She came within a precious few days of dying in early 2019, hanging on long enough to undergo a double-lung transplant. Then came an arduous year of recovery.
Only now, having survived a death-defying trip to the edge of the abyss, Patricia Harwood now faces this new reality: Her life would be in great peril once again should she contract the coronavirus.
The retired dean of Westhampton College at the University of Richmond says her doctor “told me it would be fatal for me to acquire COVID-19.”
Talk like that will get your attention.
So just about the time Harwood would have become somewhat untethered from the UVA Lung Transplant Program –- doctors had wanted her to stay within an hour or two of Charlottesville for the first year after the transplant –- she finds herself hunkered down at home, trying to stay isolated and safe and survive for another bunch of years.
Her new lungs are fine; it’s the anti-rejection drugs she must take because of the transplant that are suppressing her body’s immune system, leaving her vulnerable to an attack by the coronavirus.
“It’s ironic,” Harwood said of the timing of it all. “I changed my leash from one thing to another.”
She couldn’t help but laugh a little at her bum luck, though she also knows she’s exceedingly lucky and, in the scheme of things, in pretty good shape.
“I just feel so terribly for everyone,” said Harwood, 75, in a phone call the other day from her home in western Henrico County. “My plight now — staying at home — is minor compared to what so many people are experiencing in terms of livelihood, survival, losing loved ones. I’m one of the more fortunate people during the pandemic.”
She’s just happy to be here. Frankly, she’s happy to be anywhere.
Harwood, who was dean at Westhampton from 1986 to 2000, was diagnosed a decade or so ago with pulmonary fibrosis, a lung disease that occurs when lung tissue becomes damaged and scarred, and the thickened tissue makes it difficult for the lungs to work properly. Such scarring can be caused by a variety of factors, but it’s often difficult for physicians to pinpoint a specific cause, according to the Mayo Clinic. There is no cure.
In the fall of 2018, Harwood began to have great difficulty breathing; by December, she needed to be on supplemental oxygen.
A month later, she suffered a respiratory infection, and even with supplemental oxygen, she was experiencing a hard time breathing. She had to sit down to take showers, but it left her exhausted anyway, and afterward she had to lie on the bed for a while to recover enough to get dressed.
At the end of January, she was admitted to UVA Hospital to determine if she would be a viable candidate for a double-lung transplant. She qualified as a candidate, but her breathing grew worse and on Feb. 23, she developed a fever, which turned out to be a sign she was going into septic shock — a potentially fatal condition on its own.
Three days later, donor lungs became available, but doctors couldn’t agree on whether they should proceed with the transplant, considering her condition and knowing how painful and punishing recovery is for such surgery.
Was it worth it to put her through that if she might not survive anyway?
Harwood was sedated at the time — her condition was failing so fast she was told later that she began to look like a cadaver — so the medical staff consulted her husband, Richard, who voted to proceed.
“He said he felt at first he had a heavy weight upon him,” she said, “but then it hit him: ‘This is really not a hard decision to make because I know that my wife loves being on this beautiful planet and loves being with friends and family.’ So he decided, ‘Let’s try.’”
The eight-hour surgery was performed on Feb. 26, 2018. The next thing she remembers is the excruciating pain. It was a long time — many weeks, in some cases — before she could walk, talk, eat and even write.
Unable to speak because of a tracheotomy, she attempted to write a note to her doctor.
“So they handed me a piece of paper,” she recalled, “and to my amazement I made the first motion with my hand, and then my hand went uncontrollably down the page.”
Before the process was over, Harwood underwent three additional surgeries. She later counted 14 scars from tubes that had been inserted somewhere or other in her body. It was late May before she came home.
Through it all, she said she “never felt down, never felt really frightened.” She wanted to live, of course, but she came to the conclusion she had no control over what happened and the best thing she could do was “roll with each day as it comes and hope I get to have more years.”
“I think that really helped a lot,” she said. “It helped it to be less difficult.”
The “roll with each day” approach is serving her well again now as she and her husband, who has his own health concerns, quarantine themselves away from her three children, seven grandchildren and one great-grandson and the world at large.
At one point during our conversation, Harwood excused herself because we were approaching 12 noon, and she needed to “start swallowing some pills.” She takes what she described as “a huge number of pills” every day, at very specific times. Most of the pills are to keep her body from rejecting her new lungs, which the body senses as a foreign invader.
The anti-rejection medication, which in effect suppresses the body’s immune system so it doesn’t attack her lungs, is what presents a problem for Harwood with a highly contagious virus running around.
For the last month, she and Richard have mostly stayed in, except for occasional neighborhood walks or going to the pharmacy drive-thru wearing masks and gloves. Friends and family have done their grocery shopping.
“I always wished for more time at home and now I’m getting it,” she said with a laugh. “It’s really nice to be together more instead of sometimes going in two different directions during the day. Reading the newspaper and books and cooking three times a day. Enjoying all you can enjoy that you do have, rather than just pining for what you don’t have.”
She’s drawn strength from correspondence with former students around the world, including one from 50 years ago when she taught high school in Tennessee who volunteered to be available as her second caregiver, if her husband became unable, a transplant center requirement. (It turned out he wasn’t needed, but the gesture, which in a way helped save her life by allowing the transplant to proceed, still overwhelms her with gratitude.)
The Harwoods each celebrated birthdays earlier in April, and their children and grandchildren showed up each of the days with a short parade of cars on the street outside their home, honking horns and waving homemade signs that said things like, “Happy birthday, Grandpa!”
Her husband, she said, “had the joy of a little boy with his first bicycle on his face.”
Which puts everything in perspective, particularly after what she’s been through.
And so does this:
“To be alive,” she said, “is wonderful.”
Sending prayers and good thoughts always. You are a remarkable, essential, courageous soul. We need you and wish you many decades of health and happiness. Godspeed.
