“How are you?” Pauline Mitchell asked eagerly when I reached her by phone on Friday.
Well, I’m fine, I told her, “But the larger question is, “How are you?”
Mitchell, longtime, well-regarded public information officer for Chesterfield County who was inducted into the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame in 1998, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. Her symptoms have included a fever and a bad cough, her daughter Anne Maliff told me, but she was holding her own and welcomed a call. She sounded good over the phone.
She’s 90.
“I’m doing fine,” said Mitchell, who is in the healthcare center at Beth Sholom, in western Henrico County, which has reported four cases of the virus among its residents. “I’m sitting up in bed, drinking hot coffee and orange juice. Reading the newspaper, watching TV.”
She added with characteristic frankness, “It’s such a bore. I want to get rid of it and move on.”
Ever the public relations professional, she then started offering ideas for future stories.
Daughter Anne laughed when I relayed this to her later Friday.
“Her whole life has been about getting stories out there,” she said.
And this one is hers, and she didn’t mind telling it.
“I’m an old reporter at heart,” she said with a laugh.
From her days as co-editor of the Newport News High School yearbook and on the newspaper staff to working in public relations at the agency formerly known as the former Virginia Department of Mental Health, Mental Retardation, and Substance Abuse Services to her role as a producer at WCVE-TV and then her work in Chesterfield in the 1980s and 1990s in Chesterfield, her life’s calling has indeed involved telling stories or motivating others to do so.
Mitchell is "the consummate communicator and has been a mentor to many -- including me," said Pamela Stallsmith, Opinions editor at the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
"More importantly, she's gracious, kind and thoughtful," said Stallsmith, who met Mitchell 30 years ago through Virginia Professional Communicators, known then as Virginia Press Women. "She’ll always remember to inquire about a loved one or ask about your job.
"She's one of my favorite people."
In 1983, Mitchell was appointed Chesterfield’s first director of public information, a job in which she became known for her creativity, charm and persuasiveness – traits she displayed often and early.
When she started the job, she was given a cast-off electric typewriter with an oversized carriage, according to a 1997 story in the Richmond Times-Dispatch on the occasion of her retirement. She repeatedly lobbied for a modern typewriter, which got her nowhere until she pushed the bulky machine over to the wall of her office, which just happened to be adjacent to an office where the county’s deputy administrator was having a meeting, and began typing away.
"I would type and clang, type and clang,'' she recalled in the 1997 story. "Finally, [the deputy county administrator] opened the door and said, `If you'll stop typing, I will see that you get a new typewriter.' ''
Mitchell became a tireless and effective promoter of the county, whether it was by keeping cookies on her desk to keep reporters stopping by for a snack and a story tip or arranging memorable ribbon-cuttings for new parks and highways on a very low budget. For the opening of a section of Powhite Parkway, she invited owners of antique cars to join news cars from dealerships along Midlothian’s “Motor Mile” to drive along the fresh stretch of pavement.
She was instrumental in the founding of Henricus Historical Park, a colonial history museum that developed as a public-private partnership funded by the Henricus Foundation, Chesterfield and Henrico, which is how Pat O’Bannon came to know her.
O’Bannon joined the fledgling group as a fundraiser in the 1980s and worked closely with Mitchell to get the project off the ground.
“Pauline and I just hit it off,” said O’Bannon, a member of the Henrico Board of Supervisors.
O’Bannon would go to Mitchell’s office for Henricus business and while she waited Mitchell would invite her to sit in the back of her office while she conducted meetings with Chesterfield leaders. Watching Mitchell deftly interact with county officials was an education for O’Bannon, who said she was so inspired by what she saw and heard that she decided to get involve in county government. She was elected to the Henrico board in 1995.
“What a great teacher,” O’Bannon said Friday. “She’s been a great friend and mentor to me.”
Some years ago, O’Bannon was planning a road trip to Florida to visit her mother, and Mitchell offered to ride along.
“She told me the funniest stories; she kept me awake. I had intended for her to drive at some point, but I said, ‘I’ll drive, you keep talking,” O’Bannon recalled with a laugh. “It was a 14-hour trip, and it worked: I stayed awake.
“We had so much fun.”
It’s been a tough couple of years for Mitchell, the mother of six. She entered Beth Sholom for rehab in July 2018 after breaking ribs in a fall and losing her ability to walk. On Christmas Day 2018, her oldest child, Ashton “Danny” Mitchell, died unexpectedly of heart failure. Then this past January, her son, Timothy Mitchell, died of cancer.
And now she has COVID-19, isolated, in a room by herself, except for the regular visits by caregivers. Her family can do little more than call and stand outside her window and wave to her.
“She’s been an amazing mom,” said Anne. “We’ve all been by her side, and we can’t be by her side right now.”
Mitchell, of course, is early in her battle with COVID-19, which acknowledges could be “a long haul.”
But she has some things she’d like to do once she’s passed this, including writing a book.
“About my brother,” she said, “who is quite a character” – at which she started telling me a funny story about him.
I insisted we close the conversation.
“You ought to rest so you can kick this thing,” I told her.
She agreed, and I told her I hoped to see her once the world returns to normal.
“Yes, and I’ll be the one kicking!” she said with a laugh.
Here's hoping.
