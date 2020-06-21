A man died Saturday after the vehicle he was driving crashed on Fairfield Way around 5:20 p.m., Richmond police said Sunday.
The man was alone in the vehicle when police arrived to find it upside down and against a tree on the side of the road, according to a release.
Police were still working to find the man’s family Sunday afternoon. Investigators studying the crash found speed to be a factor.
The man was traveling east toward the intersection with Accommodation Street when he swerved left and struck the median, according to the release.
