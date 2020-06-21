When I got Donna Brumfield on the phone, I asked if it was a good time for her to talk.
“I was sewing, but that’s OK,” she said. “I can rest.”
A rest seems like a good idea, considering that since she started in April, Brumfield has sewn more than 600 face masks and given them away to family and friends (and lots of strangers, too), some of whom work in health care.
Not bad for someone who turns 97 in July.
“My granddaughter called me and asked if I would like to make masks,” Brumfield recalled. “I said, ‘Oh, I don’t think so.’ Then I got to thinking about it, and thought, ‘Why not?’
“There’s a demand for them. I just wanted to help.”
All of that, she said, and “It’s kind of fun.”
Brumfield is a mother of two, grandmother of four, great-grandmother of nine and great-great-grandmother to six. Her daughter, Vicki Babinat, describes her mother as “the most loving little lady you ever saw.
“She’s about 4-foot 11, has blue, twinkly eyes and the whitest hair you ever saw,” she said.
And a smile, Babinat says, that’s like a magnet for people.
Brumfield has her own place at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Greg, in North Chesterfield, having moved here in 2002 from Iowa, where she grew up and spent most of her life. She occupies a basement apartment, which includes what she calls “my favorite room,” the workspace where she stores her craft supplies.
“It’s kind of a mess,” Brumfield said with a laugh, “but you’ve got to have a mess to sew.”
Brumfield has been sewing, knitting and crocheting for a while, making afghans for grandchildren (and anyone else who comes to mind), lap robes for wounded veterans and stocking caps for cancer patients.
“I enjoy being busy,” she said, expressing gratitude that her eyesight remains strong and her hands and fingers nimble. “When you get to be my age, you kind of ignore some pains because it just comes with the years. Sometimes I get hand cramps or get a catch in one of my fingers. I just massage it a little bit and go on.
“I think you if you keep using it you won’t lose it.”
Finding ways to stay busy or do for others has never seemed to be an issue for Brumfield.
She grew up on a farm in Iowa, where her father raised “everything” -- or as much “as one man could,” she said: livestock, hogs, corn, wheat and oats.
“I really enjoyed it,” she said of farm life. “In fact, I said was going to marry a farmer. My sister said, ‘I’m not.’ She did, and I didn’t. I married a carpenter.”
Brumfield and her carpenter, who went off to Europe in World War II, then settled in Iowa, lived for a time in Washington state where her parents had moved and then returned to the Des Moines area, where they stayed for more than 40 years.
“She’s always been a giving person her whole life,” Vicki said. “A tremendous mom.”
When Babinat’s brother was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, her parents helped care for him until his death in 1993. Brumfield then took care of her husband, who had lung cancer, until his death. Then Brumfield’s father, living in Washington state, needed help.
“He lived alone and didn’t want to go to a home,” said Brumfield, whose mother had died in the 1970s. “I had no obligation anywhere else, so I just went out there to stay with him as long as he needed me.”
Her father died at age 101, and she moved back to Iowa, before deciding to come to Richmond when Vicki and Greg moved here in 2002.
“I really enjoy it here,” she said. “I’ve got my own little nest.”
Whenever she needs supplies, her daughter takes care of getting them. Brumfield does the washing of the material, and the Babinats help with the ironing and cutting.
“This has been such a good, uplifting thing for her,” Vicki said. “Having not been anywhere for so long, it was getting her down a little bit. Making masks to help others just makes her so happy.”
Her only away-from-home outing since March came the other week when she visited the eye doctor. She distributed a few masks while she was there.
Now, she’s working on smaller masks for pediatric patients at the hospital where her great-granddaughter is a respiratory therapist.
“I have to hurry and do this because, you know, time is flying,” she said.
I asked what she made of this pandemic, and, at 96, she offered perspective, as you might expect from someone whose father spanned three centuries: born at the end of the 19th century, saw the entire 20th century and died early in the 21st. She told me her husband had a brother who died in the 1917 pandemic.
“I don’t worry about those things,” she said. “I try to do what you’re supposed to do, and it’ll take care of itself.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.