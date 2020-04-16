There is so much to remember about Mary Garner-Mitchell: the supreme artistic talent, the astonishing eye for detail, the passion and precision with which she approached everything, whether it was designing high school homecoming floats or packing the trunk of a car.
And then there was The Laugh.
It was somewhere between a glorious cackle and an operatic aria. Loud and joyous and utterly unrestrained. Or as one colleague called it: “The perfect laugh.”
“I remember the first day of my internship at [The Richmond News Leader] in 1983, I heard an echoing, sustained laugh bouncing around the hall,” recalled Kevin Morley, who would become a staff photographer.
“What the heck was that?” he asked another photographer.
Came the reply, “Oh, that’s Mary.”
“I met Mary,” Morley said, “and was immediately struck with such a good feeling of someone who saw the funny in everything.”
Our friend Mary Garner-Mitchell, a former staff artist for The News Leader and later the presentation director for the Flair section of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, died on Monday after a six-month battle with cancer. She was 62.
It is a testament to the lasting impression made by her robust talent and sweetly irreverent personality that she’s been gone from The Times-Dispatch for almost 20 years, and yet it feels like she left last week. Her name might not have been known to many readers, but they benefited from her magical handiwork for years.
Garner-Mitchell was “a bright light in the newsroom,” said senior photographer Bob Brown. “So much talent and such a love for life.”
“Mary was one of the most creative people I’ve ever known who was not afraid to try a new approach to any problem in front of her,” Brown said. “She was very easy to work with -- unless you were a total bonehead. She had a low tolerance level of boneheads. I’m proud to say we always got along fine.”
She had a “wicked sense of humor, but it was funny wicked –- never unkind,” said writer Nancy Ross Hugo. She was not above enjoying -- or delivering -- a bawdy joke or using salty language in her Georgia drawl.
Her friend and former colleague Trish Ferris, who considered Garner-Mitchell a mentor, called her “nothing but pure, raw, natural talent with passion that never quit.
“She was a feisty chick,” said Ferris, “with a heart of gold.”
Garner-Mitchell came to the paper in 1983 after working as a freelance designer and illustrator and a three-year stint as a secretary to the administrator at the Medical College of Georgia. She had no college degree and a limited portfolio, but when she applied for a job as staff artist she impressed Tom Bond, then graphics director at The News Leader, so much that almost 40 years later when he thinks about that moment he says, “Wow!”
She aced the test that required concept, drawing ability and speed, her performance becoming “the benchmark for all other future applicants,” he said.
“It was her potential and her eagerness that clinched the hire,” Bond said. Once in the job, she established herself as an illustrator and became a student of page design, always searching for new, eye-catching ways to grab the reader’s attention, he said.
Garner-Mitchell won numerous awards for her page designs for The News Leader and later for The Times-Dispatch when the papers merged in 1992.
“Newspaper design in Richmond wasn't the same after Mary hit her stride -- the sophisticated use of color, the use of typography artfully, the notion of building the page around its headline,” said Brice Anderson, retired managing editor who worked with Garner-Mitchell for her entire tenure. “It was a golden age for newspaper design, and Mary Garner-Mitchell was the gold standard.”
Danny Finnegan, who worked at the paper for almost three decades, the last four as its editor, called Garner-Mitchell “the most talented and creative designer I’ve ever worked with” and “one of the most passionate journalists I’ve ever known.”
An example of that passion revealed itself in her decision to leave the paper. Media General Inc., the newspaper’s owner at the time, announced Mac computers would be out and PCs in for all artists and designers. Garner-Mitchell loved her Mac and vowed to quit if the company took it. Finnegan said he tried to get the corporate decision overturned, but lost: the Macs were gone and so was Garner-Mitchell.
“She had drawn her line in the sand, and she wasn’t going to step over it,” Finnegan said. “That was a huge loss for the T-D.”
Garner-Mitchell started her own firm, Garner-Mitchell Illustration and Design, in Ashland. She worked for corporate clients locally and farther afield, such as Jacqueline Cambata Designs, for whom she designed high-end china produced in Limoges, France. She retired in 2018.
Garner-Mitchell was talented, of course: she was an expert flower-arranger who taught the craft and performed it for occasional weddings; she was a gourmet cook who prepared the food for her own wedding in 1985 when she married photographer Chip Mitchell; she played the piano and dulcimer and could, her friend Hugo said, “whistle like a songbird.”
Writer Lee Graves remembers lunches with Garner-Mitchell when she “would take a napkin and idly create something like an origami animal or a paper flower, just because her mind was always working that way.”
One friend spoke of her ability to research what she didn’t know and then master it. Her former Fan District neighbor Frazier Wilson thought there might be something more mystical about it, saying Garner-Mitchell could “take the seemingly mundane, sprinkle ‘Mary-magic’ on it, and it becomes incomprehensibly perfect.”
“Resourceful” is another way of putting it.
She could make a chair out of twigs and an arbor out of Dollar Store plastics, said Hugo, who writes about gardening, trees and floral design, which helps explain why she and Garner-Mitchell hit it off.
“She especially loved thrifting when things at the thrift store were on sale,” said Hugo. “She made jewelry from objects like drawer pulls, piano keys and colander sections.”
Chip Mitchell recalled how his wife wore a beautiful gown to a friend’s daughter’s wedding that she had bought at a thrift store -- for $2.50. She made sure to keep the receipt in case anyone doubted her.
For those who were fortunate enough to be part of her world, there is no forgetting things like the elaborate Easter egg hunts and parties she and Chip, who had no children of their own, hosted for friends and their families at their 18th-century home, Stagfield, outside Ashland.
Katherine Moody Brooks recalled being introduced to Garner-Mitchell about five years ago by their mutual friend Hugo. They met for lunch, found common ground in their love for old things and before leaving the restaurant they had planned a road trip to the Brimfield Antique Show in Massachusetts.
“We didn’t even know each other,” Brooks said, “and we’re getting in a car for a 10 ½-hour drive.”
Garner-Mitchell didn’t want to drive – Brooks was glad to – so she made all of the food for the trip. “Fabulous food,” Brooks recalled. “We drove straight through.”
In their five years of friendship, they never had a disagreement, Brooks said, and had many adventures – kayaking, rafting and hiking. In the course of their travels, she also learned how creatively efficient Garner-Mitchell was when it came to packing the trunk of the car.
They also enjoyed tailgating in style, and returning from one such excursion, Brooks had a tire blow out on an empty country road. She called a road service for help and while they waited they pulled out the leftover food from their earlier meal, as well as the pop-up table, tablecloth and silverware, and proceeded to tailgate once more. The tow-truck driver pulled up, surveyed the scene and surmised, “Well, y’all know how to break down, don’t you?”
Ed Crews, a former reporter for The News Leader who later struck out on his own, knew Garner-Mitchell first as a colleague and then as a fellow small-business owner and sometimes collaborator on projects. He came to think of her as one of his closest friends, a cadre that includes his roommate at Virginia Military Institute and his best friend from the Marines.
“If you want to see who your friends are, get into trouble, deep life-changing, turn-your-world-upside-down trouble,” he said. “Then, see who shows up at your front door.”
Garner-Mitchell showed up at such a time when Crews’ father was dying in one hospital and his wife was in another. He had a business to run, a house to clean, meals to put on the table and a teenage son to get out of bed and off to school.
“Nothing I’ve ever done … tested me the way this situation did,” he said. “Then, Mary arrived to pitch in. She made grocery store runs and brought us meals and offered the strongest support possible. I might have made it through that mess without her, but having her there sure made it a lot easier.”
One night in particular, after Crews’ cooking had grown wearying on his son, Garner-Mitchell arrived with lasagna for dinner.
“We sat at the table eating it, and laughing and relishing it, like two Marines on liberty in Barcelona,” he said of dinner with his son. “I doubt I’ve ever enjoyed a meal so much. The evening was an island of pleasure in a sea of misery. A bit of respite. And, we had Mary to thank for it.”
Garner-Mitchell came by her kindness and her artistry – as well as her Southern drawl -- quite naturally.
She grew up just outside Rockmart, Ga., in the rural northwest part of the state, an hour’s drive from Atlanta, the third of four children of Anne and Denny Garner, two of the nicest, most creative people I’ve ever met.
When I was assigned to cover the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, I needed a place to stay. Garner-Mitchell volunteered her parents. I felt a little odd showing up at their home; I needn’t have. I wrote at the time they already had four children, but they made me feel like 4A. They even gave me my own designated wooden napkin ring: mine was the raccoon.
That proved to be one of the best assignments of my life, and my fond memories have less do with the Olympics and more to do with the Garners. One morning, I had to get up at 4:45 a.m. to drive across the state. Denny was up before me, knocking on my door, making sure I was awake. When I got downstairs, he'd made a pot of coffee and set a bagel at my place. I was told later by others in the house they were surprised he knew where the bagels were kept.
Denny was the retired owner of a dry-cleaning business, but he also was a woodcarver, a woodworker and a pilot. He flew a 1941 Stearman that he restored from the ground up and kept in a big shed, his grass runway just beyond. He took me for a memorable sunset flight – it included barrel rolls -- in the two-seat, open-cockpit aircraft one evening.
Anne picked up oil painting from her mother, and she did commercial art for displays around town, including a set of playful elves she and Denny fashioned out of plywood that became a Christmastime tradition at a clothing store,
“When we would get on a path of anything artistic or creative, they would nurture us along and give us the tools we needed,” said Rex Garner, Garner-Mitchell’s brother. “We were in an environment where we could learn by doing.”
I called Rex the other evening to chat about his sister. He’s the youngest, the only son and five years behind Mary.
One of his earliest memories is sharing a piano bench with his sister and playing duets: he the bass parts, she the high ones. He recalled how she painted a mural in a Sunday school room at their church, and he remembers her class winning the homecoming float competition in each of her four years in high school, with her “doing the design work and cracking the whip to make it come out exactly how she wanted.”
“I just don’t ever remember a time when she couldn’t create anything she set her mind to and make it look good,” he said. “Pure wits and talent. No formal training.
“She was just a force of nature.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.