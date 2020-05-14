My recent column about a Vietnamese family that immigrated to America after being evacuated from Saigon on the day the city fell to North Vietnamese forces on the last day of April 1975 stirred the emotions of readers. Overwhelmingly, they were struck by the courage and gratitude of the family, including the middle child, a 10-year-old boy at the time of their escape, who went on to serve in the U.S. Army and retire as a colonel.
But anniversaries can be funny things in how they are remembered, particularly when it comes to something as painful as the Vietnam War, in which so many lives were lost and even those who survived came home scarred for life. There also were untold numbers of peripheral casualties – as there are in any war - on the home front in the form of families that were never the same. Faryl Hart considers herself among that number.
The anniversary – and my column – dredged up bitterness for Hart, a local dentist, whose father had a direct connection to that infamous day, April 30, 1975: William D. Hart was the commanding office of the USS Blue Ridge, one of the ships involved in Operation Frequent Wind, the final phase of evacuation of American civilians and some Vietnamese before the fall of Saigon. Helicopters carried evacuees from Saigon to waiting ships, including the USS Blue Ridge, in the South China Sea.
From her perspective, Faryl Hart’s father was part of an effort to save people, such as the family I wrote about, while her own family had fallen apart. Or as she wrote in an email to me, “Their family was saved, and mine was destroyed.”
In a phone conversation later, Hart, 62, was quick to say she did not begrudge that Vietnamese family or others who were able to make it out and build new lives in America. Quite the contrary: She is happy for them and pleased they’ve done well. It was more a matter of how she views that moment in history: the end of the war, and, in a way, the end of her family.
“Your story just brought all that back,” Hart said. “Maybe it was seeing that family, the pictures.
“I’ve never written anybody before [about Vietnam and the April 30 anniversary], but I thought, you know, every year it comes around and it stabs at my heart.”
Her father was career Navy, and the family moved frequently with his assignments: Virginia, Washington, Italy, California, Hawaii, Rhode Island, Florida, and sometimes repeat stints in those places. Hart recalled her mother saying she could write a memoir called “The Curtains Don’t Fit” because the windows at each new stop seemed to never be the same size as home they had just left.
As is the case in a military life, her father was often not around a lot in some of those places. The last time she recalls living with her father she was 11 years old, when he was sent to Vietnam for the first time. Before that deployment, the family moved to Bartow, Fla., the town southwest of Orlando where her parents had grown up.
“He bought a house,” Hart recalled, “so if he was killed we had a home to live in.”
Then there was the childhood dread of watching Walter Cronkite on the nightly news giving the latest U.S. death count in Vietnam. Growing up the child of someone sent to war is hard to imagine if you’ve never experienced it.
Her father went on to serve three tours in Vietnam, and while there he had a relationship with a woman and divorce from Hart’s mother followed. Her brother went off to school out of state and eventually to live with her father, so, as she says, her family was never the same after Vietnam interrupted.
From the perspective of an adult, you could say it wasn’t so much the war as other matters that led to the breakup of her family. But through the eyes of a child – as Hart was at the time – it’s all war: her family was together, then Vietnam came, and then they weren’t.
She remains resentful, but she knows hers “was not the only family ripped apart” – one way or another -- by “a senseless war.” However, she lived it and knows it too well.
Her parents are both gone now. In the end, her father never achieved the rank of admiral, and she can’t help but wonder if his actions during the evacuation of Saigon played a role. As more and more helicopters brought more and more people, he ordered helicopters to be dumped in the South China Sea to clear the decks for incoming helicopters and people.
A report in the July 1975 issue of “All Hands,” an official magazine of the U.S. Navy, noted that 40 ships that day were part of the world’s largest helicopter evacuation and the Blue Ridge “was the hub of the massive airlift that brought thousands of Americans and Vietnamese out of the beleaguered city of Saigon.”
“All through the frantic landings and ditching,” according to the All Hands report, “the voice of the commanding officer, Captain William D. Hart, would come over the general announcing system and say, ‘You’re doing a marvelous job. I’m proud of you all. Just remember to watch yourself, be careful and stay cool.’”
Later, though, Faryl Hart said her father was called to Washington to answer about the loss of the expensive helicopters – a practice that occurred aboard other ships that day – and she can’t imagine that helped his chances at reaching admiral.
Meantime, Faryl Hart wound up spending her high school and college years back in Florida. She majored in chemistry, then came to Richmond in 1980 to attend dental school at Virginia Commonwealth University and never left the area.
How did she wind up a dentist?
She told me about the cross-country trip from California back to Florida she and her mother made after her family had broken up.
Somewhere along the way – on top of everything else going on in her life – Hart’s mother developed a bad toothache. But she didn’t know where to stop and visit a dentist in a place that would be safe for her and her young teen daughter. So she kept driving, suffering through the pain, hour after hour, state after state, until she reached Tampa, found a motel next to a dentist’s office and got the tooth taken care of.
“When she came back [to the motel], she was much better,” Hart recalled. “I said, ‘That’s what I want to learn how to do.’
“Perhaps if all of that wouldn’t have happened, I wouldn’t have decided to go that route, but what a difference that person made in her life – and in mine because she was much happier,” Hart said with a laugh.
