‘Tis the season of giving, so here are three (very different) stories about grace and generosity:
Christy Presseau and Suzanne Casey became friends through their church, New Hanover Presbyterian in Mechanicsville. They are both school teachers – Pressau teaches health and physical education, while Casey is lower school enrichment coordinator at The Steward School – but they mostly connected through similar volunteer interests at church.
Some years ago, Presseau was diagnosed with an auto-immune kidney disease. Medication kept her going fine until a couple of years ago when her condition worsened, and then on May 1, 2018, she was diagnosed with stage 4 renal failure. Her doctor told her she would need to undergo a kidney transplant or go on dialysis. Since the waiting list for a donated kidney from a deceased donor is long and a kidney from a living donor is preferable, Presseau put out the word she was looking for someone who was 1) willing to donate a kidney, and 2) was a match with her by blood type and other factors.
A number of people came forward to be tested, but no one proved to be a suitable match.
Meantime, Casey had just emerged from a difficult time, having served as her father’s primary caregiver until his death in March 2018. Her mom had died seven years earlier with cancer. She thought, “Everyone loves Christie, someone’s going to give her a kidney,” but she wasn’t emotionally able to think through what role she might play.
By the end of the summer, though, Presseau had not found a match, and Casey thought: “How could there not be a match? And I was, like, well, maybe it’s because it’s me, and I was supposed to be the one doing this.”
So many times in life people can only stand by and watch as others face health challenges, but Presseau’s condition was “fixable,” Casey said.
“I could do something about this,” she said about deciding to donate a kidney. “It is a miracle, and who would not want to be part of a miracle?”
Casey went for tests, but it was determined she was not a match either. But at the Virginia Transplant Center, in HCA Virginia's Henrico Doctors' Hospital, she was told about the possibility of a “paired exchange,” a process that involves two living donors and two recipients, in which one recipient from one pair is compatible with the donor from the other pair and vice versa. Casey went through more tests and evaluations and was approved for such an exchange, though she didn’t tell Presseau until January when she was finished.
Presseau was surprised, although “not really because Suzanne is so generous and giving.” The feeling of gratitude? “Oh my gosh, yes, I mean that was huge.”
It was an easy decision, Casey said, because Presseau is “someone who I really love a lot … and this world is so much better for having her in it.”
Their paired exchange ended up being a chain of 14 donors and recipients around the country. On April 17, Casey underwent surgery at Henrico Doctors to remove a kidney that was transported to a recipient in Wisconsin; on May 1, a kidney from a donor in California arrived at Henrico Doctors and was transplanted in Presseau – a year to the day after she found she would need a new kidney.
Now, Presseau, 62, and Casey, 53, are back to teaching and feeling great.
The three of us met Friday morning at New Hanover, where children from the church’s preschool were streaming into the sanctuary dressed as angels, shepherds and shimmering stars for a Christmas program. There were tears and laughter as Presseau and Casey shared their story — “As you can tell, it’s an emotional journey,” Presseau said — in hopes it might inspire others to help someone in similar need. To let them know, as Casey put it, “It’s not a really scary thing, that it can be done.”
On top of all of this, Casey has been in touch with the recipient of her kidney in Wisconsin, and Presseau has taken the first steps to reach the donor of hers in California.
A road trip might be in their futures.
“Webster the Beagle” is a children’s book that tells the story of Webster, a beagle who turned out to be more lapdog than hunting dog, who became lost in the woods, found a hunter sitting on a downed tree, jumped in his lap, licked his face, eventually convinced the hunter to adopt him and then lived happily ever after – as a therapy dog visiting children’s hospitals and nursing homes.
It’s a cute story.
“And it’s 100 percent true,” said Frank Payne, the author. “I was out deer hunting, sitting on a downed tree, and he jumped up in my lap like a gymnast and started kissing me.”
Webster lived with Payne and his wife, Caren, for a dozen years, until his death in 2017. Payne felt called to tell Webster’s story, so he wrote a book, hoping not only to share the joy that was Webster but also to raise a little money for charity.
Payne, who is vice-president and part-owner of P.D. Brooks Traffic Control, found a publisher, who put him in touch with an illustrator, Romney Vasquez, and set up a website (www.websterthebeagle.com). Payne thought at first he would donate money to charity once he paid for his upfront costs, but he’s had such a kick doing this, “I’ve given everything away.” To date: more than $10,000 to various child-related or dog-related charities, he said, including Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU, where Webster used to visit to cheer patients.
“He went from the [dog] pen to the penthouse,” Payne said of Webster’s journey in life. “He was a great little dog. Everybody loved him, and he made us all better people.”
And then there is our friend Gini Bonnell, who really started something when she put a sign in the front yard of her Bon Air home espousing kindness simply as a way to counter some of the negativity in today’s world.
She found a small piece of wood in her garage, painted “Be Kind” on it, a bright red heart serving as a sort of exclamation point to her message. Friends started asking if they could have one, then strangers. People donated scrap wood and paint. She gave them away for free. By the end of 2018, she had given away 1,600 signs.
Now?
“It’s official – just passed 11,000 signs,” Bonnell texted me Saturday.
The signs are in all 50 states and in 34 countries, on front porches and in schools. Pretty much everywhere you could imagine.
How does she keep up with the demand?
“There are dozens of ‘kindness angels’ across the country who are helping to spread the message,” said Bonnell, who still gives the signs away at no charge. “Through this wonderful community of kindness, there are people who cut and deliver wood and donate supplies; who add the eye hooks and twine to every sign; who make the note cards; who are organizing sign painting parties; and some who are painting and giving away their own ‘Be Kind’ signs — all in the name of kindness and the belief that by choosing kindness, we can change the world.
“I believe everything about this was divine inspiration, and I’m just the messenger. Obviously, it’s a message that’s resonating with people. I think people are just so fed up with the meanness and everything that’s out there right now.”
Bonnell has been asked to speak about her low-key initiative that took off. She closed a recent talk by saying this:
“Kindness is compassion and love in perfect harmony,” she said. “It's the mark we leave on the world. It's lighting someone else's torch with your own inner flame. And, most importantly, the world is full of kind people. If you can't find one, be one.”
