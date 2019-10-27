As the afternoon grew short and we determined our feet had endured enough hiking for one day in Shenandoah National Park, we drove along the Skyline Drive and parked at an overlook to watch the sunset.
The view, of course, was pretty impressive as the sun began to sink behind the distant mountains. So was the crowd that joined us.
When we arrived, there already were a couple of cars at the parking area, plus a smart man who had stationed a folding chair under a nearby tree for a more comfortable and solitary viewing spot. Soon enough, other vehicles pulled over, and lots of kids and adults emptied out to swarm along one of the park’s ubiquitous short stone walls for a better look. Even a bride-and-groom-to-be showed up with a professional photographer for a picture in the day’s perfect last light.
We suddenly had a real hot tub of a gathering.
“Looks like our Acropolis sunset,” my wife mentioned.
Indeed, in September, a little over the month before our visit to Shenandoah, we were in Athens (the one in Greece) and on our last evening there we decided to climb to the top of Filopappou Hill, the next hill over from the Acropolis, which happens to be one of the best places in Athens to watch a sunset. This is not a closely held secret, meaning when we arrived at the top we found not only an unparalleled view of the Parthenon but also a whole bunch of folks who had the same idea we had.
There in the gathering dusk on the ancient rocky hilltop – I’m pretty sure “ancient” is not an exaggerated description in a place where the recorded history goes back more than 2000 years – people talked and laughed and strolled around, radiating a casual, cheerful vibe. Many of us held up our phones, trying to find just the right angle in order to capture the absolute best picture ever of a sunset (Sorry, I don’t know where the sarcastic font button is on this keyboard).
So, what is it about sunsets? I don’t know scientifically or psychologically what the attraction is, but I do know it seems to be simply one more thing that connects us all – no matter where we are, no matter where we’re from.
Kind of like souvlaki.
(How’d you like that transition?)
Our travels took us to the Greek island of Rhode, and, yes, we sought out a memorable sunset vantage point there, too: We hiked up the Acropolis of Rhodes, past ancient ruins and to a cliff where we watched the sun drop into the Aegean, though what felt like hurricane-force winds threatening to blow us into the sea kept the crowd minimal.
In Rhodes, we stayed at an Airbnb in a residential neighborhood not far from Old Town, the walled medieval city, and our wonderful host greeted us with a bowl of fresh fruit, a bottle of wine and homemade cake -- and the important advice that the “world’s best souvlaki” was just down the block.
Souvlaki is the essential Greek fast food with marinated meat (and perhaps vegetables) grilled on a skewer and sometimes served on a pita with a yogurt-based sauce called tzatziki, and I felt it my duty as a bona fide traveler to sample a local tradition so I made a beeline for this place she recommended.
I don’t know enough about souvlaki to proclaim anything the “world’s best” (or worst), but I know what I like, and I liked the souvlaki and the place.
It was a small, family-run operation called Titania with a handful of tables and the same faces behind the counter every evening when I stopped in. Yes, every. I went all four nights we were in Rhodes. I became a bad habit.
I was a little apprehensive going into the place that seemed to be more for locals than tourists, knowing that I spoke little Greek. OK, I knew pretty much NO Greek, although I said, “Efcharistó” (thank you) a lot on our trip. I sidled up to the counter, and smiled. They smiled. I said, “Souvlaki” and held up one finger. They nodded, knowing they had a live one. One nice woman in particular walked me through the options — type of bread, tzatziki or not, etc. — in her limited English. She handed me the wrapped souvlaki to-go, and I paid the 2.20 Euros with exact change. The guy at the register smiled at me, too.
Every evening when I returned, the folks at the counter would look up and smile, and someone would tap the nice woman who had helped me the first night on the shoulder — she apparently was the best English-speaker in the place — as if to say, in a good-natured way, “Here’s your goofy American friend again.”
On the last night, I thanked them for the souvlaki and for making my visit to Greece that much more pleasant with their kindness. I spoke in English very slowly (and probably very loudly, because for some reason we tend to innately equate a language difference with a hearing deficiency). I’m not sure they understood everything I said, but I smiled a lot so maybe they did.
At a time when it sometimes seems like we have nothing in common with people around the corner, much less on the other side of the world, when the cynical political play is to denigrate and demonize those who are different than us, it’s instructive and encouraging to see — as I have in recent years on trips overseas and across the country — that we share many connections. Hopes and dreams, kindness and caring.
Even sunsets and souvlaki.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.