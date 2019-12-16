If coach Loretta Watson sees herself in her middle school cheerleaders, perhaps it's because their lives mirror her own.
Growing up in the Creighton Court public housing community, Watson joined the cheering squad at East End Middle School.
"It was something positive to do instead of just going home and doing nothing and hanging out in the projects," recalled Watson, 53. "It was just special to go to cheer practice."
During this time, she forged a bond with coach Connie Cuffee that she retains to this day. "Her leadership just meant a lot."
As a result of a merger, her old middle school (later renamed Onslow Minnis) would become part of what is now Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School. And Watson, a science teacher at MLK, is in her 25th year as cheer coach for the squad known as "King's Queens." But she never forgot her roots.
"My cheerleaders know. And a lot of them, right now, live in Creighton, Mosby and Fairfield. I've just traveled full circle. And it's just amazing to be that positive influence on their lives, just like Miss Cuffee was when I was a kid," she said. "It's like giving back."
During a recent practice at MLK, the cheerleaders prepared for a competition that weekend in Sumter, S.C.
The girls performed their choreographed stomps, shakes and dance routines as Watson sat legs crossed in a folding chair, a portrait of concentration, watching and critiquing:
"Make it a little tighter, guys. It's too sloppy."
"Nobody's smiling."
"You all are still cutting your words off."
"I need more energy."
"It was good! I was feeling it."
Afterward, there were housekeeping matters to tend to, such as the sale of chicken and fish meals, and plans for a school dance, both to raise money for the upcoming competition. The girls were instructed to arrive at Watson's eastern Henrico County home in the wee hours Saturday for the trip to South Carolina.
Joining Watson for this particular practice was a team mom, Tiffany Perry, whose daughter, Akeira Ingram, is on the squad.
"I love Ms. Watson," Perry said. "She's for the kids. She's sweats, bleeds, tears, everything for these girls. She goes hard for these cheerleaders. She's a good coach, always has been.
"She's not only a coach; she's a mom to some of them, she's a teacher, and she's a coach."
Perry should know. Her older daughter, Siaja Perry, cheered at MLK nearly a decade ago. Back then, her mother brought the infant Akeira along.
"I used to tell Ms. Watson all the time, 'You can't retire until my baby girl will be on your cheerleading squad.' She thought I was joking," Perry recalled with a chuckle.
King's Queens cheer for MLK athletic teams and compete against other Richmond Public Schools and at events by Powerhouse Spirit Competitions.
Watson, a graduate of the former Armstrong-Kennedy high school complex and Virginia State University, began her teaching career in Newport News in 1989 but landed at what was then Mosby Middle School in 2005. When a new school building was built at the site, it was renamed for King.
Two of her former students live in the same Creighton Court apartment she grew up in. “And that’s the only place I really consider home," she said.
She has fond childhood memories, and on holidays wishes she could return and relive one day of that memory.
“We had our good times and we had our bad times," she said. "But as a kid, one of the things our mom instilled in us, all six of us, was to do well in school and go to college. She was determined that even though all of us grew up in Creighton, that's not where she wanted us to stay. She wanted better for us."
It's a sentiment Watson passes on to her charges, one cheer at a time.
“It’s like I’m mama bear," she said. She spends a lot of time with the girls, particularly her varsity cheerleaders, who often visit her home. She likens King's Queens to "a little sorority within the school. We have a bond. It's like a sisterhood."
Like most sororities, one component that's stressed is community service.
"I'm trying to instill in them how they're supposed to serve other people; how they should give back," Watson said. Included in their around-town events was an appearance last month at the Macy's store in Short Pump Town Center.
"Sometimes, we’ll have a full day of doing community service work and they don’t complain because they love it, just having fun and hanging out with each other.”
Watson, who is married to an RPS teacher and has a daughter in college, envisions herself retiring in a couple of years and establishing her own private cheerleading business. As for King's Queens, "Hopefully I can get one of my girls to take over and keep it going.”
She has reached a point where she is not only coaching siblings, but a "legacy" daughter of a former MLK cheerleader. Along the way, she has become to her girls what Cuffee was to her.
But just as part of her remains in Creighton Court, part of her heart will remain with her Queens.
"It’s just like what I’m supposed to do," she said. "You know how some people find their niche? This is what I’m called to do.”
