He was only 10, but Tuan Truong was old enough to know his family was in great danger.
It was April 1975. The Vietnam War was about over, the North was about to overrun the South and the Americans were leaving.
Truong and his family – father, mother and four siblings – had left their home in the highlands and come into Saigon, desperately hoping for a way out of the country. His father was a South Vietnamese military officer who as a young man, even before the Americans arrived in the 1960s, had been captured by Ho Chi Minh’s fighters from the north and imprisoned for several years.
He did not want his family to endure anything like that. Or worse.
Truong recalls a particularly tension-filled evening while they were in Saigon, staying with an uncle. He could feel the fear and anxiety as his parents argued. Then his father loaded his revolver and made sure he had enough bullets for each of them, in case they were not able to flee Saigon before the invading forces arrived. His mother cried. In a phone interview, Truong grew emotional as he recounted that night.
“We would rather die as a family than be executed by the enemy hands,” Truong said.
As it turned out, the rounds in Nhan Truong’s revolver remained unfired. In the frenzy that was Saigon on the morning of April 30, 1975, the family managed to hitch a ride on a U.S. helicopter to freedom. Saigon fell soon after.
If the Truongs had not left when they did – if Nhan Truong had not had connections with the U.S. military, if the family had not heeded the words of friends and relatives that going to Saigon’s international airport, though it was besieged by artillery shelling, was their best hope of finding a way out, if good fortune had not been smiling on them – there is no telling what would have become of them.
But it’s a pretty sure bet that Tuan Truong wouldn’t be living in a suburb of Richmond 45 years later, talking to me on the phone, having married, raised a family and retired after 30 years as a colonel in the U.S. Army – a job he says was something of “a payback” for what America did for his family.
April 30, 1975, his father once told him, is a day “we lost our country but found a new one, and we’re always grateful.”
The road to a new life for the Truongs was long and twisting and far from easy. They left their homeland with only a suitcase – inside were not clothes but albums of family photos. The military helicopter that scooped up the Truongs from the Saigon airport deposited them and others among the lucky few on an aircraft carrier, the USS Midway, where they stayed briefly before being moved to a smaller fishing vessel in the South China Sea for a terrible few days in cramped, unsanitary conditions.
From there, they were taken to a temporary refugee camp on Guam, then eventually to the United States, where they were sent to a processing center for refugees at Fort Indiantown Gap, a one-time Army training camp near Harrisburg, Pa. Truong recalls an introduction to life in America, where he attended English class and saw snow for the first time.
“Everything was new to us,” he recalled. “Strange, but very exciting.”
The family wound land in Hutchinson, Kan., a small city almost in the dead-center of Kansas, where a sponsoring church brought them. Church members were kind and accommodating and helped the family adjust to living in the United States. But that life proved to be a lonely one as the Truongs knew of only one other Vietnamese family in the area. About a year later the Truongs came to Richmond where there was a community of other Vietnamese refugees.
The family settled in South Richmond, and, as is often the case with refugees trying to make their way in a new country, finances were tight.
Nhan Truong, a major in the South Vietnamese army, took a job as a dishwasher at a Chinese restaurant in Henrico County. He worked there before finding a better-paying job at a paper plant in South Richmond, where he retired in 1999.
Now 92, Nhan Truong said (his son translated the answers to a few questions from me): “I don’t even have the words to thank you, America, for bringing me and my family to this great nation and I’m eternally grateful. I’ll never forget your kindness.”
Tuan Truong is the middle child of the five Truong siblings – he took the English name “Andrew” after coming to the United States – and he wound up graduating from Meadowbrook High School and going on to Longwood University, where a friend recommended the ROTC program to him. He joined, and made the Army his career, serving 14 years on active duty and then 16 more in the Army Reserve. He was deployed to Iraq in 2005.
He majored in physics and minored in mathematics at Longwood, and later earned a master’s in public administration from Michigan State University. He now works as a material planner for the Defense Logistics Agency at Defense Supply Center Richmond.
He might not even have the most dramatic story of immigration in his own household. His wife, Megan, was one of the Vietnamese “boat people,” who did not have the benefit of being airlifted out of Vietnam in 1975 and instead used often-undersized, ill-equipped vessels to flee the country. In her case, her family escaped Vietnam in the second wave of “boat people” in 1979, made it to Thailand, which then led to a refugee camp in Hong Kong, where they lived until gaining sponsorship and coming to Richmond.
“Her story is probably much more harsh than mine was,” he said.
They have been married for 26 years and have two daughters; one graduated from Virginia Tech two years ago and the other is a student at George Mason University.
“I think I’m very blessed,” said Truong, who has one brother in Texas, two in Richmond and a sister in New Jersey. His mother died in 1996. “We were very lucky to make it out as one complete family.”
I talked to one of Truong’s former colleagues at the Defense General Supply Center. Theron “Tyrone” Corbin recalled Truong as “a prince of a guy” who was smart, humble and, along with Megan “have the best hearts.”
When Corbin learned about Truong’s long history in the Army, he asked him, “Why?”
“He looked at me, serious as a heart attack, and said, ‘I just wanted to give back for what American has done for me.’
“He surely gave back.”
