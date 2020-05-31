His family knew he was an Army Ranger who had gone ashore at Omaha Beach on D-Day — 76 years ago next weekend — but Robert T. Minock told them nothing more over the years.
“I remember when I was a little boy, I tried asking him questions,” recalled John Edwards, a grandson. “He just looked away, and my father told me I shouldn’t ask him about it, later explaining that nobody really knew anything.”
Things changed, though, after Edwards returned from Afghanistan, where he served as a Marine.
“When I got back from my last combat deployment in 2012, that’s when he started to open up a lot about his history,” Edwards said.
Over the ensuing years, the stories spilled out — one war-time veteran to another — giving Edwards a clearer understanding of what his grandfather experienced and why he was reluctant to talk about it for so many years.
“I think he finally had someone to connect with ... and I had someone I could connect with,” said Edwards, 29, who acknowledged he struggled after coming home from Afghanistan. “He told me it never really goes away. You just learn to have growth from it and become a better man. He said that’s the best thing you can do to pay back those brothers you lost is by living a life that would make them proud.”
Minock died May 27 at the age of 94 at his home in Richmond. He leaves behind his wife, Jo Ann, two children, 23 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren — and the war stories he told Edwards and the military memorabilia he left with him.
Minock grew up in Michigan and enlisted in the Army in October 1943. He had just turned 18, and, though he didn’t know it at the time, was less than eight months away from participating in the historic Allied invasion code-named Operation Overlord. D-Day.
He was assigned to the 2nd Ranger Battalion, the same unit depicted in “Saving Private Ryan,” which featured a graphic portrayal of the landing at Omaha Beach in its opening minutes. Minock tried to watch the film, but couldn’t.
“He said he thought he might like to watch it because it was his unit,” Edwards said, “but as soon he started watching, it was too real for him.”
Edwards said his grandfather was in the first wave in the epic amphibious assault on the shores of Normandy, having sailed across the English Channel in the dark and landed in the waters off Omaha Beach — under heavy fire from the German artillery positions atop the steep, beachside cliffs — at dawn on June 6, 1944.
They didn’t even wait for the ramp of their landing craft to be dropped, Minock said, because it would have made them sitting ducks for the Germans. They jumped over the sides and swam to the beach; then, trying to avoid enemy fire, scrambled to the base of the cliffs.
Training for scaling the cliffs became moot when the rocket launchers that were to fire grapnels and ropes up the cliffs were rendered useless by water damage.
Instead, Minock told his grandson, he and the other surviving rangers had to climb the sheer cliff as best they could, using their bare hands and combat knives to pull themselves up, as the Germans fired on them and dropped grenades. Once at the top, they used their bayonets to secure the ropes for others to use.
D-Day casualties were staggering — Allied forces suffered nearly 10,000 casualties, including more than 4,000 dead, according to the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford — and Omaha Beach became the bloodiest of the amphibious landings.
Omaha was more heavily defended than the Americans expected, and sand flats prevented the landing crafts from getting all the way to the beach. Many men drowned, while others were killed by enemy fire.
Minock was one of only two men from A Company to make it off the beach. He and the other survivor joined the also-depleted C Company, he told his grandson.
Among the casualties that day was his best friend from Michigan. They had volunteered for the Rangers and come all this way, and now his buddy wasn’t going home. He always kept pictures of the two of them together.
“That could be part of the reason he never wanted to open up and talk about it,” Edwards said.
Finally atop the cliffs, Minock’s day wasn’t over. He and others had to somehow make their way about three miles along the coast, through German lines, to Pointe du Hoc, to rendezvous with other Rangers.
In the following months, the fighting moved inland and so did Minock. He fought in Northern France, the Ardennes forest and the Rhinelands, where he was wounded and later sent home. His military awards included four Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart.
After he recovered, Minock moved to the warm weather of Florida, where he was a car salesman before working for dog tracks. He would retire as a presiding judge of the Sarasota Kennel Club. It was in Florida where he met a woman from Richmond. He moved to Richmond, and he and Jo Ann were married.
***
I was more than halfway through my phone conversation with Edwards before the pieces began to fit together and I realized who I was talking to. The realization came when I asked about the number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
There are 23 grandchildren, he said.
I asked Edwards how many of those are his siblings? Twenty-one, he replied.
Turns out I’ve written about his family twice over the years. His parents, Bill and Sharon Edwards, of Richmond, had 11 children, the youngest of which was born with Down syndrome and who inspired them to adopt three more children, including two with Down.
“We feel it is important to give back to society in some way, even if it is just providing a safe and loving environment for a child who may never have known one,” Bill Edwards told me for the November 2003 piece.
When I interviewed them in 2003, they had 14 children. In 2014, when I returned for a follow-up, they had adopted six more and were up to 20. They’ve adopted two children since then.
The Edwardses considered themselves “unremarkable,” which is part of what made them appealing as a story subject.
Minock’s family will hold a graveside funeral for him on Monday.
He was entitled, of course, to be buried with military honors, but that is not possible because of the coronavirus pandemic, which Edwards said is a shame but understandable.
“I always remember, before I left [for Afghanistan], he would look at me with a look of concern and tell me to keep my head down,” Edwards said. “When I came home, he would tell me to keep my head up all the time.”
