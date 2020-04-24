On the last weekend of September in 1963, 10-year-old Alan Crawford wasn’t really clued into what not-yet-famous-but-soon-to-be rock star was visiting his rural stomping grounds of southern Illinois.
Why should he have been?
The big news for him that Sunday –- Sept. 29 – was the final game of the Major League baseball season and, more significantly, the final game in the career of the great Stan Musial of the St. Louis Cardinals. That region of the country is Cardinals territory, and Crawford, who lived on a farm near Eldorado (pronounced “el-do-RAY-doh”) at the time, was a big Redbirds fan.
So big that going on six decades later, when we spoke on the phone the other day, he recounted how he would have been listening to the game on the radio that afternoon: “Cardinals won, 3-2, in the bottom of the 14th when Dal Maxvill, who was like a .200 lifetime hitter, hit a double to knock in Ernie Broglio.”
What Crawford, a Richmond writer, didn’t know then, but knows very well now is that on the evening before – Sept. 28, 1963 – at Eldrado’s Post 3479 VFW Hall there had been a show featuring The Four Vests, a local band that played mostly rockabilly music. During the show, the band invited a visitor from England – who was in town to see his sister -- to join them on the bandstand for a few tunes.
The new guy was pretty good, but at that point no one in the United States really knew who George Harrison was – which, of course, all changed the following February when Harrison and his buddies from the Beatles went on “The Ed Sullivan Show” and then EVERYBODY knew them.
Crawford tells the story of Harrison’s 1963 visit to southern Illinois in a sweetly, they-sort-of-knew-him-way-back-when piece in the May issue of Smithsonian Magazine. (smithsonianmag.com)
“I had known these stories in fragments since, I guess, February of 1964,” said Crawford, referencing the month of the Beatles’ appearance on the Sullivan show. “Once the Beatles were huge in this country, then people would talk about it and say, ‘Well, you know, he has a sister up in Benton…”
Harrison had come to southern Illinois to visit his older sister, Louise. George was 20 at the time, and the Beatles, who were starting to hit it big in England, were taking a much-needed break. Crawford reports that Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr visited Greece, and John Lennon went to Paris. Harrison, along with his brother, Peter, came to see Louise (making him the first Beatle in America).
It might very well have been George’s last fling with anonymity.
Crawford is a journalist and political analyst who has had articles, essays and reviews published in The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal among other national publications. He is the author of “How Not to Get Rich: The Financial Misadventures of Mark Twain,” “Twilight at Monticello: The Final Years of Thomas Jefferson,” and “Thunder on the Right: The ‘New Right’ and the Politics of Resentment.”
Crawford’s family moved from the farm back to Evansville in 1964 – his father was a farmer but also a career radioman; “he was sort of the Bill Bevins of Evansville, Indiana,” Crawford says – and left life on the farm behind. But those bits of the story stayed with him, and he still has friends in the area, such as the daughter of a man who sold Harrison a striped tie at his men’s clothing shop for him to wear to the VFW show, so last year he decided to put it altogether. He made a reporting trip to Eldorado and environs in November, stopping by to see a sister in Evansville.
Benton, about 30 miles west of Eldorado where Louise lived with her husband and daughter at the time, now has a billboard commemorating Harrison’s visit as well as a historical marker, but to those who were around at the time it was kind of an underwhelming, though pleasant, experience to meet the polite, unpretentious skinny kid with a weird haircut – weird for place where flat-tops were the style of the day -- whose sister was busy trying to get radio stations to play her brother’s songs.
“Originally, I thought this would make a sweet little independent movie about how this brush with George Harrison changed the life of the girl who interviewed him for the local radio station, but I don’t think it did,” Crawford said. “I think it was kind of the opposite.”
The visit seemed to have a greater impact on Harrison, rather than the people of southern Illinois, Crawford said.
He went camping and hiking in nearby Garden of the Gods. He seemed quite taken with American cars and the local grocery where he could find T-bone steaks. He was completely fascinated by an outing to the Marion Drive-In theater to see “Wonderful To Be Young!” (starring another young British pop star, Cliff Richard) though as he later told an English interviewer the concept would not work in England because “all you would see of the movie would be the windshield wipers going back and forth.”
Crawford said he wasn’t particularly a big Beatles fan, so he read a biography of Harrison’s life before embarking on the story, and he came away thinking Harrison’s life, though amazingly successful, wound up being “sad ultimately,” as he navigated through the fame and fortune that accompanied the unprecedented success of the Beatles.
His visit to southern Illinois, Crawford said, “might have been his last experience of a normal life.”
Two days after the VFW show, Harrison and his brother flew back to England, and less than two weeks after that the Beatles performed on “Sunday Night at the Palladium,” Britain’s top-rated entertainment program, an appearance that led to the coining of a term: “Beatlemania.”
Ten days later, the Beatles flew to Sweden for their first overseas tour, the back to England as the main attraction at a Royal Command Performance in London attended by Queen Elizabeth and Princes Margaret. On Nov. 18, 1963, NBC News introduced the Beatles to America on its evening news show, the Huntley-Brinkley Report, with a story by Edwin Newman on the phenomenon of the Beatles.
Then came release of the group’s megahit, “I Want To Hold Your Hand,” at the end of December, and then, of course, the Sullivan show on Feb. 9, 1964.
On Feb. 7, the Huntley-Brinkley Report didn’t actually air a report on the Beatles’ arrival in New York, but Chet Huntley did sign off that evening with a dismissive comment about the fanfare surrounding the band – “the four English musical stars with their pudding-bowl haircuts,” Huntley said -- and its American debut. In part, according to transcript on www.nbc.com, here’s what Huntley said:
“Like a good little news organization we sent three camera crews to stand among the shrieking youngsters and record the sights and sounds for posterity. Our film crews acquitted themselves with customary skill and ingenuity. The pictures are very good but someone asked what the fuss was about, and we found we had no answer. So, goodnight for NBC News.”
