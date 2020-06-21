Police respond to crash on Midlothian Turnpike

The driver of an SUV is dead after being hit by a car Friday night at the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Broad Rock Boulevard.

A man died Saturday after the vehicle he was driving crashed on Fairfield Way around 5:20 p.m., Richmond police said Sunday.

The man was alone in the vehicle when police arrived to find it upside down and against a tree on the side of the road, according to a release.

Police were still working to find the man’s family Sunday afternoon. Investigators studying the crash found speed to be a factor.

The man was traveling east toward the intersection with Accommodation Street when he swerved left and struck the median, according to the release.

— From staff reports

