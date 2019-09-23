The United States Geological Survey measured a small earthquake in western Henrico County late Sunday.
The magnitude 2.5 earthquake hit at 11:55 p.m. and was centered about six-tenths of a mile west-northwest of Wyndham.
There have been no reports of damage.
Central Virginia is no stranger to earthquakes. Mild temblors are recorded once in awhile in western Henrico and Hanover counties, as well as in the counties of Goochland and Louisa.
In 2011, a magnitude 5.8 quake centered in the Mineral area of Louisa was felt from New York to Georgia.
