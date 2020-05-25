L. Robert Bolling was on the phone. He’s CEO of ChildSavers, a long-running Richmond nonprofit that, among other things, provides mental health services to children who have experienced trauma — primarily face to face, as you might expect.
I wanted to know how ChildSavers had been managing this brave new world of social distancing in what is typically work performed in person.
Bolling laughed. It wasn’t the sort of laugh arising from a joke, but a laugh that suggested almost incredulity, as in, you don’t know the half of it.
“The first week [of statewide stay-at-home orders], we decided we were going to stay open, stay available for families,” Bolling said. He described “a robust conversation amongst our team” that led to that decision.
Some of the inspiration for continuing to operate came from the origins of the organization, which can be traced back to — of all things — the flu pandemic of 1918. ChildSavers was established in 1924 as Children’s Memorial Clinic to provide physical and mental examinations. It was one of the first “child guidance clinics” in the United States.
It was set up as a tribute to Dr. McGuire Newton, one of Richmond’s first pediatricians who, after his death in 1923, was described by The Richmond News Leader as “the city’s most renowned ‘babies doctor.’” Newton’s calling card was that he treated children who didn’t have access to adequate health care.
“He decided he was going to do everything he could to help these children and families,” Bolling said. “He was a pretty incredible guy. So we made the decision that we should live up to that history.”
Within a week, they had scrambled, as did so many other businesses and organizations, to begin working remotely, leaning heavily on technology. They continued to deliver outpatient mental health services for the 600 children it serves annually, as well as child development programming that includes training and certification of child care providers and ultimately affects roughly 15,000 children.
Their efforts received a major boost when, as part of the state’s response to COVID-19, Gov. Ralph Northam expanded access to telehealth services, including Medicaid reimbursement for providers who use telehealth with patients in the home.
Telehealth is a method of delivering health care remotely by using telecommunications.
Most of the children ChildSavers works with are Medicaid recipients, so the governor’s order was a big deal: crucial therapy could continue while keeping both the families and the nonprofit’s clinicians safe, and revenue would continue streaming into the group, allowing it to remain afloat and its staff paid.
“There have been adjustments,” Bolling said, noting that in the typical office setting, there is private space set aside for therapeutic sessions, but the logistics can be quite different from home to home.
Then there’s the matter of communicating with someone via a screen instead of sitting in front of them. “Amazingly enough, we’ve had some pretty interesting stories.”
He told about a clinician who was nervous before the first meeting with one child, not knowing how it would go and not knowing how the child would react to the long-distance session and whether the necessary personal connection would be made.
“But the kid had a dog doll at home and started showing the clinician the dog, and the clinician happened to have one, too,” Bolling said. “So, they had this common bond they could share together. I think that opened the door to this new modality.”
Is telehealth effective in what they’re doing?
“It’s different, but we think we’re still having the impact,” he said. “Every case is going to be different, but we think the impact of our work will probably be the same, if not better. It’s changing the way we think about work and deliver the service.”
Kristin Lennox, a licensed clinical social worker and ChildSavers’ immediate response program supervisor, said that, in many cases, their young clients have really taken to telehealth therapy sessions.
“They’re so tech savvy,” she said. “They’re really comfortable with using Zoom and playing on there. You can draw together and write together. They get really creative. Some of them have really hit their stride because they’re comfortable.”
The use of telehealth in the future depends largely on funding policies, but Lennox believes it could prove to be a creative way to “open a lot of significant doors for families who couldn’t get our services before.”
Said Bolling, “We’re even in the early stages of ‘What does it look like if the state opened up again totally and we have clients coming here [to the office] and telehealth?’ We think a significant part of our work will be through telehealth, if the state continues to allow reimbursement.”
The children served by ChildSavers are survivors of some form of childhood trauma, which studies have determined can affect victims for years and make them more likely to attempt suicide, have eating disorders or become drug abusers.
The Adverse Childhood Experience Study measures 10 types of childhood trauma, a list that includes physical abuse and neglect, as well as having a parent who is a victim of domestic violence or having an incarcerated parent.
The average age of the children ChildSavers works with in mental health outpatient services is 9, Bolling said, and those children average having gone through six of the traumatic experiences on ACE’s list of 10.
There are other aspects to a nonprofit keeping this sort of important work going, including providing support and encouragement to staff who might be weathering their own hardships at home. Then there are the donors who are vital for such organizations.
“Donors have been really receptive to hearing these stories,” Bolling said. “Some have made additional gifts. Some of the institutional donors may have given a restricted gift ... [and] have come back and said, ‘Why don’t you just use that for general operations so you can define where the greatest need is?’
“That’s been a delight to have those kinds of conversations, to have people really understand we’re in a different environment and we can’t do things the same way.”
And more adjustments because of the pandemic might be coming. The next wave, Bolling said, might involve not just physical health affected by the coronavirus but mental health.
“I don’t think the country is prepared,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.