Henrico quake
USGS

The United States Geological Survey measured a small earthquake in western Henrico County late Sunday night.

The magnitude 2.5 earthquake hit at 11:55 p.m. and was centered about 0.6 miles (1 km) west northwest of Wyndham. 

There have been no reports of damage.

Central Virginia is no stranger to earthquakes. Mild quakes are recorded once in a while in the area of western Henrico, western Hanover, Louisa and Goochland counties.

In 2011, a 5.8-magnitude quake centered in the Mineral area of Louisa was felt from New York to Georgia.

