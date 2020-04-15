Back when Gene and Barbara Miller were coming along, the law in their home state of Nebraska prohibited 18-year-olds from drinking beer.
But neighboring Kansas did not.
So, one evening when Barbara Miller was 18, she left her small town of Falls City, Neb., and drove less than a dozen miles across the state line to the even smaller town of Reserve, Kan. They then did what kids of that age and era used to do: they got together at a little café where they could order beer.
“That was the greatest thing back then, if you could drink a beer,” Barbara said with a laugh when I talked to her Tuesday. “Our folks probably would have died if they’d known that.”
When it came time to drive home from the café, Barbara discovered she had a flat tire.
She was stranded until a member of her group – a young man she had just met – returned to change her tire.
Gene Miller.
“That’s how we got acquainted,” she said. “We started running around, and two years later we got married.”
That was 1950. The Millers will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Thursday in the Henrico rehabilitation and long-term care facility that has been their home for the past year. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to keep it out of their facility, Parham Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, they don’t often leave the room they share, and there have been no visitors for weeks.
It is not exactly how or where they might have envisioned celebrating such a milestone – if they could have even envisioned reaching it (“It seems impossible,” she says) – but they will make it work.
With news this week that the majority of coronavirus outbreaks in Virginia have occurred in long-term care facilities – though there have been no reported cases of the virus in theirs – I asked Barbara if she was scared or worried.
“I feel like we’re in a safe place,” she said. “Nobody can come in, and we can’t go out, so we’re just content. If something happens, you have no control over it, so you just have to make the best of it.”
Gene turned 91 in March, and Barbara will be 90 in May. They have had a number of health challenges through the years – among other things, Gene has lost his sight to macular degeneration – but they are hanging in there and, as Barbara put it, making “the best of it.”
They have side-by-side recliners, where they watch television and read a lot – Barbara is an avid newspaper reader – and nap a lot. The walls have family pictures, such as the pastel of Gene in a cowboy hat with his handlebar mustache and another of the Indian Motorcycle that has become a family keepsake. They both enjoyed riding motorcycles. Barbara really misses that “wind through your hair,” she said.
I talked to them Tuesday via FaceTime in a call generously set up by Parham Healthcare’s activities director Xiomara Encarnacion.
The Millers were among a half-dozen, long-married couples featured in an RTD Valentine’s Day story in 2018. In it, Barbara offered the secret to their successful life together: “We argue a lot. That’s the best way. Get it out and get it over with.”
I asked if it was true that, as their daughter-in-law Debbie Miller told me, Gene once said of those disagreements that he always got in the last words: “Yes, dear.”
Barbara laughed.
“That’s about the size of it,” she said.
The couple lived in Nebraska for 50 years where they raised five children, often when money was tight. Gene was a service technician who worked a series of jobs, often more than one at a time. At one point, he worked in an appliance store during the day, came home for supper, then hit the road to drive a delivery truck to either Lincoln or Omaha: he carried mail to Lincoln and bread to Omaha.
“He was never idle,” Barbara said.
Which is another reason his fading sight has hit Gene so hard.
“He can’t work with his hands,” she said. “He was always messing with, well, you name it. He could fix anything.”
They moved to California for a few years, then to Missouri where two of their children lived, then here almost two decades ago when one of those children, Bill, wound up in Richmond.
“I’m real glad we moved here,” Barbara said. “There’s a hospital and bank on every corner. When we lived in Missouri, it was 10 miles out in the country. If you had problems, you had to go to Kansas City.”
Besides their five children, they have five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
“I think we’ve done pretty good,” she said.
