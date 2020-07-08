Much remains unclear about the novel coronavirus that continues to bedevil America, but among the truths that have emerged is this: If you’re 90 and you get it, the outcome is often not good.
Which is why it was good to reach Pauline Mitchell by phone last week.
I wrote about Mitchell in early April, as she was quarantined in her room at the health care center at Beth Sholom, a nursing facility in western Henrico County where she had resided since taking a bad fall almost two years ago. She had tested positive for COVID-19, had a fever and a bad cough, and had been put on supplemental oxygen (though not a ventilator) for a time. And she was 90.
In that column the first week of April, Mitchell, a former public information officer for Chesterfield County who was inducted into the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame in 1998, said at the time she was holding up well enough, “drinking hot coffee and orange juice, reading the newspaper, watching TV.” But she added, “It’s such a bore. I want to get rid of it and move on.”
Now, she has.
“I feel wonderful,” she said when I called her recently. “I’m sitting up in bed right now. Just finished eating a bowl of fruit. It was so good.”
Mitchell left Beth Sholom in May and is now living at the Powhatan County home of a former daughter-in-law. Since the first story, she’s heard from friends from Virginia Beach to Hawaii.
“Isn’t that amazing?” she said.
Also amazing, Mitchell said, is that she “dodged a bullet” in the virus that took the lives of others in the same facility.
“I don’t know how or why,” she said.
Overall, Mitchell, the mother of six who has two dozen grandchildren and great-grandchildren, “coped remarkably well” with the virus, said her daughter Anne Maliff.
“But when we were finally able to see her — the day she was moved out — she physically looked worn,” Maliff said. “It clearly had taken a toll.”
Mitchell said weeks of confinement to her room were hard, although she understood the precautions were necessary. Even so, being quarantined away from family, friends and most everyone else made the grim circumstances more challenging.
“I’m a very optimistic person, and I got very depressed about the situation,” she said.
It wasn’t any better for those family and friends on the outside.
“It is a helpless feeling having a loved one in a nursing home or assisted living facility right now,” Maliff said. “The isolation is brutal on one’s spirit, and sadly there is no guarantee of an immediate end to the situation. Our family is fortunate to have had this opportunity to get her out of social isolation because most families don’t.
“While we’re all still taking precautions around her with masks and distancing, her quality of life at 90 has risen considerably.”
Mitchell’s next objective? Getting into a wheelchair “so I can tool around this neighborhood. That’ll be nice. Something to look forward to.”
