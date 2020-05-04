Any family-owned business that’s been around for 130 years surely has weathered its share of storms along the way.
In other words, this isn’t Laser Engraving Pros’ first rodeo.
Or its first pandemic.
During the Spanish flu more than century ago, Laser Engraving Pros (lazerengravingpros.com), then known as National Seal Works Inc., kept going even in quarantine, running three shifts a day.
“It’s a horrible thing with what’s happening, but I want to be the bearer of good news,” said Aaron Reinhard, who is the fifth generation of his family to run the business. His great-great-grandfather, Harry Reinhard, started things when he purchased the firm for $400 in 1891.
“We’ve seen so much horrible stuff as a business” — except Reinhard didn’t say “stuff” — “and we’re still here.”
With resourcefulness, the company (lazerengravingpros.com) that started out in printing, rubber stamps and office supplies also survived:
- The Great Depression (“My great-grandfather ended up making a lot of foreclosure stamps — 'Denied,' 'Past due,' 'Termination,' etc. — all the sad things, but kept making stamps throughout the ... Depression,” says Reinhard, who, when asked what his title was, couldn’t come up with anything official and said, “Just put ‘that guy.’”)
- World War II (“My grandfather volunteered and was assigned to a light machine gun squad in the 100th Division. His mother stepped up her game to keep production running,” Reinhard says.)
- A devastating fire in February 1955 that destroyed the company’s building — then on East Main Street in downtown Richmond — but not the company, which managed to keep production going with employees burning up the road between Richmond and a sister company’s plant in North Carolina. Operations were shifted there until it could set up in a new location behind the C.F. Sauer Co.’s building and eventually resettled in Lakeside, where it is now.
It endured the long years of segregation, the oil crisis of the 1970s (also the time of the relocation to Lakeside, which didn’t sit well with some employees because of the lack of bus service into the county) and the 2008 recession, after which the company has struggled mightily.
Then there was 9/11 and the economic downturn that followed.
“Remember the American flag magnets that were everywhere?” Reinhard said. “'United We Stand,’ 'In God We Trust’? That was us. Those magnets kept us in business for a solid year, which gave us time to regroup. It kept everyone employed because sales went stagnant.”
Which brings us to the ongoing pandemic.
The business has morphed with the times, as Reinhard puts it, into a lot of laser engraving (though it still does much of what it always did as far as stamps and office supplies ).
It was the laser work that got Brian Burkhardt at the Hunter Holmes McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center. That’s what he Googled a few Friday evenings ago when he was looking for a local company that might be able to perform laser cutting to make face shields for its health care workers. Laser Engraving Pros came up on the screen.
“I got the go-ahead from my boss to start looking for someone, and literally my first call was to Aaron,” said Burkhardt, a rehabilitation engineer at McGuire. “I didn’t think someone would pick up that late in the day, but he answered, and he was excited about it instantly.”
Burkhardt told Reinhard he needed a lot of face shields as fast as possible. One of the first things Reinhard did after he got the contract to make the shields? He went to a favorite restaurant, The Tasty Crab, on West Broad Street (in the Stein Mart shopping center at Hungary Spring Road) — not for food, but for help.
The restaurant had to close its dining room because of the pandemic and drastically cut hours for its staff (takeout is still available: tastycrabseafoodrestaurant.com).
“In order for me to get the numbers [McGuire needed], I hit up The Tasty Crab and said, ‘Hey, you guys need some work?’ They were like, ‘Hell, yeah!’ and I was, ‘OK, great,’” Reinhard said.
He started training eight restaurant workers, and they’ve been rolling ever since, working round-the-clock shifts (the shifts are smaller so as to be able to maintain appropriate social distancing), alongside the Laser Engraving Pros’ regular dozen employees, producing thousands of the reusable face shields that have been used not only at McGuire but throughout the national VA medical care system.
“It helps out,” said Lan Vo, co-owner of The Tasty Crab, “and also they’re doing something great.”
Reinhard said his company has produced 8,000 face-shields for the VA, and shipped thousands more, of different designs, to other customers locally and across the country, including private health care providers and businesses. The firm on Greendale Road is in the process of “clearing out our old machinery to make room for more machines in order to handle the volume and quadruple our capacity,” he said.
“The federal government can sometimes move slowly,” said Burkhardt, whose assistive technology team came up with the original design for the face shields but knew they couldn’t produce enough in-house. McGuire’s own team of volunteers is helping to assemble and clean the shields once they arrive from Reinhard’s shop and move them where they need to go.
“This all happened very quickly, both on Aaron’s side and also on the VA side,” Burkhardt said. “I think it’s a cool story.”
As I got to talking to Reinhard, I learned there were other poignant elements to the story.
His grandfather, Robert Reinhard — the backbone of the company for so many years, the man who returned from World War II and a few years later had to rebuild the company from scratch after the fire — died at 94 in early March. Because of the pandemic, the family couldn’t hold a proper funeral for him.
“It’s pretty heartbreaking,” Reinhard said. “He went part-time a long time ago, but he still had an office, still had a desk here. If his legs would have worked, he would have still been coming in. He was heavily involved up until his passing. I kept him updated and asked his advice.”
And The Tasty Crab was his favorite restaurant.
“Every occasion, he’d say, ‘I want to go to Tasty Crab,’” Reinhard said.
Which is how they became acquainted with the owners and staff and why Aaron Reinhard thought of it and its predicament first off when he needed additional workers.
All of the strands of this story, woven together, serve to make Reinhard’s larger point:
“We can tell you that it will all be OK, everything will be fine,” he said. “Be a good person, do nice things and be safe.”
