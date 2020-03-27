I’ve watched the moving videos from pandemic-ravaged Italy and other places, where people in some cities have taken to their balconies each evening to cheer and show their appreciation for the health care workers caring for COVID-19 patients.
The other day, I exchanged emails with our Airbnb host in Paris, who has become a friend, comparing notes on how we're all faring in the age of COVID-19.
Paris has been on lockdown, Sue wrote, as a way to stem the spread of the virus. She said they’re missing spending time in cafés, holding newspapers in their hands and, most of all, not seeing family and friends.
Every evening at 8 p.m. throughout Paris, she said, “There’s a tribute to the medical teams caring for patients infected with COVID-19, and it really is uplifting.”
She attached a short video of her 17-month-old grandson and his parents on the balcony of their apartment near the Marais during one of the evening tributes.
“This is a highlight every day,” she said - for her cooped-up grandson and for the rest of Paris.
Improbably, this time of separation has served to bring us together in creative ways.
From a son eschewing his normal hikes with his father, who has dementia, to spending time with him on the other side of a window, talking by phone and filling his bird feeder, to out-of-school teachers driving through neighborhoods, honking and waving to their students, returning the love.
In North Richmond, Kat and Bruce Stoneman and their musical group, The Bellevue Bon Temps, have played a couple of pop-up concerts of Old Time and Cajun music in the neighborhood. The first was on the porch; the second was Friday afternoon - “Happy hour,” she called it - in the front yard of their house.
“We feel like everyone seems to be doing more interesting things to stay connected during these trying times,” said Kat Stoneman. “Since we live on a corner and there are so many neighbors walking with their kids or their dogs, alone or with a family member … it got me to thinking we could give a gift of surprise and cheer to these passersby.”
The band members operate under strict rules, she said: They bring their own chairs and drinks and are not allowed to touch anything that isn’t their own. If anyone has to go inside the house to use the facilities, there will a lot of “wiping down.”
“We don’t want to spread anything!” she said.
The Stonemans are members of Northside Village, a group of volunteers who provide services and social and educational programs for their neighbors.
“So we’re focused on being helpful to each other and bringing our community together,” Stoneman said. “This just seemed like an organic, logical thing to move on with our group.”
Faithful reader and friend Ellen Thompson reports music is also keeping spirits up at Hathaway Tower in South Richmond. Last Saturday evening, trumpeter - and resident - Jonathan Greenberg played from his balcony while his audience was scattered about, including on the pool deck below, providing both a concert and a chance for listeners to escape their apartments for a few minutes.
“I get stir-crazy at times and drag out lots of songbooks with show tunes, open the window and send them forth,” said Thompson, who plays piano, in an email. “I like to pay loud Big Band and ‘50s and Ellington stuff. Some women knit and sew, but if you are a ‘Noo Yawkah’ [as she is] it’s all showbiz.”
She added of the grim COVID-19 news from her old hometown, “I can’t bear to see ‘The City That Never Sleeps’ as ‘The City That Silently Weeps.’”
Even kids’ birthday parties have had to adapt.
Doug Payne wrote that he and wife, Lynn Kirstein, had to cancel a birthday party for their 7-year-old twins, Charlie and Kate, who are first-graders at Tuckahoe Elementary School, because of the need to stay away from large groups.
“Instead, Lynn decided to invite all the kids and their parents to drive by the house with posters so their friends and classmates could say “Happy birthday!”” Payne wrote in an email.
“We only expected one or two, but surprisingly 14 cars pulled up and our social distancing ‘drive-by’ birthday celebration was a success. Their friends and classmates were so happy to wave and see one another - and yes, we kept the recommended 6-foot distance. It actually turned out to be one of the best birthdays ever.”
Added Payne, “It made us realize that people are starved for social interaction, and this was a safe way to make it happen.”
