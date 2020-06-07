The sun came up again this morning — I know, I double-checked to make sure — but there’s no denying it’s been a tough few days.
For some among us, it’s been a tough forever — which is something that should not be lost amid the wailing sirens, the awful images of death and destruction, and the downright meanness of opportunists, troublemakers and some of those employed to protect us.
On the morning after the 2016 presidential election, following that appallingly rancorous campaign, I took a pad of Post-It notes and scribbled “Goodness” on the top sheet, tore it off and stuck it on my computer monitor at the office. Through whatever might come, I wanted a reminder — staring me in the face every time I sat at my desk — about not losing sight of an important aspect of my work: as often as I could, I endeavored to find goodness in people and in the world, and to share it with readers, as an antidote to the noise and as a reason for optimism.
In the past few days, though, it’s been hard not to feel the country is coming apart at the seams with the convergence of the coronavirus pandemic, the boiling over of long-simmering, unresolved racial injustice and the way the loudest voices have become an unworthy substitute for actual truth.
I cling to the notion there are many more good people than bad, but I have to admit my optimism is becoming frayed by the few.
I mean, even efforts to help keep large numbers of people from getting sick at once with the coronavirus are met with hostility. We’ve got a whole segment of the population pitching a fit over wearing a simple mask when they go grocery shopping. They see it as an assault on their freedom when it’s really nothing more than a modest attempt to help protect their fellow shoppers and store workers. You might also call it the least you can do.
I have more than a passing interest in that particular issue since I have family members working in a supermarket and a hospital — performing jobs that have been deemed essential work for the benefit of others. I appreciate those who do wear masks and do their best not to infect others. It’s disheartening when some can’t be bothered to cover their mouths and noses and keep their respiratory droplets to themselves.
I really don’t understand it, but at some level this has been part of the problem all along: too many people who are unable or unwilling to see or care how the world is for others and, to take it a point further given our current circumstances, to recognize and acknowledge (and be willing to do something about) the ugly history that has led us to this painful point.
As an example, I’ve been riding past the statues on Monument Avenue since I was a child. Even grew up in a church where you could walk out of the sanctuary, exit through the front doors and practically pet J.E.B. Stuart’s horse. To a kid, the statues were mildly interesting, I suppose, but I can’t say I ever gave them much thought. They were just always there. However, one thing I do not recall doing back then was looking at the monuments through the eyes of our black neighbors and considering how the glorification of that time in history made them feel. That, I acknowledge, was a shortcoming. I hope I know better now. Maybe others do, too.
All of which leads me to say, despite the recent strife and the fraying at the edges of my optimism, I still have hope, and though the ink on that little slip of paper is fading, I can still clearly make out what it says, and I keep looking for it:
“Goodness.”
