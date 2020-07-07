On the way to his backyard compost pile the Sunday evening before last, Geoff Stone noticed something in the dirt path: a sad little clump of feathers.
His first thought: A baby robin had fallen to its death from high in a nearby walnut tree.
“I bent down to figure out if I should bury it,” Stone recalled. “Then it moved, and it kind of wiggled and its head lifted up, and the first word out of my mouth was, ‘MELISSA!’”
He followed up with, “It’s a robin, and it’s alive!”
Melissa Burgess came out of the house and recalled the baby bird joined in the howling with the robin vocalization of “Feed me! Feed me!” at a decibel level only baby birds can reach.
“We just couldn’t not pay attention,” she said.
What followed was a week of worm-gathering and waiting for the mother bird and Googling things like “What do baby robins eat?” Then there were the hours of nurturing and protecting and the endless anxiety and finally letting go as the bird took flight.
“A moment taking out the compost turned into a week-long experience and the closest thing to maybe raising a child that Melissa and I might have,” Stone said with a laugh. “I think we’ve had every nervous expectation … every anxiety a parent could have about a child.”
Burgess, an artist who paints neighborhoods, architecture and streetscapes of Richmond, shared much of the saga on her Facebook page, along with ridiculously cute photos of the bird, which is how I found out about it. Sure, it’s a small slice of life that probably happens many times in many places on a regular basis, but considering all that’s going on in our world, this seemed like the sort of sweet story someone else might like to hear.
The couple lives in an 1895 farmhouse near Forest Hill Park in South Richmond, an area where she’s lived for 20 years and Stone for 15. They love their surroundings and the wildlife that share the space. Stone described their backyard as an “ornithological wonderland.”
Yet, they had never encountered a situation quite like this one.
They determined the grounded bird was a fledgling, on the cusp of flying but not quite. They knew the best thing to do would be for the mother bird to do her thing and protect and feed her young and help it on its way. But as they stood there with a defenseless baby shrieking, it wasn’t quite that simple. They didn’t wish to circumvent any wildlife regulations; they just wanted to give the little bird a shot at life.
“We just felt like we had to do something,” Burgess said. “We know a human is the wrong thing to raise a bird, but we just had to try.”
Very specifically, they didn’t want to leave the bird in the dirt as easy pickings for a neighbor’s cat, so Burgess fashioned a makeshift nest out of cardboard, complete with a storm cover but enough room for the mother bird to fly in, and nailed it to the shed beneath the walnut tree. They placed the bird there and fed it worms and bits of strawberries.
They contacted a wildlife rescue organization, discovered it was understaffed and already at capacity. Essentially, Burgess and Stone were on their own, left to search YouTube videos and gather encouragement from Stone’s mother, who used to work in wildlife rehabilitation many years ago. However, they did receive some advice from the wildlife rescue organization: They were told they should place the bird within four feet of the original nest so the mother could care for it. The nest, Burgess said, was approximately 50 feet up in the tree. Then climb a ladder, they were instructed, and put the bird about 46 feet up in the tree.
As Burgess wrote in her journal of the week, “Not happening.”
Instead, they found a nest left on their porch by a previous year’s robin and placed it and the little bird in a nearby crape myrtle, a more natural setting so as to entice the mother bird to return. The mother visited once, but predatory birds took note, as did Burgess and Stone, watching from the kitchen where they’ve been working during the pandemic (Burgess was painting, while Stone, an independent consultant in branding, marketing and advertising, was on his laptop, though the bulk of their attention was trained on the little bird). They moved the bird and nest to the relative safety of a hanging basket on the porch and resumed with the every-half-hour feedings of store-bought mealworms and nightcrawlers.
“It lays low, then rises like a rooster to verbalize,” Burgess wrote. Then there are details about how small birds poop, but you can Google that if you really want to know.
“Soon after, ready to eat again,” she continued in the journal. “I’ll do my best”
By the middle of last week, Little Bird was beginning to stretch its wings. Burgess and Stone took it outside into the grass, hoping it might catch on to the catching worms thing. They sat motionless among the mosquitoes as the bird hopped around nearby and the mother dropped by occasionally to offer a meal.
Flying lessons ensued with the bird fluttering between Burgess and Stone, landing on arms and shoulders and heads. By Saturday, July 4, the bird was perching to sleep, instead of lying flat in the nest, and was snatching insects from the air.
Come this past Sunday morning, one week after the original introduction, the bird sat on a porch chair while Burgess drank coffee. The mother bird was hanging around nearby until the neighbor’s cat chased her, causing the mom to fly off.
“In turn,” Burgess wrote in her journal, “little bird takes to flight as well. Impressive, but not as majestic as her second flight, high and tight to the center of a massive sweet gum.”
The little bird stayed close for the rest of the day, flying around and only occasionally needing to be placed safely back in a tree.
I spoke to Burgess and Stone on Tuesday evening, and they sounded every bit the proud parents, even down to the scores of photographs Burgess has made.
“Looking back at these pictures, she’s grown so much,” she said.
Added Stone, “She’s going to be dating before we know it.”
It’s been a few days now since the bird took flight. Burgess and Stone see her occasionally, though they mostly keep track of her by her voice they’ve come to know so well. Burgess reported Wednesday the bird was back with her parents and “having a busy morning of flying around. She has even visited the porch today, where her nest was in the hanging planter. She just needed a fighting chance. It is exhilarating to see her out there being a bird.”
