Palm Sunday, and the pews were empty.
But the service at Grace Covenant Presbyterian went on as usual – as usual as could be mustered in this age of the coronavirus – with a minister, vocalist, violinist and organist, stationed appropriately distanced apart at the front of the otherwise vacant church. The preacher, the Rev. Nelson Reveley, wore a dark gray suit and orange bow tie; vocalist William C. Dameron was in shorts and sneakers.
The microphones before them sent their words and music over the radio airwaves – just as has been done from Grace Covenant for almost a century.
While churches all over have scrambled in recent weeks to stream their services over Facebook and other media to keep in touch with their congregations, it has been pretty much business as usual at Grace Covenant, which is situated on Monument Avenue at Stuart Circle and which has broadcast its Sunday services since 1924.
Those who work with the church’s radio ministry expect to their 5,000th broadcast in June – there have been a few Sundays over the decades when a service was not aired for one reason or another – but that milestone seems almost secondary to this moment in time when public gatherings are restricted and churches essentially closed for Sunday services.
“It’s kind of fascinating to preach to an empty sanctuary,” said the Rev. H. Carson Rhyne Jr., the retired general presbyter of the Presbytery of the James who has served as a temporary pastor at Grace Covenant since November. “But I don’t have to put a robe on. Don’t have to dress up. It’s much more relaxed.”
Other than that, he goes about delivering his sermon as normally as possible. He even preaches from the church’s grand pulpit. His father used to tell him, “If you are going to be a preacher, don’t READ your sermons!” So, he doesn’t. Even without a congregation in front of him, though he misses the reaction when he offers what he thinks is a pretty funny line.
“I do a full manuscript and have it before me,” said Rhyne, who will preach on Easter, “but I don’t look down much.”
Rhyne acknowledged he might not be the best minister for a radio service – “Sometimes I hit the microphone,” he said with a laugh – but “the feedback I’ve gotten has been very appreciative of having [the broadcast] available especially now with no in-person kind of worship services. People are listening to it and appreciating it.”
The folks at Grace Covenant rightly believe they are part of something historic: the church’s radio broadcast first went on the air in January 1924 – almost two years before WRVA-AM launched in November 1925, which was the same month the Grand Ole Opry began its famous run.
Grace Covenant found itself on the air because it had arranged for a well-known evangelist, the Rev. R.A. Torrey, to preach on Sunday, Jan. 27, 1924. Knowing the church’s 600-seat sanctuary would be filled, the church leadership sought to expand its congregation through the then-new medium of AM radio, rigging up a makeshift broadcast facility on the third floor of the church and having a church deacon drive to Washington to secure a radio license from the Commerce Department.
The church’s own radio station, WBBL, was born.
For years, it was only on the air a few hours a week, on Tuesdays and Sundays, and then in the 1940s it entered into an unusual “shared-time” arrangement on its AM frequency – 1480 – with a new station called WLEE. While WLEE filled most of the air-time, Grace Covenant continued to broadcast its services on Sundays, as well as other church-related programming, which came to include the “Presbyterian Hour,” produced by Richmond radio legend Alden Aaroe in the 1950s and early 1960s, and later the Rev. Jeff Kellam’s “Celebration Rock,” a rock-music show that became a popular Sunday evening destination for young listeners and went into national syndication.
The church eventually lost its WBBL call sign during a period of turmoil in the radio industry, but continued to broadcast its weekly service. Now, Grace Covenant’s service can be heard live every Sunday at 11 a.m. (10 a.m. in the summer) on The Truth Network (WLES, 590AM or 97.7FM) or streaming through the church website (www.grace-covenant.org). Edited segments of the service also are archived on the church’s website, the most recent Sunday service usually hitting the website within a half-hour “of the last organ note,” said Steve Kemp, the church’s volunteer administrator and engineer.
There’s no way to measure the radio audience for the services, Kemp said, “But we know it’s there.” One way: when they are not on the air for some reason – for instance, a plug fell out of an electrical wall outlet and disconnected the signal one recent Sunday – “We get a lot of phone calls complaining.”
“We have had members join Grace Covenant having first heard of us while driving through Richmond,” he said. “We have more data on our streaming audio, both from our website and from that by The Truth Network. We have noticed worldwide coverage.”
In the past, the focus has been on accommodating those in the congregation – the church now has about 240 members – unable to attend services. Now, though, that means everyone.
Kemp has served as engineer for the last decade. He grew up in Grace Covenant, as did his colleague in the basement studio each Sunday, announcer John Harris, who has been involved with the radio broadcasts since 2004 but he appreciated them long ago.
His grandmother lived a block away from the church, and in later years she really couldn’t get out of the house.
“I would sometimes come to Sunday school and then go to her house,” he recalled. “She’d be in her bedroom, listening to the church broadcast. It kept her very much connected to the church through her later years.
“That keeps me wanting to come down here.”
