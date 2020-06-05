The past few days have been a blur – in more ways than one -- for Brian Palmer, a photojournalist who was tear-gassed and pepper-sprayed last Sunday evening while covering a protest march on Broad Street.
He’s been moving around as part of that coverage – the Robert E. Lee statue, City Hall, among other places – but when he called on Wednesday, he was standing in the quiet of East End Cemetery, where he has been involved for several years in the restoration of the historic African-American cemetery that had been long-neglected until volunteers rescued it.
“I am taking a break,” Palmer said, “and gathering my soul.”
If serenity has a sound, I could hear it in the background.
Palmer, 56, brings not only a keen eye and international credentials to the task at hand of covering this historical moment, but an uncommon perspective as the great-grandson of slaves.
A freelance journalist, who will be a visiting assistant professor in journalism at the University of Richmond in the fall, Palmer was a CNN correspondent and prior to that Beijing bureau chief for US News & World Report. As a freelancer, he has provided words or pictures for The New York Times and Smithsonian Magazine, among many others.
He was embedded three times as U.S. Marines in Iraq, producing magazine pieces, a documentary “Full Disclosure,” and photo exhibitions. He won a Peabody Award in 2019 for a Reveal radio story, “Monumental Lies.”
He moved to Virginia in 2013 – first Hampton, then Richmond – while he and his wife, Erin, worked on a documentary about a freedmen’s community in York County that his great-grandparents had helped established. The residents of the community were uprooted in the 1940s to make way for a top-secret military installation -- Camp Peary Armed Forces Experimental Training Activity, a covert CIA training facility. His great-grandfather is buried there.
We met last year when I wrote about an exhibition at UR, “Growing Up in Civil Rights Richmond: A Community Remembers.” Palmer provided the portraits of those interviewed for the project.
Over the course of his career, he’s covered a lot of civil unrest, which brings us back to the protests in Richmond, sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police who were arresting him in Minneapolis.
Palmer covered his first demonstration more than 30 years ago in his native New York City, which wanted to clear squatters from Tompkins Square Park. Protesters clashed with police, and the ensuing violence led to charges of police brutality as the situation escalated into what Palmer recalled as something of a “class war.”
His experience in New York came to mind after what he witnessed – and felt – on Sunday evening as he walked near the front of a group of protesters, photographing the scene as they marched along Broad Street. He heard no warning from police before the first tear gas was fired, scattering the crowd, which he said had been peaceful. Then he was hit with pepper spray.
“I saw no violence, some graffiti but no violence, until the first tear-gas canister,” he said. “I didn’t even see any violence from the demonstrators at that point. I just saw people run, and then I couldn’t see much because I had pepper spray in my face.”
He staggered to what he thinks was a GRTC bus stop, where he found Roberto Roldan, a reporter for Virginia Public Media (who a few minutes later also would be hit with pepper spray and tackled by a police officer). Roldan said he splashed a concoction of milk and water on Palmer’s face to lessen the sting.
“Worked, too,” Palmer said.
He added, “It really is kind of crazy. It’s like I’m going back to the beginning of my career getting clubbed in the head by the NYPD.”
Palmer sensed a lack of “tactical discipline” on the part of police, same as he saw, he says, in Tompkins Park Square in New York all those years ago.
“I’m a grandson of a police officer,” he said. “I know what professional behavior is, not because I’m a grandson but because I’ve dealt with police for over 30 years. I know when dudes are itching to bust heads and when they’re being law enforcement professionals.”
Decrying a lack of leadership – “I have no doubt they’re trying to defuse the situation, no doubt,” he says, “but it appears to be quite reactive” – Palmer said he is simply a journalist and a citizen “who doesn’t want to see people hurt, who does not want to see a repeat of what happened to George Floyd because individual officers are expressing their biases with their pepper-spray canisters and whatever else they have at their disposal.”
Police seem to have backed off the use of tear gas since Monday evening when police fired tear gas at demonstrators gathered at the Robert E. Lee monument. Police Chief William Smith apologized a few hours later, calling the action “unwarranted.”
Palmer said he has spent “hours and hours” with the protesters, and he has come away impressed with their diversity and their discipline and the way they relate to one another. He told me about two in particular: a young African-American man, directing demonstrators, while telling them, “We’re not seeking confrontation,” and a young white woman, who climbed atop the Lee monument, saying, “We need to put our white bodies in between police and our African-American sisters and brothers.”
“I can smile for a few seconds and get emotional in the right way,” he said, “because that’s the energy I’m hoping will carry us through November 2020 to a different world.”
(Since we talked Wednesday morning, before the news broke about the impending removal of the Confederate monuments on Monument Avenue, I called him back to see what he thought about that development.
(He described the removal of the statues as a “powerful symbolic move,” but he wonders if there is a “long-term plan for genuine racial justice” that includes issues such as education and police reform.
(“My concern now is that we tear down Robert E. Lee and think we’ve solved something,” he said.)
As we talked during our first conversation, Palmer had been walking around East End Cemetery, which straddles the line between Richmond and Henrico, with his dog, Teacake. He had arrived, he said, at the grave of William I. Johnson Sr., whose life paralleled that of Palmer’s great-grandfather, Mat Palmer
Johnson was born in 1840 and died in 1938. He had been enslaved in Goochland County, just like Mat Palmer. During the Civil War, Johnson walked away from enslavement and a Confederate military camp and enlisted in a segregated regiment of the U.S. Army.
“He served for his own freedom,” Palmer said, “as my own great-grandfather did.”
