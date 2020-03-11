In the five years since it happened, Cas Overton said she had never been back to The Spot.
However, that’s precisely where we were headed Monday morning as we walked on an old, paved road along the edge of Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden.
“It had been a really cold, hard winter, and it was a day like today, so beautiful,” said Overton, now 81, as we appreciated the spring-like sights and sounds along the way: the flowers beginning to show their faces and a woodpecker rhythmically drumming a tree.
Overton loves the garden. A volunteer for a time, she lives nearby and walks the grounds almost every day – though not to the exact spot she was taking me. In fact, she started walking there before the garden was even teh garden. She and her dogs would stroll on trails among the spectacular fields of wildflowers that covered the property before the botanical garden began to be developed in the 1980s. She was such a regular back then – when there was only Bloemendaal House -- the caretaker of the place invited her to hold her 49th birthday party for a few friends on the porch of the house.
She considers the garden “almost like a second home.”
On that first Saturday afternoon of March five years ago, she thought, “I’m going to take as many detours to make this a long trip, you know, get as many steps in as possible.”
So, she walked along this old road, which dates to an earlier era of the property, which was originally developed by businessman and philanthropist Lewis Ginter, who began acquiring land in the area in the 1880s, ultimately constructing a bicycle club (which was the original purpose of Bloemendaal House), a nine-hole golf course and a small zoo, while building a trolley line to bring visitors from the city.
Before crossing an old concrete bridge that spans a creek between Bloemendaal House and Lakeside Avenue, Overton looked skyward on that day five years ago to watch a bird in a tree – “I’m a birder,” she said -- until something made her glance toward the ground.
“And there it was,” she said.
"It" was a raccoon, standing just a few feet away from her, having emerged from a stand of bamboo. Now that we have introduced the raccoon, perhaps you remember the story.
“As soon as it saw me look at it, it came and latched onto me,” Overton said. “There was no running away from it.”
The raccoon grabbed onto her left leg, just below the knee, biting through her jeans and breaking the skin on her leg.
“I realized it was rabid,” she said, her determination confirmed later by tests at a state laboratory (and, for the record, a garden spokeswoman said there have been no reports of rabid animals at the garden since). “It was wild. Its eyes were just …”
Was it screaming, she was asked?
“It wasn’t,” she said, “but I was.”
“I was yelling, ‘Get off!’ and ‘Help!’ and ‘Get off!’ I yelled for what seemed like five minutes before I figured out what to do,” she recalled. But she was in a somewhat remote corner of the 80-acre park and no one heard, making the five minutes feel like “forever with no one anywhere close by.”
What to do? She thought maybe she could squeeze the raccoon’s neck hard enough to make it release her pant leg, but she also knew if she escaped the clutch of the raccoon she couldn’t outrun it.
“I finally had to get down on the ground and” – at this point, Overton paused briefly before finishing the thought – “strangle it.
“I instinctively knew somehow that I needed to strangle it. That was the only thing I could do.”
So down on her hands and knees, her hands around the raccoon’s neck, she proceeded to do just that, until it let go of her pant leg and was dead.
The nearby Lakeside Volunteer Rescue Squad responded within moments, as did Henrico Animal Protection, once they had been alerted after Overton had hustled back to a more populated part of the garden and found another visitor who called for help.
Her blood pressure had soared above 200, she remembered the EMTs telling her. Overton was transported to a hospital and she began a series of rabies shots that went on for a few weeks. She suffered no after-effects.
I wondered how many among us would have it in us to react that quickly, that forcefully, that coolly when attacked by a rabid animal. Do we have it in us?
“You do,” Overton said. The motivation of self-preservation is strong. Put another way, she said, “You’re not in your right mind.”
Whatever it was, the way Overton responded was seemingly completely out of character. A former art history librarian and longtime teacher of Tai Chi, a meditative form of exercise that brings about tranquility, she is now a practitioner of the Feldenkrais Method, a system of physical exercise that uses gentle motions and directed attention to increase self-awareness through movement. Overton is also a Quaker, a religious tradition in which peace and nonviolence are central beliefs, and she loves animals.
And yet, Overton said with a laugh, “This is what I’m going to be remembered for. Nobody will remember anything else.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.