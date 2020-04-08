The return address on the envelope said “F. Nunnally,” which I knew right off — from previous correspondence — meant Frances Nunnally had written me a letter.
Nunnally is a frequent author of letters to the editor of the Richmond Times- Dispatch (and occasional Correspondent of the Day), whose missives always serve to educate and enlighten. Her subject often involves her personal experience as a survivor of the Holocaust.
I quickly opened the envelope and inside found not only her handwritten note but also inside that a second letter written on delicate, onionskin-like paper. The words were in German.
Nunnally was writing in response to my Christmas column about a child’s letter to Santa written in the 1940s that recently resurfaced in a coins-and-collectibles shop 70 years later and was reunited with its author.
Nunnally wrote that my column inspired her to dig into boxes of her own keepsakes and reread letters that had meant so much to her — letters her mother had written to her around 1940 and smuggled out of Nazi-occupied Vienna, letting her know what their days were like and how much they loved her.
Nunnally was living in England at the time. As Hitler annexed Austria in March 1938, Nunnally’s parents, Ferdinand and Irma Huppert, feared the worst and, wanting to save their young daughter, placed an advertisement in an English newspaper and found a family willing to have Nunnally come work for them as an au pair. When Nunnally packed her bags and traveled alone to England in May 1939, she was 17.
The letter on lightweight paper that Nunnally had tucked in the envelope to me was one of her mother’s letters. It wasn’t dated, but was probably written in 1940 or 1941, Nunnally said, not long before her father died of a heart condition at home. The letters stopped in 1941, as she was about to be deported. Nunnally learned later that her mother was herded onto a train, along with other Jews, who were shipped into an area of the occupied Soviet Union, taken into a forest where a firing squad awaited them and shot.
Her mother’s final resting place? She doesn’t know.
“There are no graves,” Nunnally told me when I paid her a visit a few weeks ago, shaking her head. “No graves.”
I dropped by to see Nunnally at her home in South Richmond on a Saturday afternoon — before COVID-19 took hold and drove us all apart — so that I could return her precious letter. I also wanted the privilege of meeting her.
Nunnally is 98 — she’ll be 99 in June — and her hearing has betrayed her, but she is as eloquent as ever and her eyes as wise and bright.
“I have seen it all,” she said in her soft-spoken, matter-of-fact way when our conversation turned briefly to politics and what passes for modern-day leadership. “I’m not overly impressed.”
After coming to Richmond, Nunnally worked for 42 years at Christian Children’s Fund, a Richmond-based global nonprofit now known as ChildFund International, where she was primarily an editorial assistant. Her gift with words was readily apparent. Colleagues said she was often called upon to compose special poems for the organization’s holiday celebrations, and she came to be known as CCF’s “poet laureate.”
Yet, despite the public attention for her ability to express herself, Nunnally was always shy and modest and felt more comfortable as a “behind-the-scenes” sort of person who preferred putting others first, said her longtime friend and colleague Joan Losen.
“CCF once sent her to an assertiveness-training seminar,” Losen said, “but it never took.”
Shirley Barnes, who also worked at CCF, considers Nunnally “the best friend I think I ever had.”
“My word for her is ‘amazing,’” said Barnes, who met Nunnally soon after going to work for CCF in 1962. They took their lunch breaks together, talking and cutting out and exchanging coupons from the Sunday newspaper.
“Frances reminded me a lot of my mother,” Barnes said. “She always tried to see the good in people, and she never talked bad about anybody. She is such a nice person.”
Nunnally’s unassuming steadfastness has served her well, guiding her through unimaginably difficult times and perhaps serving as heartening inspiration to the rest of us at this remarkable moment in history that this too shall pass.
***
Growing up in Vienna, she was Franziska Huppert, a child who liked to read history and play with her cousins in the city’s public parks. She also could play violin — to some extent.
“My parents thought that each well-brought-up young woman should be able to play an instrument,” she said. “So, I took lessons for seven years as a child, but I had no talent.”
She also loved school and thought she might want to become a teacher, but that never came to be as life changed forever when Hitler’s troops marched into Austria in March 1938. The next month, Jews were required to register their property, making it easier for them to be targeted — which they were in November 1938 during what has become known as Kristallnacht. She remembers it well.
Synagogues were burned, windows smashed, houses ransacked. She watched from her family’s apartment as Nazi storm troopers trashed the Jewish-owned grocery across the street and dragged the proprietors from their home. Nunnally’s mother was cooking lunch when the men wearing swastika armbands knocked on their door, rousting her family from their apartment. Her family fled to the homes of a grandmother and an aunt, where they stayed for a few weeks before they were able to return home, which had been looted in their absence. Everything of value was gone, but there on the table were the dumplings her mother had prepared for lunch weeks earlier, untouched and “hard as rocks,” Nunnally said.
Her family had relatives in the United States and made plans to emigrate, but those plans never materialized. Nunnally was sent to England, and her only sibling, brother Poldi, escaped to Belgium, though he later was captured and sent to a series of Nazi concentration camps. He was never heard from again.
The letters from her mother began soon after Nunnally moved to England. She wrote as you would expect a mother would to her teen daughter — “We love you so much,” “I’ve heard you’ve become pretty and smart,” “Do you have a boyfriend?”
For a while, Nunnally was able to write back, but that ended when England declared war on Germany later in 1939. Meantime, her mother kept writing, the letters traveling surreptitiously through a relative or two in other countries to reach England. She wrote of the hunger they were experiencing in Vienna, but also of their hope. There were mentions of waiting for tickets to America — tickets that, of course, never came.
“We read this now knowing they’re never going to get them,” said Nunnally’s daughter, Heidi, of the thread of hope that runs through her grandmother’s writing. “What else could they do?”
Nunnally showed me a pair of postcards her mother wrote in the days leading up to her deportation and death. “I am so sorry I could not see you again,” her mother wrote on one, “but God willing we’ll see each other again.”
During the war, Nunnally served in the Auxiliary Territorial Service, the women’s branch of the British army, cooking and cleaning for the soldiers. She remained in England until 1950 when she was finally allowed to immigrate to the United States after a dozen years on the waiting list. She arrived on St. Patrick’s Day, 1950.
She wound up in Richmond, through friends she met during the war, and met Aubrey Nunnally, a wartime Aviation Ordnanceman for the Navy, at a Saturday night dance. They married and raised a family that included two sons and a daughter. Aubrey died in 2017 at age 92.
And to think, none of this would have happened if her parents had not had the foresight — and selflessness — to send her to England in the first place.
“I wouldn’t be sitting here talking to you,” she said.
***
On Sept. 11, 2001, Heidi Nunnally was on her way to work in lower Manhattan — she worked in a building across from the World Trade Center and typically took the subway to a stop beneath the WTC — when terrorists turned passenger jets into killing missiles. A few minutes later, and she would have been in the middle of it.
That night, when she finally got home and was able to call her mother and describe for her everything she had witnessed and experienced and how fortunate she was to have survived, her mother said simply, “Now you know.”
Frances Nunnally felt much the same way about escaping the Holocaust.
We chatted a bit about Vienna, which she has visited several times over the years. I asked her about one of the city’s crown jewels, the magnificent 19th-century opera house, the Vienna State Opera — Wiener Staatsoper — where my wife and I attended a ballet on a visit to Vienna a couple of years ago. She knows the place well.
“When I was a child, a teenager, sometimes my parents sent me to the opera by myself,” she said. “They said it was for my education.”
As for Vienna itself, she has written that she has mixed feelings about the city. When she rode the subway on a visit years later, and saw men of a certain age, she could only wonder if they were the ones who dragged her mother from her home.
On one of her visits, she saw a plaque near the site of Gestapo headquarters, a monument to those sent to death camps. Her mother’s mother was among those victims. She died of starvation at age 82.
In 2018, Heidi Nunnally returned to Vienna for the dedication of a memorial in front of the apartment house where her mother grew up. The memorial features engraved stones bearing the names of the nine residents — including Frances Nunnally’s mother and brother — killed by the Nazis. Heidi Nunnally was accompanied by a niece, Katie, who actually had been born in Vienna while her father — Heidi’s brother David — served in the U.S. foreign service.
“It’s ironic after what happened to my mother that she winds up having a grandchild born in Vienna,” Heidi said.
Frances Nunnally is living, breathing history, which she keeps alive through her letters to the editor — she has been the RTD’s Correspondent of the Day no fewer than 18 times in recent years — and has had scores of letters published over the years. She is a shining example of resilience, determined to remind younger generations of a dark place humanity once ventured and should never return to again (though it seems to keep going back to just the same).
Which brings us back to her mother’s letters.
Heidi Nunnally always wondered where her mother’s gift for writing came from. As she’s read the letters her grandmother wrote, and had her mother translate them, it’s become pretty clear.
One letter in particular stands out, she said.
It was the heart-wrenching letter in which Nunnally’s mother broke the news of her father’s death — and it was in English. Her mother had endeavored to learn English after her daughter had gone to England, studying with the English teacher who had taught her daughter.
“It just rips me apart,” said Heidi Nunnally. “It describes how my grandfather died, right before he was going to be deported. How it was in the minutes before he passed. It just stops me in my tracks.”
Of her mother’s letters, Frances Nunnally says, “I’m glad I kept them and didn’t toss them.”
Echoed Heidi, “Very glad.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.