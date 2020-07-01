Quarantined day after day in her apartment, Gloria Blades was the picture of restlessness, a creative spirit with no outlet, an artist literally without a canvas.
But then, a roll of toilet paper — a veritable icon at this strange moment in history — caught her eye and her imagination, and all at once she found herself immersed in what in normal times might be considered a most unusual project.
These, however, are not normal times, or as Blades said with a laugh, “Desperate people do desperate things.”
Over a period of weeks, once the precious commodity of toilet paper was exhausted, Blades, who lives in the Brandermill Woods retirement community in Midlothian, took the remaining cardboard tubes and went to town, decorating each with whatever she could find around her apartment. The undertaking thoroughly captured her attention — she would wake in the night, having dreamed up a new inventive wrinkle for a tube — and she discovered a contentment that had gone missing in the early days of pandemic isolation.
One day, Charlie, her husband of 66 years, walked past her makeshift studio — a bathroom, appropriately — and said, “You’re happy in there, aren’t you?”
She was.
“Just having fun,” she said, “making something between craft and crazy.”
She called it her “Sanity Project.”
The result was a dozen works of art and a reminder how art of any kind can be a salve for the soul.
Blades, 87, whom I met the other year when I did a book talk at Brandermill Woods, has two children, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is a painter by training and pursuit. She followed up a bachelor’s degree in science that she earned in the 1950s with a degree in painting and printmaking from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1982. She became an accomplished painter, working in oils and typically painting large works, but moving into the apartment more than four years ago required considerable downsizing, which eventually resulted in the divesting of her art materials.
As she put it in a story for the neighborhood newspaper, “I had no clay to wedge and smash into shapes, no woodblock or linoleum to slash and cut. My greatest desire was to attack a very large canvas with a wide scruffy brush loaded with paint, slop it on, scrape it off and continue the process until I was exhausted or until a form that interested me appeared on the canvas.”
But none of that was possible.
She determined that resourcefulness would be part of the project and she would use only what she had on hand. She wouldn’t even borrow any materials, though she happily accepted TP tubes from neighbors who left them in a mesh bag hanging on her front door (one bemused friend told her, “I’ve never had such a request in my life, but here you go”). The materials she wound up using included rubber bands, candy wrappers, hair curlers, tooth picks, Saran Wrap, pins, a glove, a feather and a belt buckle. Charlie even let her rummage through his toolbox and come up with copper wire and screws and things that looked interesting, she said, but didn’t know what they are called.
She laughingly said she’s earned the title of “the toilet paper lady.”
She’s set aside the work for now, though she still has TP tubes if the mood strikes her to resume. When it seems safe to open up a bit more, she’s hoping the next step will be hosting a series of happy hours/art exhibitions to thank her friends for their TP tubes and their support and to show off her creations. Charlie will help pour the wine.
She said she doesn’t know when they will be able to schedule the get-togethers, but “I’ve got the invitations ready to go.”
