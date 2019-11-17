As a cold rain fell outside, a devoted cadre of volunteers hunkered down in the basement of Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s Kelly Education Center amid a bounty of holiday lights and decorations, giving it the feel of an underground Santa’s workshop.
This was last Tuesday, but the scene is repeated most Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the year, as the volunteers gather in the basement to store and sort and create many of the pieces of the garden’s’ Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights.
“The people in the basement are the smartest because they’re the only volunteers in the whole garden who are cool in the summer and warm in the winter,” said Bob Lincoln, with a laugh, as he showed me around and introduced me to some of his fellow volunteers who were busily getting ready for the earliest opening of GardenFest, which debuted in 1995.
GardenFest starts Friday, the first time it’s kicked off before Thanksgiving. (The early start is due to the lateness of Thanksgiving this year.)
GardenFest has become a holiday tradition, typically attracting between 70,000 and 90,000 visitors each year, according to garden officials. Last year, it finished fourth in USA Today’s “Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights” contest. As of Friday, it was first in this year’s voting. (www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-botanical-garden-holiday-lights-2019)
GardenFest features 1 million lights throughout the garden, most of them on 57 miles of light strands. And there’s this: 20,000-plus childproof outlet protectors used at the end of light strands to keep moisture out.
Another couple of numbers that leap out are these: 300 volunteers work more than 7,600 hours through the year (and during the show) to help make it happen. Bringing in volunteers, many of them retired, has allowed GardenFest to expand in both scope and inventiveness, by tapping into not only the labor provided by volunteers but their imagination, said Justin Brown, the garden’s operations manager.
And the volunteers who cheerfully refer to themselves as “basement dwellers” are at the heart of it.
Their creativity was on display as Lincoln and Glenda Harrell put the finishing touches on a new figure for this year’s show: Mario, the fictional character from Nintendo’s Mario video game franchise.
“I just made him yesterday,” Lincoln said.
At his core, Mario is a tomato cage, wrapped in sturdy fence wire and wrapped again in chicken wire so strands of lights can be easily attached. Mario’s signature mustache is made of clippings of plastic zip ties used on other projects.
Harrell, who’s been volunteering at the garden for five years and comes to the basement twice a week for most of the year, knows all about resourcefulness when it comes to GardenFest lights. She’s been part of teams that made bicycle wheels out of hula hoops, octopuses out of drainpipes, flowers out of soft drink bottles and jellyfish out of Bubble Wrap.
“You try any old thing when you need something,” she said with a laugh.
I asked if she felt like one of Santa’s elves, toiling away in a satellite location of the North Pole workshop. She laughed.
“Well, except for getting ‘bitten’ by chicken wire,” she said, noting the long-sleeve shirt she was wearing to protect her arms. “We have quite a supply of Band-Aids over there. No tourniquets, but plenty of Band-Aids.”
She added, “We just have a good time down here. I enjoy doing it. I enjoy Christmas.”
Like a lot of other members of the basement team, Harrell volunteers not only behind the scenes but also during GardenFest itself above-ground so she can enjoy the fruits of the group’s labor by seeing the reaction of visitors, particularly children.
“Just to see the eyes of the little ones light up — and the older ones, too,” she said. “It’s just neat.”
This year’s theme is “Magic in the Air,” which sent volunteers to the drawing board (there is actually a white board in the basement where they write a wish list and go from there) and led them to take lighted barnyard critters from previous years and add wings to make pigs that (look like they could) fly, put together an astronaut with a head created from former plastic cheese ball containers and make airplanes by folding wire instead of notebook paper.
My personal favorite was the giant “apple” falling on the head of “Sir Isaac Newton” (actually a prone figure from an earlier year’s depiction of a fine-art painting): a pair of red, Betty Crocker colanders fastened together to make a sphere. The same type of colander — there must have been a sale at the dollar store — is used as a head of an alien in another display. The alien’s body? An upside-down wastebasket.
“It takes a good amount of imagination to do this,” said Brown, who oversees GardenFest.
Lincoln was sort of recruited to join the volunteer ranks. His wife, Lorrie, has been a volunteer, and their daughter, Mary, now works at the garden as an exhibitions assistant. A few years ago, when Brown learned Bob Lincoln creates a big holiday display in front of his home every year — this year, he’s fashioning a 20-foot-tall poinsettia — Brown had one question: “When will you retire?”
Once retired, Lincoln joined the crew four years ago. Carr Harrell (Glenda’s husband) and Wayne Saunders were already there.
They consider Lincoln “the creative guy” who sometimes brings a rough sculpture to which they apply the chicken wire.
“We’ll bring it to life,” said Saunders. “We call ourselves the chicken wire sculptors.”
Added Carr Harrell, “It’s a combination of people working together.”
All year.
“We enjoy it,” Saunders said. “It keeps us out of trouble.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.