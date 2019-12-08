It’s almost Christmas, which means photographer Bob Brown and I will be making our annual holiday visit to the Science Museum of Virginia on Wednesday to speak as part of the museum’s weekly “Lunch Break Science” program.
Spoiler alert: precious little science will be covered in our talk, unless you consider, as a friend suggested, that baking and eating pies is pure science. (We won’t be baking or eating pies as part of our presentation, but I’m sure we’ll describe the processes.)
This will be our seventh consecutive December appearance at the museum; in much the same way Legendary Santa used to come down the chimney and pop out of the fireplace, we ride the elevator and pop out into the Barbara Thalhimer Theater. I think we can rightly say we have become a holiday tradition. We’re not much of a religious experience, but we do pair well with egg nog.
At this rate, we’ll catch up with “A Charlie Brown Christmas” in about 48 years (as long as someone finds the master recording of that still-popular classic and burns it immediately so nobody can watch it again).
Our museum friend, David Olli, keeps inviting us back not so much because we are amazingly festive or entertaining, but because 1) we are fairly reliable, and 2) we work cheap.
These seem to be common themes in our careers.
Come December, it’s only natural to seek out stories that relate to the season: people and groups doing good works to help others (I’ve got a few of those coming), behind-the-scenes interviews with Santa (which I’ve done, but not lately), fruitcakes.
Perhaps the oddest (and most aggravating) Christmas story I’ve ever written was when I worked in Atlanta in the 1980s, and I had to write about the town of Commerce, Ga., canceling its annual Christmas parade in 1985 because the Ku Klux Klan insisted on having a float in the parade with a sign that read: “Merry Christmas from the Klan.” The town said, uh, no; the Klan pressed the issue, and rather than get involved in an expensive court fight over the holidays town leaders threw up their hands (they might also have thrown up) and just shut the whole thing down. A few days later in a nearby town, Klansmen held a one-pickup truck parade, pulling a sign that read, “We Wish You a White Christmas.” Then one of the Klansmen really got into the spirit of the season and pointed a gun at a guy at a shopping center and was arrested. I much prefer my holiday fruitcakes with flour, butter and candied fruit, rather than the ones that walk around somewhat upright.
Come December, it’s also only natural to start taking stock of the past year. We look back and marvel at some of the stories we’ve been privileged to work on together. Among them: a reunion of a sailor who dived into the Mediterranean almost 60 years ago to save a Navy pilot whose planed crashed into the sea in the middle of the night; a Chesterfield woman fighting amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) with incredible courage and grace, a belly dancer on the mend after a serious leg injury.
We also spent several months visiting Nelson County, putting together a special publication about the 50th anniversary of the worst natural disaster in state history that locally is known simply -- and ominously -- as “The Flood.” On the night of Aug. 19-20, the remnants of Hurricane Camille did the unthinkable and dumped more than two feet of rain on the county in the matter of a few hours, turning meandering creeks into oceans of death. By the time the brutal night was over, 124 were dead -- about 1 percent of the county’s population – and Nelson was scarred forever.
We interviewed residents who lost family and friends and, five decades later, recall the night with chilling clarity.
“I could not conceive what was happening,” Bill Harris, a deputy sheriff at the time, told us about trying to escape the mud and water that surged into his home. “Only way I can explain it is that it was a living nightmare.”
It seems so long ago now, but 2019 also marked the debut of a documentary about us. “Back Roads: People, Places and Pie Around Virginia” aired on local PBS affiliates around Central Virginia. Filmmaker Randy Scott did an admirable job with questionable material. You can see for yourself. The hour-long documentary is now on YouTube.
