual because the legislature’s new Democratic majority is seeking gun-control measures that have sparked concern among gun-rights advocates.
State authorities beefed up security for the rally, warning that militias and white supremacist groups from other states were threatening to come to Richmond, seeking to attach their causes to the rally.
'Northam out' chants around Capitol Square
8:15 a.m.: Inside the fenced-in area, gun rights supporters voiced their displeasure with not only the gun control proposals but Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.
Protesters chanted “Northam out” while holding up an enlarged photo of a picture from Northam’s medical school yearbook that shows a man in blackface and another in a KKK robe.
As many rally inside, thousands of others are outside on Bank Street, some carrying guns they were told couldn’t come into Capitol Square.
- Justin Mattingly, Times-Dispatch
‘Northam out! Northam out!’ shout pro-gun protestors gathering at foot of Capitol Square, where open-carry folks - men and women - are brandishing combat-style long rifles and stubby, self-defense shotguns.
Thousands gather at The Diamond to board shuttles to Capitol Square rally
8:15 a.m.: Thousands gathered at The Diamond on Monday morning to board shuttles headed downtown for the Virginia Citizens Defense League's Lobbying Day rally.
Those in line came from all over the state and beyond to participate in the group's annual event with gun control legislation proposed by Virginia legislators sparking renewed vigor in Second Amendment organizations.
Brian Scholten, a 21-year-old Virgina Tech student from Strasburg in Shenandoah County, said the recent legislation in Virginia had been a wakeup call for him and others.
"I think all the organizing shows Virginia people are not happy," Scholten said.
Scholten said he and his friends were on the road by 3 a.m. to participate in the event, which volunteers have said will be the largest lobbying day crowd they'd ever seen.
Chris Williams, 42, said he has helped with the last several events and estimated today's crowd was around three times the size of last year's nearly 800 people.
William's said those who showed up today were not here to protest but to lobby and open up dialogues with elected officials.
He said he hopes people come away with stronger relationships and a new commitment to getting more involved with public action.
"When I see crowds like this I think there's a bright future for Virginia," Williams said.
Johnnie Leggette, a longtime attendee now retired and living in Pennsylvania, said he was worried if other states saw Virginia pass gun control laws uncontested then they would take up similar bills elsewhere.
Leggette's concerns were echoed by others who had traveled from Maryland and North Carolina to voice their concerns.
Leggette said he hopes people around the country see what he and others are doing today and become encouraged to take similar action.
A worker unloads temporary fencing along 9th street on Saturday morning. Now under state of emergency powers of the governor, the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond is on lockdown Saturday, January 18, 2020, in anticipation of a rally by a large number of gun-rights backers on Monday morning. In a quick decision the state supreme court refused to overturn a gun-ban by Gov. Ralph Northam on Capitol grounds during the rally citing safety concerns.
Now under state of emergency powers of the governor, the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond is on lockdown Saturday, January 18, 2020, in anticipation of a rally by a large number of gun-rights backers on Monday morning. In a quick decision the state supreme court refused to overturn a gun-ban by Gov. Ralph Northam on Capitol grounds during the rally citing safety concerns.
Now under state of emergency powers of the governor, the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond is on lockdown Saturday, January 18, 2020, in anticipation of a rally by a large number of gun-rights backers on Monday morning. In a quick decision the state supreme court refused to overturn a gun-ban by Gov. Ralph Northam on Capitol grounds during the rally citing safety concerns.
Dr. Juraci Cesar family, visiting from Baltimore, look over a map of Capitol Square as preparations continued Sunday, January 19, 2020 for Monday's scheduled pro-gun rally at the State Capitol in Richmond, Va. The Capitol was open Sunday as a collection of tourists, the curious, and early rally arrivals visited.
Visitors to Capitol Square are screened as preparations continued Sunday, January 19, 2020 for Monday's scheduled pro-gun rally at the State Capitol in Richmond, Va. The Capitol was open Sunday as a collection of tourists, the curious, and early rally arrivals visited.
Visitors to Capitol Square are screened as preparations continued Sunday, January 19, 2020 for Monday's scheduled pro-gun rally at the State Capitol in Richmond, Va. The Capitol was open Sunday as a collection of tourists, the curious, and early rally arrivals visited.
A visitor to Capitol Grounds talks with Virginia State Police outside the visitor's entrance on bank street as preparations continued Sunday, January 19, 2020 for Monday's scheduled pro-gun rally at the State Capitol in Richmond, Va. Visitors, the curious and early rally arrivals were on hand Sunday.
Security cameras join a host of Virginia patriots near the Washington Equestrian Statue as preparations continued Sunday, January 19, 2020 for Monday's scheduled pro-gun rally at the State Capitol in Richmond, Va.
A host of Virginia state Troopers gather outside the Bank street tourist entrance as preparations continued Sunday, January 19, 2020 for Monday's scheduled pro-gun rally at the State Capitol in Richmond, Va.
Early arrivals, some saying from Cincinnati, gathered outside the main gate at 9th and East Grace Streets as preparations continued Sunday, January 19, 2020 for Monday's scheduled pro-gun rally at the State Capitol in Richmond, Va. One in the group said he'll be staying outside because "it's up to the Virginians" to be inside.
A worker unloads temporary fencing along 9th street on Saturday morning. Now under state of emergency powers of the governor, the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond is on lockdown Saturday, January 18, 2020, in anticipation of a rally by a large number of gun-rights backers on Monday morning. In a quick decision the state supreme court refused to overturn a gun-ban by Gov. Ralph Northam on Capitol grounds during the rally citing safety concerns.
Now under state of emergency powers of the governor, the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond is on lockdown Saturday, January 18, 2020, in anticipation of a rally by a large number of gun-rights backers on Monday morning. In a quick decision the state supreme court refused to overturn a gun-ban by Gov. Ralph Northam on Capitol grounds during the rally citing safety concerns.
The Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, VA was ringed with chain-link fencing Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 in anticipation of large crowds of pro-gun supporters expected for a rally on Monday, Jan. 20th.
Now under state of emergency powers of the governor, the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond is on lockdown Saturday, January 18, 2020, in anticipation of a rally by a large number of gun-rights backers on Monday morning. In a quick decision the state supreme court refused to overturn a gun-ban by Gov. Ralph Northam on Capitol grounds during the rally citing safety concerns.
Dr. Juraci Cesar family, visiting from Baltimore, look over a map of Capitol Square as preparations continued Sunday, January 19, 2020 for Monday's scheduled pro-gun rally at the State Capitol in Richmond, Va. The Capitol was open Sunday as a collection of tourists, the curious, and early rally arrivals visited.
Visitors to Capitol Square are screened as preparations continued Sunday, January 19, 2020 for Monday's scheduled pro-gun rally at the State Capitol in Richmond, Va. The Capitol was open Sunday as a collection of tourists, the curious, and early rally arrivals visited.
Visitors to Capitol Square are screened as preparations continued Sunday, January 19, 2020 for Monday's scheduled pro-gun rally at the State Capitol in Richmond, Va. The Capitol was open Sunday as a collection of tourists, the curious, and early rally arrivals visited.
A visitor to Capitol Grounds talks with Virginia State Police outside the visitor's entrance on bank street as preparations continued Sunday, January 19, 2020 for Monday's scheduled pro-gun rally at the State Capitol in Richmond, Va. Visitors, the curious and early rally arrivals were on hand Sunday.
Visitors, the curious and early rally participants arrived as preparations continued Sunday, January 19, 2020 for Monday's scheduled pro-gun rally at the State Capitol in Richmond, Va.
City view from the top of the Capitol steps as preparations continued Sunday, January 19, 2020 for Monday's scheduled pro-gun rally at the State Capitol in Richmond, Va.
Security cameras join a host of Virginia patriots near the Washington Equestrian Statue as preparations continued Sunday, January 19, 2020 for Monday's scheduled pro-gun rally at the State Capitol in Richmond, Va.
A host of Virginia state Troopers gather outside the Bank street tourist entrance as preparations continued Sunday, January 19, 2020 for Monday's scheduled pro-gun rally at the State Capitol in Richmond, Va.
Capitol Police screened visitors as preparations continued Sunday, January 19, 2020 for Monday's scheduled pro-gun rally at the State Capitol in Richmond, Va.
Rows of security screening equipment known as "mags" are in place as preparations continued Sunday, January 19, 2020 for Monday's scheduled pro-gun rally at the State Capitol in Richmond, Va.
More fencing is brought up 9th Street as preparations continued Sunday, January 19, 2020 for Monday's scheduled pro-gun rally at the State Capitol in Richmond, Va.
Early arrivals, some saying from Cincinnati, gathered outside the main gate at 9th and East Grace Streets as preparations continued Sunday, January 19, 2020 for Monday's scheduled pro-gun rally at the State Capitol in Richmond, Va. One in the group said he'll be staying outside because "it's up to the Virginians" to be inside.
Well, it’s 12:40 PM, and thankfully this (so far) has been a wonderful display by Americans of their view(s) regarding our great Constitution. A large crowd of people who have prayed, sang The National Anthem, and (to this point) expressed their views in a peaceful manner. Despite all the scare tactics (some very much fabricated) designed to keep folks away, good Americans came anyway; and was great. YET...despite all of the “positives” the headline of this article focuses on ONE person (unarmed) apparently trying to do something that seems silly...but, may have simply wanted a cool (literally) view of the event. Way to go biased, agenda driven media. You make truth harder to find every day; and are more dangerous by far than the folks who attended today’s event.
Making Capitol Square a GFZ today prevented all shootings today. They should consider making it permanent.
"The man did not have any guns or weapons visible but was “dressed to be up there” with hat and gloves, Potts said.
And that included everyone there with hoodies, scarfs, and other kind of hats and heavy clothing …. it is cold out there. Duh,
Happy Hoping lefties ..... and I hope you are disappointed, and will have to continue to use worn our Charlottesville to make your case against whites owing guns, or holding rally's.
That's right, it wasn't a gun, it was a car. Hallelujah, and period.
Yeah... how he looked wasn’t a crime. Trespassing on private property is, though.
Thanks to Governor Northam’s leadership and appropriate response in denying guns at the venue, nobody was shot on Capitol Square.
Fewer guns = fewer gun deaths
Annnnd touchè!
This last gasp of the gun nuts to make VA the firewall against gun controls remind me of the large crowds of white supremacists that showed up to block black children from attending integrated schools.
It will be just as successful. Which is to say, not at all.
“I’m here primarily because inch by inch the government has been basically taking the firearms,” he said.
Brown called “red flag” legislation that would allow temporary confiscation of guns from people found to be dangerous a “literally Soviet Union style snitching law.”
Hyperbole is defined as extravagant exaggeration. If he believes what he's saying, he's ignorant and gullible. If he doesn't, then he's just lying and spreading propaganda.
And in either case, Melissa, he just plain wrong.
Pray that this all goes well and nobody is hurt or people who are evil and are operatives cause issues. Thank you to all law enforcement please be safe
There would be no reason to “pray all this goes well” if gun nuts had not been so hellbent on bringing large numbers of guns into a predictably contentious crowded situation. Such poor judgement makes one question whether these folks should be allowed guns at all.
Our great Governor Northam acted sensibly and pragmatically, which all the gun nuts now seem to be acknowledging after days of inflammatory rhetoric against his executive order.
All the poverty, hunger, inadequate health care, bigotry, etc. in America and what are THESE folks marching for? What are THEY indignant and incensed over? Guns.
Gladly, these large numbers of gun nuts are a tiny minority of Virginians and Americans. Three of the gun bills are already passed and more are on the way.
northm is scared to death that someone will shoot him. He will be disappointed when he discovers that no one considers him to be worth the price they would have to pay for that. He should be tarred and feathered and run out of town on a rail
I could say the same thing about your hero, Donald "FAT BY" Trump... Not worth the flippin' bullet... ~~~ Bob
~~~Bob ….. what difference does it make …. the Trump hates would most likely get the flippin' bullet for free. Hallelujah, and period. ~~~Tracy
Yeah.... our great Governor Northam won’t even be there. Lobby Day is for the General Assembly. Northam never had anything to fear... his compassionate concern is for citizens.
So he implemented the same protections against firearms that they use at Rump rallies.
“ Rules will be in place Friday for what attendees can bring to see President Donald Trump’s campaign stop Friday in Mesa.
Prohibited items included weapons, alcohol, glass containers, flag poles, back packs and unsealed bottles.“
It seems that Northam and the Virginia State Police have done a good job preparing for this unusually large event. A tip of the hat for their preparations.
I agree....kudos to Northam for having enough law enforcement present and making sure opposing groups don't mix like Charlottesville.
Yep. Democrats are all about reducing risks to public safety. Republicans are all about exacerbating risks. Can you believe republicans actually DEFENDED the idea of letting opposing groups be armed against each other???
Northam ..... what a wonderful legacy you will have ..... Blackface is bad, slaughtering deformed babies is worse, and getting shed of guns that will not stop idiots from killing people ….. and putting all three together seems to be just another bad chapter in your life. Hallelujah, and period.
F OFF, RACIST Checker Eating scum bag... ~~~ Bob
~~~Bob ..... Another display of your IQ, and upbringing.
Have a good time at the Rally spreading “Love” ….. like only you can do.
I will not be there ~~~Bob, since I don’t hang with any hate group that draws in other hate groups, with each hate group thinking their hate group is preferable to the other hate groups …. In short …. they all suck. Hallelujah, Checkmate, and Period. ~~~ Tracy
Nice to see even Spacy Peter acknowledging the hate group cred of the gun nuts. Even a racist like him knows when he’s in too deep.
Annnd touchè!
