Kim Gomez is tired of Richmond Public Schools getting a bad rap.
The 38-year-old has built a grassroots advocacy and volunteer organization aimed at fostering a supportive and equitable community around city schools. Her group, STAY RVA, has fanned out across the city over the past 2½ years.
The organization has paired volunteers with RPS staff members to show appreciation for the work they do. It has led service projects at Blackwell Elementary School, Henderson Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High School and others. It has also worked to foster conversations about racial and socioeconomic inequities in the school system.
“What is the most energizing about the work is really trying to build an anti-racist coalition of people — black, brown, white — that are working to make our schools and our community a better place,” Gomez said.
Amy Wentz, a South Richmond resident, has volunteered with STAY RVA for the past two years. She credits Gomez with looking beyond her situation and part of the city and committing to have tough conversations about the school system.
“What helped me realize I wanted to be a part of it was her heart,” Wentz said. “She really has a heart for people, and she really wants to do the hard work that’s necessary to build relationships and not just put Band-Aid fixes on things.”
The daughter of a special education teacher, Gomez grew up in Chesterfield County. She went to college at Texas A&M, where she studied elementary education. Teaching stints in Houston, Washington, D.C., and Arlington eventually led her back to Richmond in 2014.
When it came time to enroll her oldest child in school, Gomez initially turned to her neighborhood school, Mary Munford Elementary. Many of her friends and acquaintances sent their children there for elementary school, but she noticed they eventually pivoted to other options or moved away when it came time for middle school. Few, if any, stuck with Richmond Public Schools through high school, she said.
“That just didn’t sit right with me,” Gomez said.
By that point, Gomez had launched STAY, which stands for Support Together Area Youth. Initially, her goal was to persuade more parents to enroll, or stay enrolled, in city schools. The aim eventually evolved, as she talked with more parents and teachers and realized that enrollment alone was not going to erode the inequities with which RPS contends.
It didn’t take long for Gomez to notice that Munford’s student body did not reflect the demographics at other city schools. She decided to move her daughter to John B. Cary Elementary, a more racially and socioeconomically diverse school than Munford. Her neighbors were supportive of her decision, she said. But none followed her example.
Gomez and her husband, Danny, now have three children enrolled in RPS: a second-grader, a first-grader and a preschooler.
“I don’t need all my neighbors to make that choice for that choice to be the right thing to do,” she said.
Even if none of her neighbors make the same decision her family did, they can still play a role in helping build a more equitable school system so all students can thrive, Gomez said.
“If you care about equity, if you care about schools, if you care about building community, then come and show up in a genuine way and find out what’s been going on.”
Cheryl Burke, a longtime educator and now Richmond School Board member, said Gomez’s approach to challenging norms while still seeking to build community sets her work apart. So, too, does her focus beyond her own family and situation.
“This is in her spirit,” Burke said. “She wants to make sure that others’ children receive the same experiences and share values across the board.”
