The last time I had a conversation with Morrie Piersol was in the summer of 2017. We were sitting in his Fan District home warm and dry – he more gratefully than I. He was just home from a sailing adventure to the North Atlantic, where he and his two sailing mates were plucked from the cold ocean after their 40-foot sailboat rolled over in stormy seas 200 miles off the coast of Iceland.
He emailed me the other week with an idea for a column.
“It‘s not exactly ‘Rescue At Sea,’” wrote Piersol, a retired theater teacher at Appomattox Regional Governor’s School for the Arts and Technology in Petersburg, “but a nice little story nonetheless.”
And it is.
The story revolves around another sailboat, this one having been acquired by Piersol and his wife, Carol, in the years since the excitement in the North Atlantic.
The 36-foot-long sailboat, “Grace,” is kept at Regent Point Marina and Boatyard in Topping, where the Piersols were having some work done over the winter. The work included running a new cable through the galley in “a very circuitous route,” as Morrie Piersol described it. A few weeks ago, workers removed the stove and then the floor boards beneath it, revealing a hollow space -- not the boat’s bilge, the lowest inner part of a boat designed to collect excess water, but a space above that.
“A place you would never go,” he said.
But in that little nook of a cranny, the workers found a necklace and a ring. A really nice ring. With three diamonds. They left the recovered items on the counter for the Piersols, locked up and left when they were finished.
When Morrie arrived later, he found the necklace and ring, but knew they didn’t belong to him. The necklace, which didn’t appear to be a particularly expensive piece, wasn’t in very good shape. The ring was a different matter, though.
“Well, somebody’s got to know about this,” Piersol said to himself. The boat had had only three owners. He called the first owner, who’d had the boat for its first 18 years, selling it only a couple of years before the Piersols acquired it.
Piersol asked the original owner, Larry Snavely, if he knew anything about a missing ring. His response? “The ring! You’re kidding!”
It wasn’t his, but he knew whose it was. A 15-year-old mystery – well, in truth, it wasn’t really a mystery, the assumption all along was that the ring was long gone – had been solved.
Larry and Molly Snavely lived in State College, Pa., and while they owned the boat kept it in Annapolis, Md., where their sons had attended the U.S. Naval Academy. In September 2005, they had invited friends from State College, John and Michelle Mason, to spend a weekend on the boat. The Masons’ daughter, Meghan, a student and cross-country runner for American University, was competing in a meet in Annapolis against the Naval Academy.
On the Friday night before the next day's meet, Michelle Mason was getting ready for bed, taking off her jewelry and putting it in a pouch for safe-keeping. “I remember this like it was yesterday,” she recalled during a phone call Monday. While removing the jewelry, she had been interrupted by having to pop out her contact lens. A spec of dirt or something had gotten on it and was irritating her eye.
In the midst of dealing with her contact lens, she took off her necklace and ring and placed them on a paper towel on the kitchen counter, and went to bed. The next morning was the cross-country meet, so she didn’t wear any jewelry to attend that and didn’t think again about the necklace and ring on the kitchen counter. In fact, she didn’t think about them again until she returned home on Sunday evening – after dropping off her husband at an airport for a business trip and her daughter at a train station for a ride back to campus.
“I was unpacking that night, and I was putting my jewelry away, and I’m thinking, ‘Where’s the necklace? Where’s the ring?’
“You know the feeling when there’s been an accident or you lost something? I immediately had that feeling,” she said. “The necklace was not expensive, but the ring I’d had for only a month. I wore it maybe three times. Never even got around to calling the insurance company.”
Mason had seen a ring she liked at an arts festival, and she and her husband asked a jeweler in State College if she could make something similar. She could and did, delivering it in August 2005.
“A simple white-gold ring with three diamonds in it,” Mason said.
And now it was gone.
She quickly called the Snavelys, who said they cleaned the galley before leaving the boat and never saw the ring. The trash also had been taken out and was long gone.
“End of story,” Mason said.
After a week or two, she never thought about the ring again. She was so sick about it that she just completely blocked it from her mind. Didn’t even want the jeweler to make a replacement. “I just wanted to forget the whole thing,” she said.
Until Larry Snavely, who now lives in Florida, phoned the Masons one evening a few weeks ago.
“I hear [my husband] chatting,” Mason recalled, “and he said, ‘I don’t believe this. You tell Michelle.’”
So, Mason got on phone, and Snavely told her he had just talked to Piersol: The ring had been found. Mason and Piersol spoke the next day, and she got the full story.
“Amazing” is all she can say. That and “Thank you.”
She sent a reward to the marina manager to share with the workers who found them (and didn’t just pocket them). And she can’t say enough about Piersol – to whom she sent a gift basket -- going to the trouble to track her down.
“It took wonderful, kind, honest people to make this go full-circle,” she said.
No one is quite sure exactly what happened with the ring and necklace, but the counter is next to the stove, and the jewelry might have inadvertently been knocked off the paper towel, went over a short lip and down a small gap beside the stove, sliding alongside the hull to the spot hidden beneath the floorboards where it sat for almost 15 years – riding along on trips to the Bahamas, up and down the East Coast and the Intracoastal Waterway, and all around the Chesapeake Bay.
“Having a swell time, I suppose,” Piersol said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.