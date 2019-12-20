Jennifer Barnum first participated in the Autism Society Central Virginia's 5K fundraiser 13 years ago, shortly after her son's diagnosis, and raised a respectable few hundred dollars. But as her reliance on the support network grew while she and her family learned to navigate the world of autism, so did her dedication to raising money for the ASCV.
This past May she participated in her 13th consecutive ASCV 5K event and raised about $12,000, bringing her 13-year fundraising total to nearly $90,000.
For her efforts, Barnum was one of five people honored last month by the ASCV during its first A Toast to the Autism Community gala, where honorees were given ASCV Mission Awards for everything from fundraising to working one-on-one with autistic individuals and their families. The awards were created to recognize people who've made an impact on the organization and its mission, said Kathleen Petroziello, ASCV development and operations manager.
The five recipients were: Barnum, ASCV member and fundraiser, Mission Amplifier Award; Todd Schall-Vess, Byrd Theatre general manager, Mission Partner Award on behalf of the Byrd Theatre; Michael McGrath, CEO of River City Inclusive Gymnastics, Mission Exemplifier Award; Bradford Hulcher, former volunteer, board member and executive director, Mission Champion Award; and Shawn Kirk, self-advocate, Mission Inspiration Award.
Barnum, of Mechanicsville, said ASCV has been instrumental in her family's life. The 5K is something her son, Eli, looks forward to each year.
"He thinks it's his day and it is," Barnum said. "It's a party for him - it's better than his birthday."
Her 5K team is called Team bELIeve, which emphasizes Eli's name.
"When you first get the [autism] diagnosis, you don't know where to begin," she said. Through ASCV, "You’re part of a community. … They create these events where it makes you feel you’re not the only one [and] alone."
Like Barnum, Bradford Hulcher found the ASCV after her son's diagnosis, in 1994. She started out as a volunteer, then became a board member and part-time staffer, then program director and eventually executive director. She still volunteers and works with families, she said, because "I just really believe in the way they support local families."
While national resources are helpful, having local advocates nearby who can serve as support groups, and also offer guidance with medical and service providers - even navigating Virginia-specific Medicaid waivers and state special education regulations - was supremely beneficial.
Hulcher said she was able to connect with other families "who were always two steps ahead of me," and therefore she could learn from them and their experiences. On the other side, as an administrator, she looked forward to "helping families coming behind me navigate that system - it's very confusing [and] complex."
Mike McGrath is a former special education teacher who, after leaving the classroom, found himself tapped to create fitness classes for people with mental and physical disabilities. River City Inclusive Gymnastics shares space within River City Youth Fitness in Goochland County, and during those sessions, individuals - school-age children and adults alike - can play without the constraints that exist within typical gym classes or school recess. He has 93 people enrolled in the program with more on a waiting list.
McGrath said he realized early on that when "all the pressure and demands of school were off them ... they could be free and enjoy themselves," he said. Not only are participants having fun, but they're inherently learning how to function within a public setting, take direction, follow rules - even how to appropriately act when they may not get to do their favorite activity.
McGrath said that as a classroom teacher, while he could see his students making progress, the incremental steps weren't always enough to satisfy some special education public school metrics.
But "with this, you can see growth right away [and] they can transfer those skills to another situation," he said. Inside the gym, "even the small things are big."
