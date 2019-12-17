Dave Lipp had roughly 200 donated pumpkins sitting behind his garage, awaiting delivery to a New Kent County animal rescue group, where they'd be fed to livestock.
New Hope Animal Rescue is one of a host of groups where Lipp has volunteered since retiring seven years ago as a sales representative at International Paper.
"I'm busier now (as a volunteer) than when I was working," said Lipp, 74.
Lori Priest, the president of New Hope in New Kent, said the pumpkins -- provided to horses, a llama and other livestock-- give the animals a treat to munch on during the cold winter months.
Lipp's pumpkin deliveries are a "tremendous help" for a nonprofit that's solely run by Priest and her husband. Priest said Lipp also hauls over other donations, such as a freezer he recently brought to her organization. He takes dogs to the veterinarian for New Hope, and he installed a wire fence horse enclosure for the animal rescue group.
"We can always call him if we need something," Priest said.
Lipp said he got the idea to start delivering pumpkins after he first visited New Hope about five years ago to help build a barn as part of a Girl Scout project for his yoga instructor's daughter. He makes about a five trips to the animal rescue group each year, using his pickup truck for the hauls.
Lipp's pumpkin hauls to New Hope started about five years ago. He posts messages seeking uncarved pumpkins on Nextdoor, an online neighborhood bulletin board. Some neighbors leave them out by their mailbox for Lipp to pick up. Others drop them off at his home.
"I'm the ultimate animal lover, and it's ridiculous to throw perfectly good pumpkins in the trash can," Lipp said.
In addition to his work with animals, Lipp is also a "trail ambassador" on the Virginia Capital Trail -- a 52-mile bike path running from Richmond to Williamsburg. Lipp dons an orange vest and is equipped with a First Aid kit during trail patrols where he provides directions for cyclists who are trying to find out where they're going. Lipp also helps them if their bike has a mechanical issue, and he'll report maintenance issues on the trail, such as a fallen tree, explained Claire Butller, the events an programs manager at the Virginia Capital Trail Foundation.
"He is very eager and always willing to help us," Butler said.
With the Chesterfield Fire & EMS and the Red Cross, Lipp works with other volunteers bringing smoke detectors to people who don't have them, or new batteries to keep the devices in working order. He also volunteers as a Community Emergency Response Team instructor for the fire department teaching residents about First Aid, fire safety tips, and how to do triage at an accident scene.
"He just does so many thing so so many people. It's hard to keep track," said Ed Kelleher, one of Lipp's neighbors. "I'm always amazed but never surprised by the next kind thing I see him doing."
Kelleher, a retired deputy news editors with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, said that Lipp works "pretty much non-stop" on his volunteer activities.
Lipp said he was volunteering at young age, noting that he was captain of his elementary school's safety patrol. He also said that when he was 12, he used to go around his neighborhood seeking donations to the March of Dimes, the nonprofit group that raises money to help babies who are born prematurely as well as their mothers.
Lipp said his parents were also volunteers, adding that his father started little league in Baltimore where Lipp was raised, and that his mother was a Girl Scout leader.
"They both did their volunteering and inspired me to do that," Lipp said.
Lipp has also volunteered to be a pretend victim during mock "active shooter drills" -- including a recent exercise at the former Crestwood Elementary School where he was carried out of the cafeteria on a stretcher. First responders use events like the Crestwood drill as a training exercise.
"It just in my DNA," Lipp said of his volunteering activities. "If I don't have something to do I'll figure something out and volunteer. (It) keeps me busy and keeps me out of trouble, and I get to know a lot of interesting people."
