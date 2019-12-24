A head-on collision in 2005 caused Bob Hummer to suffer a traumatic brain injury, post-traumatic stress disorder and eight bulging discs in his back and neck.
But after dozens of surgeries, thousands of hours of therapy, and years of chronic pain, the crash also provided Hummer with some clarity about what he wanted to do with his life.
Five years ago, Hummer, 57, started a homeless outreach ministry called Moments of Hope in Richmond and Henrico County after meeting a woman named Lisa.
She was "flying her sign," Hummer said of the woman who was standing on Chamberlayne Avenue near its intersection with Azalea Avenue and the Richmond-Henrico County line. He pulled over to find out what she needed.
"She explained that she and her boyfriend Dave had been living in a tent in the woods for three years," he said. "I was mortified. I was naive enough not to know there were folks living in the woods in Richmond, let alone women in tents. So I gave her some hand warmers, a bottle of water and some socks I had in the car."
He returned over the next several weeks, each time bringing more and more items he thought would help. Eventually, Lisa led Hummer to her camp and introduced him to others living in the woods.
Hummer tried to start a challenge, like the viral ice bucket challenge, where people would provide "moments of hope" to someone in need. He thought it would take off, but at the end of the year, only 40 people had liked the Facebook page.
"I was devastated," he said. "I felt like I had let God down."
So he did what he's always done when times are hard, or the pain was too much, or the plan was unclear — like after the crash — he prayed.
A couple of days later, a church reached out wanting to help by serving a hot meal. That Saturday, they set up a table with slow cookers full of chili and piles of cornbread in the parking lot of Brookhill Azalea Shopping Center, off Chamberlayne, where Hummer had first met Lisa. That was four years ago, and Hummer's group has only missed one Saturday, when an ice storm shut down the city a few years ago, ever since then.
"A lot of folks refer to it as Food Lion Church," said Hummer. There is a Food Lion in the shopping center. "We call it Saturday Servings, but they call it something more special."
To date, the ministry has served more than 30,000 meals.
It's also expanded to a food pantry in Hanover County, where Hummer lives. Canned goods are distributed, along with the hot meals on Saturday afternoons, which they serve in Henrico from 2-3:30 p.m.
Attendees, who aren't necessarily all homeless, also receive health screenings, assistance enrolling for food stamps and other assistance programs, and hygiene items, clothing, tents and sleeping bags.
"I so much wanted the world to see what God has done through this one man," said Carol Heller, a volunteer with Moments of Hope. "It's the power of one with God."
Heller said that it's clear Hummer and the volunteers take care to get to know the people they serve, who are called by their first names, and follow up with them. Hummer has helped put up tents and goes with them to court, Heller said. She's not able to volunteer in-person as much as she'd like to do, but helps run a prayer tree and follows the ministry's social media, where updates are posted about those they serve.
Hummer gives credit to God, as well as to the team of hundreds of volunteers, and Betty Jo Hayes, the only other salaried member of the ministries staff.
"I'm truly not capable of all that I'm getting credit for," he said.
Hummer's ultimate vision is to build an entire self-sufficient community of tiny homes to house 100 people. Mo Hope Village, it'll be called. Hummer, along with the ministry's board of directors, are looking at a plot of 45 acres in Caroline County, and starting fundraising efforts now.
Hummer's faith keeps him from stressing about the money, but Hummer said it's the memory of the crash and its aftermath that keeps him going. His wife, Bonnie; son, Jake, who was 8 at the time; and daughter, Mollyann, who was then 16 months old, were also in the car when it crashed. Jake and Mollyann were OK, but Bonnie also suffered a traumatic brain injury, though not a severe as her husband's. Hummer said it's made them all stronger.
"This gets me off the couch," Hummer said. "I don't feel the pain as much when I'm doing what I'm supposed to be doing for Him."
For more information or to donate, visit momentsofhopeoutreach.org.
