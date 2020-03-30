The scene looked a little like a CIA operation or a questionable business transaction, but it was really nothing more than a way to get yarn and fabric into the hands of volunteers trying to do some good.
Ordinary grocery bags, brimming with the goods — lined up in an alley, no less — for pickup by people who would promptly exit their vehicles, snatch the bags and then drive off.
“It reminds me of when we started this thing 20 years ago,” said Lois Moore, founder of From the Heart, a volunteer organization that creates and distributes hand-stitched items to people who are sick or otherwise in need. Now, there are almost 1,800 members; then, there were just a few of her friends.
“I’d pull up to a Starbucks and open the trunk of the car and they would come from everywhere to get their yarn. People in Starbucks wondered what was going on. They’d ask me, ‘What are you selling out there?’” she said with a laugh.
Now, though, the reason for the curious scene is COVID-19.
From the Heart members stitch in their homes or sometimes gather in groups in central locations, such as the From the Heart workshop, just off Patterson Avenue across from Tuckahoe Village Shopping Center.
However, the workshop is closed because of the pandemic. Members haven’t been able to access the yarn and other supplies the group acquires — either through donations or at a discount — and distributes free to be used in the creation of items distributed to local hospitals, retirement homes and dialysis centers, among others.
The alley behind the workshop made a perfect location for a yarn distribution on Saturday.
“I know it is not necessary to say this,” wrote Tricia Ennis, president of From the Heart, in her instructions to those who would be fetching the bags of yarn and fabric, “but if there is anybody else there when you arrive, please greet them from a safe distance.”
This virus has kind of changed everything for everyone, but it hasn’t changed the need for everyone to feel useful, Ennis said.
“Some of our people are older, on their own, widowed or single,” said Ennis. “They have to have something to do.”
Over the years, From the Heart volunteers have made all sorts of things: hats and blankets for cancer patients; baby blankets; hats, sweaters and booties for premature babies and newborns; teddy bears wearing hand-stitched outfits and soft hand-created toys for pediatric emergency rooms; wheelchair blankets and totes for veterans and others in hospital and hospice; and socks, scarves, mittens and even sleeping bags for the homeless.
All told, this group that started out of Moore’s trunk at a Starbucks in 2001 has contributed more than 365,000 handmade items to community organizations.
What From the Heart gives to others is invaluable, and what it provides for its own members is equally so, said member Kulla Ficare.
“It gives us a reason for being,” she added.
Linda Crowley was among those who made the trek to the alley behind the workshop on Saturday to pick up materials for her Stitch Therapy group at Greenwich Walk, a 55-and-over community in Moseley. She describes the group as “composed of knitters, crocheters and sewers all with one common goal — to use our talent for good.”
Besides From the Heart, the group has supported a Rotary International project in Costa Rica by sewing girls’ dresses and currently is making medical masks for health care workers at hospitals and home care companies and even police, she said. They’ve made and distributed more than 250.
When Crowley returned home Saturday afternoon, she laid out her haul of yarn in a big box on a bench on her porch and invited her fellow Stitch Therapy members to come by for a look.
They came “trickling over, one by one, during the day to look at the yarn, keeping a safe distance apart,” said Crowley, who retired and relocated here in 2018 with her husband from upstate New York to be closer to their daughters and granddaughters.
“I could hear from inside my house some of the exclamations: ‘Oh, I can make a baby blanket with this!’ ‘Wow, wouldn’t this make a beautiful hat and scarf set?’
“I am going to need a truck to take all the handmade items back to From the Heart when the risk is over.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.