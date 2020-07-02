As the crowd of onlookers swelled outside First Baptist Church on Wednesday afternoon to watch the historic removal of the nearby Stonewall Jackson statue, the Rev. Jim Somerville, the church’s pastor, retreated into the quiet of the sanctuary to record a service to be shared online Sunday.
“Just as we were finishing up, one of my staff members said to me, ‘Is it OK if we ring the bell when this thing comes off the pedestal?’” Somerville recalled. “I thought for about a half-second and said, ‘Yes!’ ”
The bell, which was nearly melted for Confederate weaponry during the Civil War, pealed as the statue of the once-revered Confederate general was removed from its pedestal.
It seemed only right, Somerville said in a phone interview on Thursday. The bell, housed in a brick tower just outside the sanctuary, not only calls people to worship on Sundays — or, it did, when the church was open for services before the coronavirus pandemic — but rings for events such as weddings and funerals.
“In times of joy and sorrow,” Somerville said Thursday, “and yesterday seemed to be a mixture of both.”
Within the crowd and within the church.
“I’ve been looking at the thread of comments on our church’s Facebook page,” he said. “The comments have been back and forth between absolute celebration and absolute devastation.”
Which makes his job a delicate one — “It’s difficult with a large congregation that really straddles the fence politically and theologically,” he said — but he calls it “the right kind of challenge.”
“I feel like this is a time for our church to come down on the right side of history again,” said Somerville, who came to First Baptist in 2008. “We did this in 1965 when we voted to admit Black members. It’s time for us to come down on the right side of history again by working for justice and by celebrating people who are so glad to see the symbols of oppression being removed from Monument Avenue.”
The church bell itself has been around for a lot of history — and is lucky to still be around.
The bell dates to 1841, when it was erected at the church’s previous location at 12th and Broad streets. In 1862, the congregation voted to offer the bell to the Confederacy to be “melted for cannon,” according to a church history. A wealthy member of the church, James Thomas Jr., made arrangements with the Confederate secretary of war to reacquire the bell on behalf of the church by paying a price in gold to the Confederate government.
The church was used as a wartime hospital, and the bell was stored until after the war when it was returned to the steeple at 12th and Broad.
By 1888, the belfry of the old church was in need of extensive repairs, and the church’s “premises committee” recommended removal of the belfry and disposal of the bell. With some behind-the-scenes maneuvering, proponents of the bell managed to once again save the bell to ring another day. In 1928, the congregation moved to the new church, which had no bell tower. A free-standing brick bell tower on the Monument Avenue side of the church was dedicated the following year.
Members of the church’s custodial staff — Black and white — took turns ringing the bell as the Jackson statue came down.
“It’s a hard bell to ring,” Somerville said.
The bell that almost didn’t survive the Civil War is now, more than a century and a half later, almost certain to outlast the city’s memorials to the Confederates who sought to use it for a less than melodious purpose. Mayor Levar Stoney has ordered 11 Confederate monuments in the city removed as soon as possible, with work expected to continue next week.
Church workers also distributed water bottles to the crowd gathered at the Jackson spectacle, just as they have given water to people marching and protesting along Monument Avenue over the past month. Somerville said he was questioned earlier by a church member who said, “I can’t believe you’re giving out water bottles to protesters.”
The pastor’s reply?
“Well, this does not condone or condemn what they’re doing. It simply acknowledges these are hot and thirsty people, and Jesus said, ‘Give them a cup of cold water.’ That’s what we’re doing. Just giving a cup of cold water in Jesus’ name, and yesterday that’s what we were doing.”
Somerville acknowledged the difficulty in leading a congregation with “that much division of opinion,” but he said, “I try to keep coming down where Jesus would come down. I do think Jesus is pretty clear about our responsibility for all people and especially those who are sometimes called ‘the least of these.’ ”
“It takes on a special kind of poignancy,” he said, “when you consider George Floyd and the knee on his neck and hear Jesus say, ‘Just as you did it to the least of these, my brothers and sisters, you did it to me.’ ”
