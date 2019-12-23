Amid a state investigation into cheating at his neighborhood’s elementary school, Jerome Legions needed to meet the new principal.
Richmond Public Schools had told the George W. Carver Elementary community in July 2018 that an interim principal would be installed as the National Blue Ribbon School fell under Virginia Department of Education scrutiny.
When Tiawana Giles arrived, Legions was the first to meet with her in her new capacity.
They convened inside the Leigh Street school in the historic neighborhood north of Broad Street and west of Jackson Ward that serves students living in Gilpin Court, the city’s largest public housing community.
Every Friday for months, Legions, Giles and a small group would meet for more than an hour to focus on improving the school.
“He is the most visible, passionate and focused community leader I have ever seen,” Giles said of Legions. “He believes in his community, he knows his community, and he advocates for his community, the city of Richmond and RPS.”
The advocacy is exactly what Legions envisioned before he was elected president of the Carver Area Civic Improvement League in 2016, when he would walk his dogs, Kozmo and Bella, through his neighborhood of more than 20 years; an area mostly populated by students at Virginia Commonwealth and Virginia Union (his alma mater) universities.
“There are things that can happen here,” he thought then and still thinks now.
Legions, 65, is working to actualize his vision of a thriving neighborhood -- with a magnet elementary school and tree-lined streets. That starts with the elementary school.
The state investigation ultimately found that Carver Elementary’s high student achievement was inflated by cheating, a scandal that involved a handful of teachers and administrators. At the school last school year, the first since the cheating was discovered, just 1 in 5 students pass the state’s science tests, and 1 in 3 passed in reading. Fewer than 1 in 4 passed in history, and about 1 in 3 passed in math.
Legions, in the days after the July 2018 release of the state report, advocated for more resources for the school. He called on the city - not just the Carver neighborhood - to rally behind the school.
A proposal eventually shot down by the Richmond School Board had the Carver Elementary school zone merged with the zone of the predominantly-white Mary Munford Elementary. While some supported the idea, many, including Legions, opposed it.
Instead, Legions thought, why not put more resources - better facilities and curriculum, for example - into Carver, the second-lowest performing elementary school in the city, and make it a magnet school focused on the arts and sciences like the Philadelphia high school he graduated from?
Legions’ idea, shared widely on social media and at the school system’s roughly 60 community meetings, was embraced by West End families who also opposed pairing schools.
“He advocates for what is best for everyone, not just his neighborhood. At the same time, he bridges the gap between neighborhoods effortlessly while inspiring people around him to do more to help,” said Nicole Thompson, an Albert Hill Middle School parent. “Jerome is a bridge-builder, not just a neighborhood advocate. He brings people together, instead of widening the gap.”
After months of relentless advocacy, the School Board approved Dec. 2 the creation of a Carver magnet school.
“Everyone wants to see schools thrive,” Legions said.
Matt Nilson, a Munford parent opposed to school pairing, said getting to know Legions through the rezoning process inspired him to “do more for Richmond and its schools.”
“He sets an example of hard work, passion and determination to make this city the best it can be,” Nilson said. “You want to work hard for Jerome and to be like Jerome.”
The rezoning effort has been Legions’ largest task as civic association president, but not his only one.
Addressing another issue he encountered on his daily walks, Legions led a partnership with VCU to plant more than 60 trees in the neighborhood last year.
The trees, Legions hopes, will grow along with the neighborhood they were planted in.
“It’s on the rise,” he said of Carver.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.